Roblox Arsenal codes (June 2022) – How to get free skins, Bucks & Announcers

Arsenal is a first-person shooter experience within Roblox, where players can redeem codes to earn cosmetics such as skins, emotes, Announcer Voices, and more in June 2022.

In short, players could easily compare Arsenal to games like Call of Duty, but set within the Roblox platform. Like other live-services games, users can customize their character with in-game rewards.

While most cosmetics in Roblox Arsenal can be purchased from the in-game shop, players can also redeem codes for free skins and in-game currency called Bucks.

Arsenal codes in Roblox (June 2022)

Those interested in redeeming Roblox Arsenal codes must be quick, however, as they usually only stick around for a few days or so before expiring.

Below is a list of all currently active Arsenal codes you can use to redeem free rewards. We’ll continue to update this list as more codes are made available and expire throughout the month.

Code Items goodnight Teleports player to Snowy Bridge FLAMINGO Flamingo Announcer Voice xonae Xonae Announcer Voicer JOHN John Announcer Voice KITTEN Koneko Announcer Voice EPRIKA Eprika Announcer Voice Bandites Bandites Announcer Voice PET

PetrifyTV Announcer Voice CBROX Phoenix Skin ANNA Anna Skin F00LISH Jackeryz Skin POKE Poke Skin GARCELLO Garcello Skin POG 1,200 Bucks

How to redeem Arsenal codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Roblox Arsenal is easy to do and should only take a few steps:

Launch Arsenal in Roblox by pressing the green button on the landing page. Once on the Arsenal starting screen, you should see a row of icons at the bottom of the screen. Click on the Twitter icon labeled ‘Codes‘. From here, players can type in any of the above codes and then click ‘Redeem‘ to earn the corresponding item. Provided the code has not expired, the bar at the bottom of the window will read ‘Code Redeemed!‘

Full list of expired Roblox Arsenal codes (June 2022)

Below is a list of the currently expired codes for June 2022, alongside the rewards they would have redeemed:

Code Item E

– ROLVE Fanboy Skin THE BANANA MAN

– 10keni – wake up Teleports player to Snowy Bridge BRUTE – xonaeday21 – hammertime Ban Hammer Skin trolling… Tomfoolery Delinquent Skin NEVERBROKEN Beatable Calling Card CRACKED Calling Card dhmubruh Grind Set Calling Card the 2021 spooky code Herobrine Delinquent Skin 3BILLY Holoend Kill Effect NEWMILO Delinquent Skin with Milo unusual NEWMILO (WOMAN Rabblerouser Skin with Milo Unusual SCALLYWAG – BALLISTICBSIDE – GULLIBLE – MILO Delinquent Skin BALLISTIC – unusualbias Suspicious Stranger Skin CharityACT5k – CastlersUnusual100k Ace Pilot Skin TheBloxies Bloxy Delinquent Skin, Bloxy Award Melee, and Bloxy Kill effect

New codes are given out quite often on Twitter @RolveStuff, so players should make sure to keep an eye out on that account and our list as codes come and go.

That’s everything players need to know about Roblox Arsenal codes for June 2022.

