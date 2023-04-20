How big is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? File size for PS5, Xbox & PC

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a AAA game filled with adventures, battles, and more – but its file size is almost enough to push you over to the dark side. Here’s the Star Wars: Jedi Survivor file size for your PS5, Xbox, or PC.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is quickly approaching, meaning many players are preparing to install the game onto their chosen platform. However, in a recent reveal regarding the file size, it’s clear that some players are going to have to make some big changes to their hard drives to make room for this impressively large game.

So, if you’re looking to buy the game and want to make sure you have enough space on your platform, here are the file sizes for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PC, Xbox, and PS5.

Contents

How big is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s file size on PS5?

Respawn Entertainment

The file size for the PS5 version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is 147.577 GB, making it larger than the likes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, most Final Fantasy games, and MMOs like Destiny 2.

The likelihood of the large file size has not been given a specific reason but has certainly raised some eyebrows regarding why it’s so large.

How big is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s file size on Xbox Series X and S?

Gamers who own an Xbox Series S will be thrilled to see their Star Wars Jedi: Survivor download capping at 44 GB, while those owning an Xbox Series X will have to make space for their 140 GB download.

Thankfully, the file size isn’t as large as the likes of the PS5, but for Xbox Series X owners, it’s still an incredibly large download that will likely require a few games being deleted to make room.

How big is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s file size on PC?

Respawn Entertainment

If PS5 owners thought they had it rough, the download size for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PC is 155 GB, making it the largest download of all platforms.

Thankfully, larger SSDs and hard drives will make downloading the game on your PC a little easier, but it’s still larger than many popular games.

That's the file size Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

