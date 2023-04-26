What does the Mysterious Key do in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players will likely spy a Mysterious Key when they unlock Doma’s Shop. If you want to know what it does before investing your hard-earned Priorite, then read on.

As you roam around the world of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor you’ll find a ton of Priorite. Eventually, you’ll gain the opportunity to spend all that you’ve accumulated via Doma’s shop on the planet Koboh. Doma offers a wide range of goods for you to purchase including cosmetic items to customize Cal.

One curious part of her inventory though is the Mysterious Key. As the name suggests, it’s not entirely clear what the item does from the outset, and it can leave players slightly confused as to its purpose in the game.

We have bought and used the item ourselves though, so we’re here today to tell you what it does, its price, and the potential rewards for doing so.

What does Doma’s Mysterious Key do in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

If you purchase the Mysterious Key from Doma, she will inform you that it opens the locked door in her Shop. So, if you part with the 10 Priorite shards that Doma asks of you, then the Mysterious Key will instantly become your possession to use on the aforementioned door.

What’s behind the locked door in Doma’s Shop in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Use the Mysterious Key on the locked door in Doma’s Shop and it will grant you access to the room – which features nothing but a single Gold Chest. The good news is that you might recognize the style of the chest, meaning you know full well that it contains a Stim upgrade item – permanently upgrading your Stim capacity by one.

For the price of just 10 Priorite shards, we think this is well worth doing. Stims act as the game’s equivalent of Dark Souls‘ Estus Flasks or Elden Ring’s Flask of Crimson Tears.

We hope our guide helped you and told you everything you needed to know about the Mysterious Key in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. For more on the game, check out our other guides:

