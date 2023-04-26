How to disable fall damage in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

If you’re an avid explorer and looking to make the most of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s dense open worlds, turning off fall damage is extremely beneficial. Here’s how it’s done.

With a metroidvania-style approach to its open-world design, one that encourages backtracking time and again to uncover each and every secret, there’s a very good chance you’ll be falling to your death quite a bit.

Whether it’s trying to access an out-of-reach area, failing to grab a rope, or simply just miscalculating how far you can drop, falling off the map is bound to happen in Survivor.

Thankfully, there’s a way to avoid any real consequence if you happen to be falling a great deal. Here’s how to disable fall damage and ensure you can explore freely in the latest Star Wars game.

Disable fall damage in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Turning off fall damage in Survivor is just a matter of pausing the game, heading to the options menu, and navigating down to the gameplay section. From here, scroll down to the ‘Exploration’ list and look for the very first setting.

‘Disable Fall Damage’ is an option you can toggle on and off without any repercussions. For trophy and achievement enthusiasts, fear not as having this setting enabled will not restrict your progress.

While in effect, this setting won’t completely stop you from falling off the map. If you drop, you will still fade to black and respawn from where you jumped. However, you’ll do so without losing any health in the process.

So if you’re someone constantly looking to veer off the main path and uncover the game’s most intriguing secrets, not having to worry about your health while platforming is certainly a lifesaver.

Now that fall damage is no longer a concern, be sure to check out our other Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides here:

