Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be on Nintendo Switch?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the next chapter in EA’s Star Wars spin-off saga, but will Nintendo Switch owners be able to lap up all the new action coming from Respawn Entertainment?

2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was such a huge success that it only made sense for EA to commission a follow-up once again tracking the adventures of Cal Kestis – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

With some years having passed since the first game, Jedi Survivor’s version of Cal is a slightly more battle-worn veteran who has grown into the Jedi mantle. Respawn Entertainment are looking to build on the solid foundations of the first game, but this time around, Nintendo Switch players are wondering if they’ll be able to play.

So let’s not waste time and find out if Jedi Survivor will be playable on Nintendo Switch.

Respawn Entertainment

Is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor going to be on Nintendo Switch?

It seems that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is not going to be available for Nintendo Switch players, according to the official website for the game.

Under a section that discusses special pre-order bonuses for the upcoming game, EA claimed that the game is: “Coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.”

The bad news for Switch owners is that there’s absolutely zero mention of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor coming to the Nintendo Switch, and there’s no word on it becoming available anytime after the full release.

This isn’t the biggest shock in the world as despite Nintendo becoming friendlier and more accommodating to third-party releases as there will always be factors preventing some third-party titles from dropping on the console.

One of which will be hardware limitations as the power of the Nintendo Switch can only do so much, and games optimized for high-end gaming devices such as the PS5 or high-tech PCs will struggle to be ported adequately for the Switch.

It can never be officially ruled out, but for the time being, we’ll have to go on the assumption that the Switch will never feel the force of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

