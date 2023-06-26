Best games like One Piece on Roblox

Anime-themed Games in Roblox are a big draw for many users, and it’s no surprise why. However, One Piece, a popular anime, serves as inspiration for one of the most played games on the platform. So, we’ve compiled a list of the top Roblox games that are similar to One Piece.

Roblox users can choose from a large library of games and play them either with their friends or go solo. Although the themes in these games are relatively original, they can draw inspiration from well-known pop culture properties, such as comic book movies, musical artists, and anime.

However, some of the highly regarded and popular games on the platform take their inspiration from the anime genre. All sorts of anime has served as inspiration for them, including Dragon Ball Z, Bleach, Demon Slayer, and many others.

However, One Piece games are unparalleled in quality and provide a unique experience for Roblox users, making them a top pick among the best games that resemble the anime. Here’s a list of the best games like One Piece you should play on Roblox.

Blox Fruits

To this day, Blox Fruits remains one of Roblox’s most popular games inspired from One Piece, despite having been released in 2019. There are currently 5 billion users of the site that are able to participate in the multiplayer game, which supports up to 12 players on a single server. Players in this game must hone their skills to become expert swordsmen and master manipulators of the Blox Fruit.

True Piece

True Piece is the second most played game based on One Piece, where Roblox players assume the role of a pirate explorer seeking to raise their reputation and treasure. A wide variety of skills, such as weaponry, combat techniques, and more, are available for players to earn as they go about the game. When players venture out into the world of True Piece, they’ll encounter bosses to take on and unique loot to add to their arsenals that help them level up against their foes.

Grand Piece Online

The most played single player game on Roblox, Grand Piece Online has gained quite a reputation over the years for staying true to the One Piece anime. The game’s appeal stems from the fact that players can compete with one other online while still working towards their builds and uncovering secret areas to take on ruthless bosses.

Exploring the world in search of gold and exotic fruits that provide superpowers is a significant part of the game’s appeal. The choice between going on a hunt for pirates or working with them makes the experience more immersive for new players.

A One Piece Game

Due to its striking likeness to the source material, the combat game is one of the most popular games on Roblox that was inspired by One Piece. Earning Beli (the game’s virtual currency) is a necessary part of the grind as players venture into the seas. With the Beli they’ve accumulated, they can purchase better boats, weapons and other in-game assets to aid them in combat. The game’s fierce combat, which can involve up to 12 players on a single server, makes it more fun to play than other games on Roblox.

King Legacy

For Roblox users who adore One Piece, King Legacy offers a thrilling alternative. King Legacy has been played by over a billion people throughout the course of its existence, making it one of the most popular games on Roblox. Players can increase their strength and abilities by completing objectives, gaining access to higher levels, and venturing to new areas as they embark on their pirate adventure. Similar to other alternatives, up to 12 players can join in on the action on a single server in this multiplayer game.

Pixel Piece

Pixel Piece is a fantastic fusion of the One Piece and Roblox universes, allowing users to take on the role of Luffy and join the Straw Hats on their pirate voyage. In order to succeed, players must brave the game’s many dangerous raids and dungeons, and then explore the world’s vast and colorful landscapes. They must also acquire a wide variety of moves and talents, and ultimately search the land for Pixel Fruit.

So, there you have it – our list of the best games like One Piece on Roblox.

