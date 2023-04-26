Best stances in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

If you want to feel like a true Jedi in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, then you’ll need to diversify your arsenal with stances. Respawn Entertainment’s sequel offers players several different stances to try out and see which works best. This guide will guide you through every stance in the game, as well as our favorite combination.

Cal has the opportunity to widen his arsenal and array of attacks in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. With the introduction of new stances, players can custom-fit their playstyle to be more attuned to their approach.

This marks a significant change in how combat works in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and can be overwhelming. To try and make things easier as you’re planet-hopping, we’ve provided a detailed guide on every stance in the game, as well as all the skills that you can unlock with each.

Every stance in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor & Perks

In total, there are five different stances in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and two can be equipped at once. Players are encouraged to try all five out and see which works best for them. Eventually, you are likely to find the two that work best and stick with them, and that’s exactly what we’ve done.

To make things more clear-cut, here is every skill for every stance in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. We are using PlayStation controls for the input, but that can obviously be swapped depending on your platform of choice.

Respawn Entertainment

Single Blade

Lunging Strike: Hold Triangle to perform a long-reaching thrust attack – 1 Skill Point

Hold Triangle to perform a long-reaching thrust attack – 1 Skill Point Improved Footwork: Lunging Strike now reaches further – 1 Skill Point

Lunging Strike now reaches further – 1 Skill Point Twofold Reflection: Press L1 just before contact to reflect up to two blaster projectiles in a row – 1 Skill Point

Press L1 just before contact to reflect up to two blaster projectiles in a row – 1 Skill Point Cyclone Smash: Hold Square after a basic attack to perform a powerful overhead swing – 2 Skill Points

Hold Square after a basic attack to perform a powerful overhead swing – 2 Skill Points Charged Throw: Hold L1 and Triangle for a stronger lightsaber throw that hits for more damage and moves a short distance through the target – 2 Skill Points

Hold L1 and Triangle for a stronger lightsaber throw that hits for more damage and moves a short distance through the target – 2 Skill Points Aerial Assault: Press Triangle while in the air to attack straight down at a target below – 2 Skill Points

Press Triangle while in the air to attack straight down at a target below – 2 Skill Points Dash Strike : Hold L1, then press Square to dash and strike a target out of normal melee range – 2 Skill Points

: Hold L1, then press Square to dash and strike a target out of normal melee range – 2 Skill Points Aerial Dash Strike: Unlock the ability to perform Dash Strike while airborne – 1 Skill Point

Unlock the ability to perform Dash Strike while airborne – 1 Skill Point Aerial Ace: Triangle Aerial Assault does more damage and staggers enemies hit by it – 1 Skill Point

Double-bladed

Gathering Tempest: Hold Square to deal fast strikes toward a single enemy – 1 Skill Point

Hold Square to deal fast strikes toward a single enemy – 1 Skill Point Vortex Dive: Hold L1 and press Square to dive forward while spinning the lightsaber – 1 Skill Point

Hold L1 and press Square to dive forward while spinning the lightsaber – 1 Skill Point Double Orbit: Press Triangle again to perform a second lightsaber throw around Cal – 1 Skill Point

Press Triangle again to perform a second lightsaber throw around Cal – 1 Skill Point Endless Hurricane: Continue pressing Square to add additional attacks to the end of the double-bladed attack chain – 1 Skill Point

Continue pressing Square to add additional attacks to the end of the double-bladed attack chain – 1 Skill Point Repulsing Burst: Press Triangle while airborne to slam down, dealing damage in an area – 2 Skill Points

Press Triangle while airborne to slam down, dealing damage in an area – 2 Skill Points Rising Storm: Hold Triangle to perform an attack that pulls enemies in a small area and takes Cal into the air – 2 Skill Points

Hold Triangle to perform an attack that pulls enemies in a small area and takes Cal into the air – 2 Skill Points Multifold Reflections: Hold L1 right before blaster shots connect to reflect them back towards nearby targets – 2 Skill Points

Hold L1 right before blaster shots connect to reflect them back towards nearby targets – 2 Skill Points Controlled Throw: Hold L1 and Triangle to throw the lightsaber. Keep Triangle held to maintain the lightsaber’s position and use the left analog stick to direct it around – 2 Skill Points

Respawn Entertainment

Dual Wield

Backstep Slash: Hold L1 and then press Square to attack and leap backwards, creating distance from the target – 1 Skill Point

Hold L1 and then press Square to attack and leap backwards, creating distance from the target – 1 Skill Point Uncoiled Strikes: Delay Square input to perform a flurry of quick, targeted swings – 2 Skill Points

Delay Square input to perform a flurry of quick, targeted swings – 2 Skill Points Serpent’s Bite: Hold Square through the flurry to execute a strong final overhead swing – 1 Skill Points

