How to increase health & force in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, all players start out with the same default health and force quantities. Both can be increased as Cal battles through the onslaught of Empire troopers en route to the game’s climax. To help you out, we’ve whipped up a quick guide showing you how to increase them.

Just as in Fallen Order, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a constant battle for protagonist Cal Kestis. The honorable Jedi must upgrade his abilities with Skill Points using XP. Not only that, but Cal can also increase his overall health and force meters.

Article continues after ad

This is an incredibly helpful feature that all players will need to do if they have hopes of finishing the game. While the game starts out gentle like a friendly Wookie, the game’s later stages can get pretty tough – especially Legendary fights and Bounties.

Respawn Entertainment

How do you upgrade health and force in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

There is only one way to upgrade your health and force in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – finding blue essence crystals.

Just like in Fallen Order, players will come across essence collectibles throughout the game. This time though, you won’t have to acquire multiple quantities first to redeem one overall upgrade point. Each time you find essence, it will instantly reward you with a permanent upgrade.

Article continues after ad

Where to find life essence and force essence in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

To find blue essence crystals in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, players need to explore the game and be thorough in their platforming.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Essence is a reward for one of two different actions – successfully overcoming some difficult platforming or reaching hard-to-get-to places, or overcoming a difficult combat scenario.

So, keep referring to your map for undiscovered locations or rumors. Not only that but check all doors and look for hidden pathways wherever you are.

That’s all there is to know about essence in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor! If you want more guides for Respawn Entertainment’s newest Star Wars game, we have more guides below:

Article continues after ad

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor editions & pre-order bonuses | Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be on EA Play? | Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have co-op or multiplayer? | Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be on Steam Deck? | Is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor coming to Xbox Game Pass? | When does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor take place? Timeline explained | Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have microtransactions? | What are Jedi Meditation Chambers in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? | Can you ride mounts in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? | Do we know how long Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is yet?