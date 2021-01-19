 What is GTA V roleplay? How to play, who to watch and more - Dexerto
GTA

What is GTA V roleplay? How to play, who to watch and more

Published: 19/Jan/2021 14:14 Updated: 19/Jan/2021 14:27

by Connor Bennett
Reddit: 5GRP

GTA Online GTA V

Grand Theft Auto V roleplay servers have returned to popularity on Twitch thanks to a number of top streamers returning to the game. But what actually is it? We’ve got the lowdown for you.

The multiplayer mod, which is different from the normal GTA Online mode, allows players to act out their own story in whatever fashion they want, affecting how the fictional city of Los Santos and its inhabitants, both actual players and NPCs, operate.

However, it can still be a confusing world to outsiders. So, here’s everything you need to know about GTA V RP.

Players can create whatever story they want in GTA V RP.

What is GTA V RP?

GTA V roleplay is a multiplayer mod for the PC version of Grand Theft Auto V. Players who jump into one of the user-created RP servers becomes even more immersed in the game – as they take on the form of a normal NPC, which can be customized in a number of different ways.

The level of roleplay depends on the server. Some servers are completely hardcore roleplaying – which means players are skirting the rules if they ask for tips on how to access the game’s menus or even the button that corresponds to an action.

Lirik was one of the key players in helping the mod grow.

Can it be played by anyone?

Anyone with a copy of the game on PC can play, but it is significantly different from the normal multiplayer mode that is built into Rockstar’s hugely popular title.

As we say, GTA RP is a multiplayer mod and can only be accessed via modified games clients like FiveM and Grand Theft Multiplayer. Once there, you can join an RP server.

However, some communities require an invite – which players gain by proving themselves as a talented role-player. Typically, you’ll have to play on a prove yourself server in this case, but once you shine through, you’ll get fast tracked to the big leagues.

How to join a GTA V RP server?

Joining a server is not incredibly hard, there are a few open servers, but they can operate like the wild west. It’s the whitelist, high-level RP servers that everyone wants to get into. These are the ones that require invites, you typically start by signing up to their forum or website and then joining them in GTA V.

One of the most popular GTA V roleplay servers is run by NoPixel. They’ve been closed to applications in the past because of the overwhelming number of new players and are still closed.

Them, you’ve got the likes of TwitchRP, Mafia World, and Rage. These are still high-level servers, are they are hard to get into. Though, again, if you prove yourself as a ‘good’ RP player (i.e. staying in character and not ruining it for others) you should move up the ladder quickly.

It’s not always a simple process to get in to a GTA V RP server.

Who plays GTA RP?

A number of big streamers have recently jumped back into the mod but a dedicated community has remained since the popularity of the game spiked in 2017.

Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar is someone who will drop in and out of GTA RP from time to time, depending on what game he’s feeling at the time. Same as Saqib ‘Lirik’ Zahid who also been known to dabble in the mod with his Avon Barksdale character – taking inspiration from the critically acclaimed TV series, The Wire.

Many of Twitch’s biggest streamers are, currently, playing Rust but if you head into the GTA V section, you will find others still playing GTA.

Before jumping into the action yourself, if you’re tempted, it’s advisable to spend some time watching others play, so you can become accustomed to the norms and expectations of the roleplaying mod.

So, make sure you check out some of the dedicated GTA RP’s on Twitch, and who knows where that will take you.

Battlefield 6 leaks/remors
There’s a lot of speculation and rumors circulating about Battlefield 6 and where the title is going to be set. This is everything we know so far about the next installment in EA and DICE’s FPS franchise.

Contents

Alongside Call of Duty, Battlefield remains one of the most popular and long-standing FPS franchises on the market. The series has garnered a dedicated fanbase that enjoys large-scale battles fought across huge and expansive maps. They didn’t release a new game in 2020, so news that DICE was working on another game in the series for 2021 has fans very excited.

As with any upcoming release, leaks and rumors have begun to circulate about the next Battlefield game. These range from the game’s setting, the different modes, and even the release date of the upcoming title. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about EA’s Battlefield 6.

Battlefield 6 release date

Battlefield 5 promo
EA/DICE
Battlefield 5 released all the way back in November of 2018.

