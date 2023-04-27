How gardening works in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Finding seeds, growing to max garden size, more

Believe it or not, gardening is a prominent feature in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. From finding seeds out in the galaxy to growing your own plants, and even expanding your garden size, there’s a great deal to it. So here’s a complete overview of all there is to know while turning your thumbs green.

Among the extensive range of side content available in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a hustle fans may not have expected. Upgrading from just a few small pot plants in the Mantis to a full-fledged garden, Cal Kestis can pause his Jedi efforts to spend some time in the weeds instead.

Article continues after ad

With hundreds of seeds to collect, multiple plots of land to open up, and even an NPC to find to help your efforts, there’s a great deal here to see and do. So if you’re looking to make the most of it all, look no further.

Here’s a complete rundown on all there is to know about gardening in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Respawn Entertainment

How does gardening work in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

After a short while exploring around Pyloon’s Saloon, you’ll stumble upon a stairway leading you to the roof of Greez’s fine establishment. It’s here where Cal can begin his gardening efforts.

Article continues after ad

Just by slashing through various foliage out in the wild with your lightsaber, you’ll start to collect a wide range of seeds. On the roof, in the open plots of dirt, is where you can plant these seeds and watch as they grow over time.

Each seed type has its own size, appearance, and time to grow. However, you can always weed any unwanted plants and start over to optimize your garden plots til your hearts content. There’s no real gameplay incentive to do so, other than simply customizing the rooftop garden and designing your own army of colorful flowers.

Article continues after ad

RespawStar Wars Jedi Survivor gardening gameplay

Finding seeds around the galaxy

As you journey from planet to planet with the Mantis crew, you’ll naturally happen upon a broad array of seeds on your travels. Just by following the main path, you’ll often notice some glowing particle effects scattered around bushes. By attacking these bushes, seeds will automatically be plucked from the ground and float their way into your inventory.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

With that said, if you’re really looking to make the most of your garden, exploration is absolutely vital. Some of the game’s most exceedingly rare seeds are often found in hard-to-reach locations. Venturing off into the distance, traversing your way up to new areas, it’s all essential as you track down many of the most dazzling seed types in the game.

Article continues after ad

Respawn Entertainment

How to find seeds on the galaxy map

If you happen to be struggling with your seed-hunting journey, fear not. Help is on the way as Respawn has added a feature that pinpoints the exact location of every single seed in the galaxy right on your map.

In order to unlock this special feature, however, you first have to expand your garden. By unlocking every plot of land on the roof, you’ll then be able to have BD-1 slice through a nearby tool in order to upgrade your map. More on that below.

Article continues after ad

Respawn Entertainment

How to expand the garden in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

At the very beginning of Survivor, just one plot of land is available for your gardening efforts. As you progress through the game, however, more and more open up for further expansion. But just how do you unlock these extra plots?

First things first, you need one particular NPC to help expand your garden. Pili is that NPC and this charming character can be found naturally as you progress through the story on Jedha. After coming across this lonesome gardener, Cal can advise her to visit Pyloon’s Saloon in order to really hone her craft.

Article continues after ad

Respawn Entertainment

From there, Pili will help grow your garden over time. Fortunately, it’s a simple matter of just continuing to find seeds everywhere you go. As you play through the core storyline and venture through side content, be sure to pick up any seeds you come across. In doing so, all remaining plots of land will automatically open up thanks to Pili.