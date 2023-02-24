Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be on Steam Deck?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is already confirmed for all the major platforms, but it has left Steam Deck players wondering if they’ll be able to enjoy Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars title on the go.

EA gave the green light to a Star Wars Jedi sequel which is no surprise given how popular and successful the first title in the new series was. This is why 2023 will welcome Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to the fold and deliver more hard-hitting Jedi-inspired action.

We already know the status of the game on Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass, but Steam Deck users are curious to see whether or not Repsawn Entertainment’s action-adventure game will be released on the Steam Deck.

We have all the answers for you below in our quick and easy guide.

Is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on Steam Deck?

In an EA Q&A on the official Star Wars Jedi: Survivor website, a representative said that the game will feature “No dedicated support” when it comes to Valve’s Steam Deck console.

While this doesn’t rule out any future plans for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to march its way over to the Steam Deck side, the answer suggests that it won’t even be a possibility.

This news will surely come as a disappointment to Steam Deck users who want to enjoy their lightsaber duels on the go. Each new, major release now seems to be a case of whether or not the title will come to the Steam Deck, and the question has been posed to other big titles such as Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Hogwarts Legacy.

Again, we can’t completely rule out a Steam Deck version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, especially if the game is another stonking success for EA, but for now, gameplay will be restricted to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

For even more news and content on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, check out some of the dedicated guides we’ve put together for the game:

