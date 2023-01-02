Roblox Adopt Me! All pets value list (January 2023)

Adopt Me! is a pet-themed game within Roblox that lets players trade and keep a variety of cute critters. Here’s the trade value of each pet.
If you’re looking to trade some pets in Roblox Adopt Me! then you’ll need to know their value and if it’s worth trading or keeping hold of your favorite pets. Some pets are worth more than others in the game’s currency system, with some pets being common, uncommon, rare, very rare, and even legendary. If you want to collect them all, here’s a full list of trade values in Roblox Adopt Me!
Updated January 2, 2023
Contents
Common pet values
All the trade values for the common pets in Roblox Adopt Me! are listed below:
|Pet
|Egg
|Trading value
|Bandicoot
|Aussie egg
|1.5
|Buffalo
|Cracked & Pet egg
|2
|Cat
|Cracked & Pet egg
|1
|Chick
|Easter egg (2020)
|?
|Chicken
|Farm egg
|3
|Dog
|Cracked & Pet egg
|1
|Ground Sloth
|Fossil egg
|1.5
|Otter
|Cracked & Pet egg
|2
|Pumpkin
|Halloween (2020 Pumpkin Smash Minigame)
|?
|Robin
|Christmas egg
|2.5
|Stingray
|Ocean egg
|2
|Tazmanian Tiger
|Fossil egg
|2
Uncommon pet values
All the trade values for the uncommon pets in Roblox Adopt Me! are listed below:
|Pet
|Egg
|Trading value (Ranking)
|Bat
|Candy
|11th
|Black Panther
|Jungle egg
|5th
|Blue Dog
|Blue egg
|1st
|Capybara
|Jungle egg
|7th
|Chocolate Labrador
|Cracked, Pet egg, Royal egg
|10th
|Dingo
|Aussie egg
|11th
|Drake
|Farm egg
|8th
|Fennec Fox
|Cracked, Pet egg, Royal egg
|?
|Glyptodon
|Fossil egg
|13th
|Meerkat
|Safari egg
|4th
|Pet Rock
|April Fools Day
|?
|Pink Cat
|Pink egg
|2nd
|Puma
|Cracked, Pet egg, Royal egg
|?
|Silly Duck
|Farm egg
|6th
|Snow Cat
|Cracked, Pet egg, Royal egg
|12th
|Snowman
|Winter Holiday Event
|2000 Gingerbread
|Stegosaurus
|Fossil egg
|13th
|Triceratops
|Fossil egg
|13th
|Wild Boar
|Safari egg
|3rd
|Wolf
|Christmas egg
|9th
Rare pet values
All the trade values for the rare pets in Roblox Adopt Me! are listed below:
|Pet
|Egg
|Value
|Australian Kelpie
|Aussie Egg
|4
|Beaver
|Cracked, Pet egg, Royal egg
|3
|Bunny
|Jungle egg
|7
|Cow
|Cracked, Pet egg, Royal egg
|2
|Dilphosaurus
|Fossil egg
|11
|Elephant
|Safari egg
|3
|Elf Shrew
|Christmas egg
|13
|Emu
|Aussie egg
|5
|Hyena
|Safari egg
|9
|Lynx
|Winter Holiday 2020 event – 4000 Gingerbread
|4
|Monkey
|Monkey boxes
|4
|Musk Ox
|Winter Holiday 2020 event – 3500 Gingerbread
|3
|Narwhal
|Ocean egg
|3
|Ox
|Lunar New Year 2021
|3
|Pig
|Farm egg
|6
|Polar
|Christmas egg
|5
|Pterodactyl
|Fossil egg
|3
|Rabbit
|Cracked, Pet egg, Royal egg
|3
|Rat
|Rat boxes
|3
|Reindeer
|Christmas event
|4
|Rhino
|Jungle egg
|6
|Seahorse
|Ocean egg
|3
|Snow Puma
|Cracked, Pet egg, Royal egg
|3
|Swan
|Christmas egg
|5
|Wooly Mammoth
|Fossil egg
|3
Ultra Rare pet values
All the trade values for the ultra-rare pets in Roblox Adopt Me! are listed below:
|Pet
|Trade Value
|Neon
|Mega
|Abyssinian Cat
|0.35
|1.50
|6.00
|Albino Bat
|0.95
|3.95
|15.90
|Arctic Fox
|1.70
|6.80
|27.20
|Black Panther
|1.40
|5.60
|22.40
|Black Scarab
|0.30
|1.15
|4.60
|Blue Dog
|5.25
|21.20
|84.80
|Blue Scarab
|0.30
|1.25
|5.00
|Brown Bear
|2.15
|8.60
|34.40
