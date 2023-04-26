Where to find Priorite Shards in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? What they are & What they do

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has many items for Cal Kestis to find out in its open world. One such item is Priorite Shards, which players will start collecting pretty much from the get-go. Our guide will give you a rundown of what to do with them and where to find them.

Respawn Entertainment have gone above and beyond to make Star Wars Jedi: Survivor bigger and more expansive. The game is massive compared to the already sizable first title and its open-world elements are hammered home.

Players are encouraged to rummage through every side passage and burrow their way through every nook and cranny. In doing so, you will inevitably come across a new collectible item – Priorite Shards.

If you’re unclear on the purpose that Priorite Shards serve in Survivor, sit tight, and put the Lightsaber down, we’ve got you covered with our handy guide.

What are Priorite Shards in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Very simply, Priorite Shards are a currency that can be found all over the planet Koboh. There are a set number of them to be found, so it’s up to the player to get their discovering boots on and seek out Priorite Shards in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where can you find Priorite Shards in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

You will be able to find Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s Priorite Shards in a wide variety of places including the Saloon’s toilet, by taking down small, red Scavenger Droids, and by generally exploring. Most of the time you’ll find Priorite Shards just out in the open, but they’ll be in hard-to-reach places or hidden spots.

How to spend Priorite Shards in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Once you accumulated some Priorite Shards, you’ll be able to spend them at Doma’s Shop on Koboh. Their shop can be found pretty much opposite the Typhoon Saloon, and it’ll also have a workbench inside, as well as the Mysterious Key in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

You will be able to purchase cool items such as new cosmetics for Cal Kestis, along with new customizable colors for gear.

That’s a wrap on our Priorite Shard guide for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. If you want more information and details on the game, we have plenty of other guides to check out below:

