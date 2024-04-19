GamingFortnite

LEGO Fortnite is getting the Star Wars treatment according to leaks

Daniel Appleford
LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite will be getting the Star Wars treatment with the latest collaboration to come to the Fortnite universe. 

Fortnite is running it back with the Star Wars event coming to the game shortly after the Avatar: The Last Airbender event ends on May 3. The Star Wars franchise is no stranger to video games or LEGO, with the LEGO Star Wars games already bringing the two massive franchises together. 

Star Wars will also be coming to LEGO Fortnite in some capacity according to leaks. The image included with the links shows an image of one of the starter villagers accompanied by several Star Wars characters like Chewbacca and C-3PO

Little is known about the Star Wars event, but further leaks have revealed new mythic weapons, Rocket Racing tracks, and Fortnite Festival items will all be added. 

LEGO Fortnite is still new to the franchise and there has only been a handful of updates since its release in December. The most recent was the Gone Fishin’ update which added multiple new items and creatures to the game.

Fortnite is coming off the back of a massive collaboration with Avatar: The Last Airbender which included an in-game event pass that allowed players to earn free and paid cosmetics through completing quests. 

The last Star Wars collaboration had a similar pass, but it is unknown if LEGO Fortnite or Battle Royale will see another pass like this with the release. However, from the leaks, it seems that LEGO Fortnite will be getting the Star Wars treatment in some form.

