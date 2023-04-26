How to open the door to Vashtan Wolfe on Koboh in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Exploring Koboh and wondering how to get to Vashtan Wolfe behind his locked door? Fear not, we’ve got you covered with a full Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guide on just what to do.

With Koboh among the biggest planets in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, there’s a great deal to see and do. Hidden around almost every corner is a secret waiting to be uncovered, many of which provide some unique rewards.

One such secret can be found quite early on. By veering off the main path, you may have stumbled upon a dark room where an NPC berates you from behind a sealed door. This NPC, Vashtan Wolfe, is quite the pesky individual.

Article continues after ad

So if you’re wondering how to open this door and see what’s inside, we’ve got you covered below with all there is to know.

Minor spoiler warning: In order to reveal the trick behind this area, we need to divulge details of a certain gameplay upgrade unlocked later in Survivor’s main storyline. Do not continue reading if you wish to keep this a secret.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to open the door to Vashtan Wolfe on Koboh?

In order to open the door to Vashtan Wolfe, you first need to unlock a specific gameplay upgrade for BD-1. Cal’s trusty droid companion is able to fire off a bolt of electricity and it’s once you’ve unlocked this power by following the main story, that you can then return to Vashtan Volfe.

Article continues after ad

Respawn Entertainment

With this unmissable upgrade now acquired, venture back to the cave and look up for a receptor near the ceiling. Fire BD-1’s electricity toward it, and you’ll be treated to a surprise.

Surprise Vashtan Wolfe boss fight

Upon triggering the electrical box up high, Vashtan Wolfe comes out of the woodwork and challenges Cal to a fight. Depending on how far through the game you are, and how many upgrades you’ve acquired along the way, this could be a fairly difficult boss fight or quite simple if you’re returning much later on.

Article continues after ad

Respawn Entertainment

After defeating Vashtan Wolfe, you’ll notice the door was simply baiting you all along. It doesn’t actually open, but the electrical charge has opened a chest elsewhere in the room for a nifty reward nonetheless.