What is GTA V roleplay? How to play, who to watch and more - Dexerto

Grand Theft Auto V roleplay servers have returned to popularity on Twitch thanks to a number of top streamers returning to the game. But what actually is it? We’ve got the lowdown for you.

The multiplayer mod, which is different from the normal GTA Online mode, allows players to act out their own story in whatever fashion they want, affecting how the fictional city of Los Santos and its inhabitants, both actual players and NPCs, operate.

However, it can still be a confusing world to outsiders. So, here’s everything you need to know about GTA V RP.

What is GTA V RP?

GTA V roleplay is a multiplayer mod for the PC version of Grand Theft Auto V. Players who jump into one of the user-created RP servers becomes even more immersed in the game – as they take on the form of a normal NPC, which can be customized in a number of different ways.

The level of roleplay depends on the server. Some servers are completely hardcore roleplaying – which means players are skirting the rules if they ask for tips on how to access the game’s menus or even the button that corresponds to an action.

Can it be played by anyone?

Anyone with a copy of the game on PC can play, but it is significantly different from the normal multiplayer mode that is built into Rockstar’s hugely popular title.

As we say, GTA RP is a multiplayer mod and can only be accessed via modified games clients like FiveM and Grand Theft Multiplayer. Once there, you can join an RP server.

However, some communities require an invite – which players gain by proving themselves as a talented role-player. Typically, you’ll have to play on a prove yourself server in this case, but once you shine through, you’ll get fast tracked to the big leagues.

How to join a GTA V RP server?

Joining a server is not incredibly hard, there are a few open servers, but they can operate like the wild west. It’s the whitelist, high-level RP servers that everyone wants to get into. These are the ones that require invites, you typically start by signing up to their forum or website and then joining them in GTA V.

One of the most popular GTA V roleplay servers is run by NoPixel. They’ve been closed to applications in the past because of the overwhelming number of new players and are still closed.

Them, you’ve got the likes of TwitchRP, Mafia World, and Rage. These are still high-level servers, are they are hard to get into. Though, again, if you prove yourself as a ‘good’ RP player (i.e. staying in character and not ruining it for others) you should move up the ladder quickly.

It’s not always a simple process to get in to a GTA V RP server.

Who plays GTA RP?

A number of big streamers have recently jumped back into the mod but a dedicated community has remained since the popularity of the game spiked in 2017.

Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar is someone who will drop in and out of GTA RP from time to time, depending on what game he’s feeling at the time. Same as Saqib ‘Lirik’ Zahid who also been known to dabble in the mod with his Avon Barksdale character – taking inspiration from the critically acclaimed TV series, The Wire.

Many of Twitch’s biggest streamers are, currently, playing Rust but if you head into the GTA V section, you will find others still playing GTA.

Before jumping into the action yourself, if you’re tempted, it’s advisable to spend some time watching others play, so you can become accustomed to the norms and expectations of the roleplaying mod.

So, make sure you check out some of the dedicated GTA RP’s on Twitch, and who knows where that will take you.