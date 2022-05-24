How to get voice chat on Roblox: Enabling voice chat on PC & Mobile

Enabling voice chat in Roblox can be a simple process, but if you’re someone who’s new to the game and wishes to join the lobby conversation, then our guide has got covered.

Roblox is a hub of countless games which are enjoyed by people from around the world. However, there are some titles that are best relished with friends and this is where the voice chat feature plays a significant role.

For games like Roblox Community Space, Mic Up, and Flex Your Account Age, voice chat takes the experience of these titles to a higher level. Fortunately, our guide will help you to set up this feature in no time.

Contents

Roblox Voice Chat requirements

The developers of Roblox have clearly stated in their blog post that you need to be at least 13 years or older to use the voice chat feature in the game. Here’s everything you’ll need to do to verify your age:

Roblox app

Driver’s License/Passport/ID card

Access to the phone’s camera

How to verify age in Roblox

Verifying age in Roblox can seem to be a lengthy process but is actually simple.

However, if you’re unfamiliar with it, just follow the steps listed below:

Log into your Roblox account.

Click on the Settings icon located in the upper-right corner of the page.

located in the of the page. Click on the Account Info tab.

tab. Underneath your birthday, click the button that says “ Verify My Age “.

“. A popup will appear on your PC flashing a QR code .

will appear on your PC flashing a . Scan this QR code with your mobile device .

. You’ll then be directed to “ roblox.com/verify ” where you need to start with the age verification process.

” where you need to start with the age verification process. Click on the Start Session option and follow the instructions as indicated. You must remember that you need to allow the camera access in this step.

option and follow the instructions as indicated. You must remember that you need to in this step. Scan your ID document . If there is a barcode on the back, scan and capture an image of the back of your ID.

. If there is a barcode on the back, scan and capture an image of the back of your ID. Then you’ll be asked to capture a selfie . This selfie will be used to ensure that you are the same person as the one on your photo ID.

. This selfie will be used to ensure that you are the as the one on your photo ID. Once the verification is complete, you will see a pass or failed result. This step may take a few minutes so you need to be patient.

Now that you’ve verified your age, it’s time to activate the feature in-game. Roblox is available on both PC and mobile and the voice chat feature can be enabled on both of them.

How to set up Roblox voice chat on PC?

Log into your Roblox account.

Click on the Gear icon on the top right corner and a drop-down menu will show up.

on the and a will show up. Then click on Settings and locate the Privacy tab on the left.

and locate the tab on the left. From there, enable the voice chat feature.

How to set up Roblox voice chat on Mobile?

Locate and tap on the circle with three dots in the bottom right-hand corner .

in the . Scroll down until you find the cog icon .

. Tap on it and then select Privacy .

. Enable the voice chat feature from there.

That’s it! You should now have the feature activated on both PC and Mobile. With voice chat enabled, you’ll be able to enhance your experience in many Roblox games.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know on how to get the voice chat feature in Roblox.

For more tips and tricks, make sure to go through our various guides.

