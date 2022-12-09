Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC Requirements – Minimum & recommended specs

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at sourav.banik@dexerto.com

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the upcoming installment from EA showcasing the adventures of Cal Kestis in a galaxy far far away. So, if you are wondering what the PC requirements look like, here’s a rundown of the minimum and recommended specs needed to play the game.

Cal Kestis, the protagonist of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is back with an epic new adventure as he fights to protect the galaxy from evil. Scheduled to release in 2023, the sequel picks up five years after the events of the 2019 title.

EA has revealed its system requirements and going by the specs mentioned, 1050tis and 1060s are a thing of the past now.

Article continues after ad

So, if you’re wondering about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC requirements, here’s a rundown of everything you need to know.

Contents

EA Star Wars Jedi: Survivor requires a beefy system to run.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor system requirements on PC

Below we’ve mentioned the minimum and recommended system requirements to run the game at 1080p with decent frames on a PC. If you want to run it at higher resolutions at maxed-out settings, you will need an equally powerful system as well.

So, with that being said, here’s what the minimum and recommended specs of the game look like.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Minimum specs

Here are the minimum requirements to run Star Wars Jedi: Survivor system requirements on PC at the lowest settings (1080p/60fps) on PC.

Article continues after ad

Hardware Requirement OS Windows 10 64-bit RAM 8 GB CPU Intel Core i7-7700 / Ryzen 5 1400 CPU Features 4 core / 8 threads GPU GTX 1070 / Radeon RX 580 GPU Features DX12, 8 GB VRAM Storage 130 GB HDD

Recommended specs

Here are the recommended specs to run the Star Wars Jedi sequel at High settings (1080p/60fps) on PC.

Hardware Requirement OS Windows 10 64-bit RAM 16 GB CPU Intel Core i5 11600K / Ryzen 5 5600X CPU Features 4 core / 8 threads GPU RTX 2070 / RX 6700 XT GPU Features DX12, 8 GB VRAM Storage 130 GB SSD

So, there you have it — that’s the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC system requirements for you to prep your system when it arrives on March 17, 2023. Here are some more system requirements of some games that either have or are already available on PC:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PC requirements | FIFA 23 PC system requirements | God of War PC system requirements | Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC requirements | Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC requirements | Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection system requirements for PC | Tower of Fantasy system requirements