At the time of writing, we don’t have an official release date for Battlefield 6. However, in a statement made to IGN, EA confirmed DICE “is focused on the future of Battlefield that we’ll be bringing to players in 2021.” In terms of when it will arrive this year, in the 2020 Q4 EA earnings call the publisher confirmed that Battlefield 6 will arrive in holiday 2021.

Although it’s no revelation hearing that the new Battlefield title will arrive this year, it at least confirms we shouldn’t have to wait too long before more details are revealed.

Since Battlefield 3, all mainline entries in the series have launched in either October or November. Of course, all of this information regarding a release date should be taken with a pinch of salt, as it is possible the game may be pushed back.

Where will Battlefield 6 be set?

Battlefield Desert
EA/DICE
The last two Battlefield titles have been set in the first and second World Wars.

As of yet, EA has not confirmed where the events of Battlefield 6 will take place or the game’s overall setting. This means currently the whole theme of the title is a complete mystery and has left players scratching their heads.

There is speculation that Battlefield 6 will take place in a modern setting as the previous two installments have been based in the past. This was backed by a leak posted to Reddit revealing that Battlefield 6 will be based in a World War 3 setting. However, as with any leak posted by an unknown source, there’s a very high chance the information is incorrect.

Another leak courtesy of industry insider Tom Henderson suggests the game may be a soft reboot of Battlefield 3. Again, this aligns with the idea that DICE is looking to go back to a modern setting and leave the World War one and two themes behind.

Either way, you can guarantee that DICE is closely guarding details of the game’s setting and we’re unlikely to find out more until a teaser or announcement is made.

 Battlefield 6 maps and modes

Battlefield 5 reveal
EA/DICE
Rumors are circulating that Battlefield 6’s maps will be huge and host more players than ever before.

Although we’re still unclear of Battlefield 6’s exact setting, there have been some leaks on what we can expect to see from the game’s maps and modes.

Back in August of 2020, leaker Tom Henderson revealed that fans can expect to see maps designed to fit more than 128 players per match and that 32 versus 32 will be part of the game’s standard playlist.

It’s safe to say we can expect huge and expansive maps in Battlefield 6 that can hold more players than ever before. This is great news for any Battlefield fans that love the large-scale and war-like game modes the series has become associated with.

We’ll have to keep our eyes peeled for any more credible leaks that reveal new information on Battlefield 6’s gameplay and modes.

Battlefield 6 platforms

Battlefield 1 teaser
EA/DICE
Battlefield 6 will be released on both next-gen consoles.

In a statement to GameSpot, EA confirmed Battlefield 6 will making the most of the new hardware and “targeting new innovation that will be enabled by next-gen platforms.”

Therefore, we can safely assume that Battlefield 6 will be releasing on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In terms of the previous generation of consoles, rumors are circulating that a PS4 and Xbox One version of the game is being made by a separate studio. However, EA has not confirmed that this information is true.

Interestingly, EA also revealed why Battlefield 6 was not scheduled to release in 2020. According to the statement, “bringing out Battlefield [in 2020], where the new console base is fairly small, doesn’t really give justice to the potential of the title.”

This seems like a smart decision from EA and DICE as a lot of people are still struggling to buy next-gen consoles in early 2021. Waiting for the units to become more readily available will ensure they maximize sales at the game’s release.

Battlefield 6 battle royale

Battlefield 5 firestorm
EA/DICE
DICE attempted to create a battle royale-style mode in Battlefield 5 called Firestorm.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to hear that DICE is planning on releasing a F2P battle royale alongside Battlefield 6. The overwhelming success of Call of Duty: Warzone is unmatched by any FPS in the genre, and the game has remained popular since its release back in March of 2020.

Industry insider Tom Henderson revealed that DICE was at one point considering making a battle royale title. It’s unclear whether the studio committed to the idea or scrapped it to focus on Battlefield 6.

There’s always a chance Battlefield 6 will simply contain a Battle Royale mode, similar to Battlefield V’s Firestorm. However, it’s more likely they’ll mirror the F2P model of Warzone and develop an entirely separate title to draw players in.

So far, that’s everything we know about DICE’s upcoming FPS title. Hopefully, as the year goes on, more details will emerge from various sources and EA themselves.

We’ll make sure to keep this article updated with all the latest leaks, rumors, and news on Battlefield 6.