Hold Square through the flurry to execute a strong final overhead swing – 1 Skill Points Focused Parry: Perform a spinning strike on releasing Triangle – 1 Skill Point

Perform a spinning strike on releasing Triangle – 1 Skill Point Precision Release: Release Triangle right as an enemy hits to perform an even more devastating follow-up attack and stagger nearby enemies – 2 Skill Points

Release Triangle right as an enemy hits to perform an even more devastating follow-up attack and stagger nearby enemies – 2 Skill Points Split Reflection: Press L1 right before a blaster bolt hits to split the incoming bolt and reflect at an additional target – 2 Skill Points

Press L1 right before a blaster bolt hits to split the incoming bolt and reflect at an additional target – 2 Skill Points Twin Vipers: Hold L1 and Triangle then press Triangle again to throw the second blade at a target to double up damage – 2 Skill Points

Hold L1 and Triangle then press Triangle again to throw the second blade at a target to double up damage – 2 Skill Points Dancing Blades: Hold L1 and Triangle to throw both lightsabers that bounce between multiple targets – 3 Skill Points

Blaster

Flying Lunge: Hold Square to close the distance to your enemy with a leaping thrust – 1 Skill Point

Hold Square to close the distance to your enemy with a leaping thrust – 1 Skill Point Blaster Cooldown: Gain additional ammunition each time you strike an enemy with the lightsaber – 1 Skill Point

Gain additional ammunition each time you strike an enemy with the lightsaber – 1 Skill Point Improved Clip: Increase maximum blaster ammunition by three – 1 Skill Point

Increase maximum blaster ammunition by three – 1 Skill Point Efficient Heat Transfer: Reduces time required to fully charge a blaster shot – 2 Skill Points

Reduces time required to fully charge a blaster shot – 2 Skill Points Point Blank: Press Triangle just before an enemy hits to blast them away – 1 Skill Point

Press Triangle just before an enemy hits to blast them away – 1 Skill Point Energizing Flurry: Hold L1 and press Square to perform a sequence of quick swings that rapidly replenishes ammunition if they connect – 3 Skill Points

Hold L1 and press Square to perform a sequence of quick swings that rapidly replenishes ammunition if they connect – 3 Skill Points Quick Draw: Hold L1 and Triangle to focus and target multiple enemies at once with the blaster – 3 Skill Points

Crossguard

Rending Strike: Hold Square to perform a single, high damage swing with a long windup – 1 Skill Point

Hold Square to perform a single, high damage swing with a long windup – 1 Skill Point Impact: Press Triangle while airborne to slam into the ground, causing a shockwave – 2 Skill Points

Press Triangle while airborne to slam into the ground, causing a shockwave – 2 Skill Points Greater Impact: Triangle Increased shockwave range – 1 Skill Point

Triangle Increased shockwave range – 1 Skill Point Greater Cleaving Swing: Reduces focus attack charge-up time – 1 Skill Point

Reduces focus attack charge-up time – 1 Skill Point Reaching Cleave: Increases range of Cleaving Swing – 1 Skill Point

Increases range of Cleaving Swing – 1 Skill Point Sundering Swipe: Hold L1 and press Square to perform a wide, sweeping lightsaber attack – 2 Skill Points

Hold L1 and press Square to perform a wide, sweeping lightsaber attack – 2 Skill Points Charged Reflection: Press L1 right before a bolt makes contact to send back a charged bolt that hits the target and nearby enemies – 1 Skill Point

Press L1 right before a bolt makes contact to send back a charged bolt that hits the target and nearby enemies – 1 Skill Point Rolling Thunder: Hold L1 and Triangle to throw the lightsaber in a line through multiple targets – 2 Skill Points

Respawn Entertainment

Best stances to equip in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

For our money, Single Blade and Dual Wield should be the go-to for most Star Wars Jedi: Survivor due to the versatility, power, and speed they offer.

The Single Blade stance lacks the power of Crossguard, but more than makes up for it with faster, rapid strikes. This allows you to deal enough damage, but also interrupt your own combos to throw in a parry or dodge. Lots of enemies in Survivor are fast and aggressive, which is counterproductive to Crossguard.

We believe that it’s backed up very nicely by Dual Wield as an all-out damage output method. If you’ve three or more enemies in the vicinity, then the Dual Wield stance comes into its own. Unlike Double-bladed which is faster and more conservative, Dual Wield can wipe out lots of opponents in a flash. You can still jump and dodge too, so it’s not like you’re left with no defense whatsoever either.

That’s everything you need to know about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and its stances. For more useful guides on Respawn Entertainment’s newest Star Wars game, check out more guides below:

