How to get a red lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, players can customize their very own lightsaber. It can be an array of colors, but let’s instruct you on how to make your lightsaber red and embrace the dark side.

In the promotional material, trailers, and cut scenes for both Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Fallen Order, Cal Kestis seems to favor a blue lightsaber. Truth be told, your lightsaber can actually be one of many different colors in the game.

Article continues after ad

Once you unlock workbenches in Survivor, you can tinker with your lightsaber. This includes modifying the hardware to the actual laser color itself. Respawn Entertainment graciously gifts players a rainbow of colors, but there are some users who idolize villains such as the iconic Darth Vader.

Respawn Entertainment

How to unlock red lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

To unlock the red lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, players simply need to complete the game and beat the final boss.

Once you do this, you will bear witness to the game’s ending, the post-credits cut scene, and also information on New Game Plus. If you do choose to start a fresh save file, then you’ll be informed about the new features included in New Game Plus – including the red lightsaber.

Article continues after ad

How to equip red lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The red lightsaber can only be equipped in New Game Plus once you’ve first gotten to the Mantis. So, start up a new game on Journey+ and play through the game naturally until you get back on the Mantis. Eventually, the workbench will become unlocked for use, and you’ll then be able to change your lightsaber’s color to red.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Hopefully, you enjoyed our quick and easy guide for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. We have many other useful guides for Respawn’s 2023 Star Wars game too:

Article continues after ad

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor editions & pre-order bonuses | Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be on EA Play? | Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have co-op or multiplayer? | Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be on Steam Deck? | Is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor coming to Xbox Game Pass? | When does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor take place? Timeline explained | Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have microtransactions? | What are Jedi Meditation Chambers in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? | Can you ride mounts in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?