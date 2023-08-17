What is Altitorture? Hilarious Roblox game goes viral among streamers

The latest viral Roblox game, Altitorture, is gaining popularity among streamers and players due to the hilarious platforming adventure it promises. Here is all the information you need to determine whether or not the game is worth playing.

Players of all ages are captivated by a new genre that has evolved in Roblox’s expansive and ever-changing metaverse because of its combination of accessibility, depth, and variety. The “obstacle course” game mode known as “Obby” has grown in popularity among Roblox users.

These games have players completing increasingly difficult obstacle courses filled with jumps, slides, traps, and other perils. The objective is straightforward: Make it to the finish line without dying while navigating a series of challenges.

Roblox / Matrix Entertainment The game requires two players to work together and climb out of the pit.

With the popularity of platformers like OnlyUp! on the upswing, Roblox gets another smash hit with Altitorture, a game that combines the Obby genre with a hilarious gravity-defying adventure. The game has become incredibly popular among streamers and gamers that use Roblox primarily as a platform for social pranking.

Here’s everything you need to know about Altitorture before you slingshot yourself up to the top.

What is Altitorture and how to play it in Roblox

Altitorture is an obby-style game developed by Matrix Entertainment for the Roblox platform. The experience places players in a lego-block landscape abyss, from which they must scale a 500-meter-tall wall to escape.

The catch, however, is that players must play the game in pairs connected by an elastic rope. The purpose of the rope is to keep users connected and allow them to slingshot one another across multiple platforms. It also comes in handy when players need to fling their teammate to a higher platform.

Roblox Find a teammate, connect the rope and climb your way up.

Here’s how you can play Altitorture in Roblox:

Open Roblox on your preferred device. Type Altitorture in the search bar. Out of all the search results, select the one with Matrix Entertainment as the creator. Click the green Play button to launch the experience.

As soon as you launch into the experience, you must locate a teammate and connect with them or request rope. Keep in mind that the guard near the first platform will only let you pass if you are connected to a teammate by a rope.

Once connected, ascend together and experience countless hours of fun together. Due to the hilarious content offered by Altitorture, the game is going viral on social media and among streamers such as Flamingo and Sketch.

Moreover, players are sharing clips on X of their fall and swing, in which they appear to be enjoying themselves while playing with a teammate. While the game poses a significant challenge to players, it certainly elevates the fun can have with a friend, and thus places Altitorture in a different league than OnlyUp!.

If you’d like to play a game similar to Altitorture, check out Bread and Fred, one of the best platformers alongside OnlyUp! which is gradually acquiring popularity on TikTok.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Altitorture on Roblox.

