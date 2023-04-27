All lightsaber colors in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Curious as to just how many kyber crystal colors are available to modify your lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? We’ve got you covered with the full list below.

No different from in Fallen Order, one of the greatest pleasures in Survivor is the ability to craft your own lightsaber. With dozens of unique components to pick from, how your very own lightsaber looks is entirely down to you.

Among the options also comes the ability to change the color of your chosen kyber crystal. By heading to a workbench and navigating the menus, a range of unique lightsaber colors are available.

So if you’re curious just how many colors are on offer, and how you can add more options to the list, here’s all you need to know.

Respawn Entertainment Cal Kestis can equip a wide range of kyber crystals to change the color of his very own lightsaber.

Every lightsaber color available in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In total, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has 10 lightsaber colors on offer. The vast majority are available right away, letting you pick your favorite from the very beginning of the game. However, a select handful have to be earned later down the line.

From the traditional blue and green most common among Jedi Knights, to the rarer white and purple options, there’s plenty to pick from right out of the gate. Though one bonus color and an extra goodie await exclusively in New Game Plus.

After completing the main story, you can immediately jump into New Game Plus and check out the two additional options. Both the red lightsaber and a party mode option will now be available upon visiting a workbench.

Below is a complete look at every lightsaber color available in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor:

Blue

Green

Purple

Yellow

Cyan

Magenta

Indigo

Orange

White

Red (New Game Plus)

Party mode (New Game Plus – randomly cycles between all colors)

With 10 colors at the ready and a bonus option to constantly change on the fly, the choice is yours in which way you’ll go. Once you’ve made your pick, be sure to brush up on our other Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides below:

