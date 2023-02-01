Is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor coming to Xbox Game Pass? Find out everything we know about whether Cal’s galactic adventure will be playable on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Star War Jedi: Survivor aims to continue Cal Kestis’ adventure and takes place five years after Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The game aims to deliver even more adrenaline-fueled lightsaber combat, while also spanning numerous planets with exciting environments.

Despite the recent news that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be delayed by six weeks, many fans will be wondering whether the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass or if it will ever make its way to the service. Luckily, we have all the answers here.

So, if you're looking to explore the galaxy far, far away, and become a Jedi Master

Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor come to Xbox Game Pass?

Respawn Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of the most eagerly-anticipated 2023 releases.

As of writing, there is no official news on if Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be coming to Xbox Game Pass. Instead, the game is currently available to purchase on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Whether the game will release on Xbox Game Pass in the future remains to be seen, but it’s important to note that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was made available on Game Pass after launch through EA Play.

While this doesn’t confirm Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available on Game Pass, it would be fair to speculate that the title will follow a similar pattern to its predecessor. However, those that wish to play Jedi Survivor on launch day, will likely want to pre-order the game before release.

As always, we’ll be sure to update this article should further news be announced so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly. In the meantime, be sure to check out our games page for all the latest news and updates.