What is the most popular game on Roblox? Best games in 2023

Roblox has an extensive library of games that span a variety of disciplines and appeal to audiences of all ages. The platform has had thousands of appealing games over the years, but if you’re searching for the most popular ones as of 2023, we have them all listed for you.

The global online platform Roblox has revolutionized the gaming industry by enabling users to create, share, and play games created by other users. Roblox has become a hub for both players and developers, thanks to its user-friendly game creation tools and enormous player base.

Over the years, Roblox has accumulated thousands of games that players have praised and have contributed to its immense popularity. In recent years, games such as MeepCity and Arsenal have gained viral popularity, but some of the platform’s all-time favorites are among its classic titles.

Therefore, if you’re curious about the most popular game on Roblox in 2023, you’ll find the answer here, along with a number of recommendations for the best games of the year.

What is the most popular game on Roblox?

According to Roblox’s Discover menu and total player count, Brookhaven RP is the most popular game on the platform. Since its release in April 2020, the game has over 750,000 active users currently and 4 million likes over time.

Roblox Brookhaven has rapidly risen to become the top Roblox experience.

Meeting new people and fulfilling your role-playing aspirations are at the heart of Brookhaven RP. As you explore the city, you’ll encounter several potential opportunities for role-playing.

Players can choose from a wide range of professions, including that of doctor, police officer, firefighter, educator, chef, and many more. If you want a taste of the Roblox metaverse, you’ll find Brookhaven’s similarities to popular role-playing games like The Sims and GTA RP to be quite appealing.

Best Roblox games in 2023 that are extremely popular

Adopt Me!

Roblox Adopt Me! offers an adorable simulation experience to players with pets.

Adopt Me! is a popular Roblox game renowned for its adorable content, in which players can adopt and care for a variety of animals as companions. The game is also quite popular due to its trading feature, which allows players to trade animals for a significant cost as the trading values fluctuate over time.

Created in 2017, Adopt Me! is likely one of the earliest Roblox games, with over 120K active users and 6 million likes. While other games of a similar nature have been created on the platform, nothing compares to the original game that began it all.

Blox Fruits

Roblox Blox Fruits is the top anime-inspired game on Roblox.

Blox Fruits has become a popular game in the vast metaverse of Roblox over time, and it is heavily influenced by the popular anime One Piece. The objective of this game is straightforward: hone your skills as a swordsman or Blox Fruit user to become the strongest player in a server.

Debuted in 2019, Blox Fruits was the first anime game to amass over 4 million likes and currently has over 420k active players. While the platform accommodates a variety of anime-themed games, Blox Fruits is one of the most recognizable games, even to Roblox novices.

Doors

Roblox Doors features engaging spooky puzzles to solve.

Doors is a thrilling puzzle experience with numerous difficult and eerie instances. If you want to make it to the end, you’ll have to learn from your mistakes and keep trying. It’s a fresh spin on the horror genre, and the only way to see what’s behind each door is to go in completely in the dark.

The game’s graphics and music continue to improve with each level, which is one of its most thrilling aspects. Released in 2021, Doors has rapidly gained widespread acclaim with over 3 million likes and over 30k active players, which is quite unusual for a game of this genre.

Moreover, according to the developers of Doors, new content will shortly be added to the game, so you may want to keep an eye out for it the next time you decide to play.

Jailbreak

Roblox Jailbreak brings the action game genre to Roblox.

The basis of Jailbreak is a free-roaming open world where players can assume the roles of either criminals or law enforcers. The game’s story takes place in a maximum-security prison and the surrounding city, creating a rich setting in which players can act out their worst criminal acts or their noblest justice-seeking impulses.

Fans of action games will love this, as they can hop in with a pal and plot their escape from prison together. Since its 2017 debut, the game Jailbreak has amassed over 5 million likes and over 30k active players. In addition, the game’s developers provide upgrades and enhancements frequently, so even newcomers will find enough to enjoy.

So, there you have it – our list of the best Roblox games to play in 2023.