|Business Monkey
|0.55
|2.25
|8.95
|Butterfly
|0.10
|0.45
|1.75
|Capybara
|1.50
|6.00
|24.00
|Chicken
|1.30
|5.20
|20.80
|Cow
|2.95
|11.90
|47.50
|Crocodile
|3.00
|12.10
|48.40
|Dalmation
|7.25
|29.00
|116.00
|Drake
|1.20
|4.80
|19.20
|Elephant
|3.50
|14.10
|56.40
|Evil Dachshund
|0.45
|0.45
|7.80
|Flamingo
|7.50
|30.00
|120.15
|Frog
|0.20
|1.00
|4.00
|Hedgehog
|12.75
|51.10
|173.75
|Husky
|0.65
|2.90
|9.60
|Hyena
|2.90
|11.65
|46.40
|Koala
|0.25
|1.25
|5.00
|Lamb
|0.50
|2.00
|8.00
|Lion
|7.00+
|28.25
|113.00
|Llama
|2.50
|9.95
|40.00
|Meerkat
|2.25
|9.00
|36.00
|Pig
|1.95
|7.80
|31.20
|Pink Cat
|2.75
|11.05
|44.25
|Platypus
|2.45
|9.75
|39.60
|Polar Bear
|1.60
|6.40
|25.60
|Puffin
|1.25
|5.00
|20.00
|Red Squirrel
|0.40
|1.60
|6.40
|Reindeer
|0.90
|3.80
|15.20
|Rhino
|1.90
|7.50
|30.00
|Shrew
|2.40
|9.60
|38.40
|Silly Duck
|1.35
|5.40
|21.60
|Skele-Dog
|0.60
|2.60
|10.80
|Snow Leopard
|0.45
|1.80
|7.20
|St. Bernard
|0.60
|2.80
|9.00
|Swan
|1.55
|6.20
|24.80
|Toy Monkey
|0.75
|3.00
|12.00
|Turkey
|2.85
|11.40
|45.65
|White Tiger
|0.15
|0.60
|2.50
|Wild Board
|2.05
|8.20
|32.80
|Wolf
|0.20
|1.00
|4.00
|Zombie Buffalo
|2.65
|10.60
|42.40
Legendary pet values
All the trade values for the legendary pets in Roblox Adopt Me! are listed below:
|Pet
|Trade Value
|Neon
|Mega
|Blue Dog
|5.25
|21.20
|84.80
|Hedgehog
|12.75
|51.10
|204.45
|Pink Cat
|2.75
|11.05
|44.25
|Albino Monkey
|5.75
|23.50
|93.95
|Arctic Reindeer
|7.75
|31.05
|124.20
|Axolotl
|0.65
|2.60
|9.40
|Bat Dragon
|116.00+
|348.00
|1044.00
|Cerberus
|0.55
|2.25
|8.95
|Chameleon
|16.00
|64.25
|257.75
|Cobra
|0.35
|1.50
|6.00
|Crow
|16.25
|59.25
|237.85
|Dancing Dragon
|3.10
|12.40
|50.60
|Diamond Dragon
|1.00+
|4.05
|16.20
|Diamond Griffin
|0.60
|2.30
|9.10
|Diamond Lady Bug
|2.00
|8.00
|32.00
|Diamond Unicorn
|1.75
|7.00
|28.00
|Dodo
|1.30
|5.20
|20.80
|Dragon
|0.80
|3.20
|12.80
|Evil Unicorn
|17.25
|60.65
|242.65
|Frost Fury
|2.60
|10.40
|41.60
|Frost
|45.75+
|135.00
|405.00
|Ghost Dragon
|3.30
|13.25
|9.30
|Giraffe
|62.00
|248.00
|744.00
|Gold Dragon
|0.60
|2.35
|9.30
|Gold Griffin
|0.35
|1.45
|5.70
|Gold Mummy Cat
|0.40
|1.55
|6.20
|Gold Penguin
|1.10
|4.40
|17.60
|Gold Scarab
|2.85
|11.40
|45.65
|Gold Tiger
|0.35
|1.50
|6.00
|Gold Unicorn
|0.85
|3.60
|14.10
|Gold Walrus
|0.70
|2.80
|11.40
|Golden Lady Bug
|0.85
|3.40
|13.60
|Golden Rat
|1.30
|5.00
|20.00
|Goldhorn
|1.10
|4.50
|18.00
|Griffin
|0.25-
|1.20
|4.50
|Ice Golem
|3.20
|12.80
|51.20
|Kangaroo
|2.95
|11.85
|47.20
|King Bee
|0.95
|3.90
|15.80
|King Monkey
|8.75
|35.05
|140.05
|Kitsune
|0.45-
|1.80
|7.20
|Lavender Dragon
|13.75
|55.10
|220.45
|Lion Guardian
|0.70
|2.80
|11.40
|Ninja Monkey
|1.25
|5.00
|20.00
|Octopus
|1.15
|4.60
|18.40
|Owl
|28.50
|100.00
|350.00
|Parrot
|20.75
|76.75
|284.20
|Peacock
|0.50
|2.00
|8.00
|Phoenix
|1.40
|5.80
|23.20
|Queen Bee
|2.25
|9.00
|36.00
|Robodog
|0.40
|1.60
|6.40
|Shadow Dragon
|13.00+
|390.00
|1170.00
|Shark
|1.20
|4.80
|19.20
|Skele Rex
|2.50
|10.00
|40.00
|Snow Owl
|1.35
|5.40
|21.60
|Squid
|15.50
|62.25
|248.50
|Steel Ox
|0.15
|0.60
|2.50
|T-Rex
|1.40
|5.60
|22.40
|Turtle
|3.25+
|13.05
|52.25
|Unicorn
|1.05
|4.20
|16.80
So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Adopt Me! Pet values in January 2023.
