Is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Xbox Game Pass? Here’s all you need to know about your next trip to a galaxy far, far away.

There have been plenty of LEGO games over the years, often bringing pop culture favorites like Lord of The Rings and Indiana Jones to life in a new way. However, it is the Star Wars franchise that has captivated players of all ages, allowing them to explore different eras of the saga in glorious brick form.

If you’re looking to check out Traveller’s Tales’ latest iteration of the ultimate sci-fi franchise, you’re probably wondering whether The Skywalker Saga is on Xbox Game Pass. Here’s everything you need to know.

Is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Xbox Game Pass?

Unfortunately LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga isn’t on Xbox Game Pass right now, but that doesn’t mean it won’t come to the service in the future. For now, you’ll need to purchase the game from the Microsoft Store if you want to download the game straight to your console.

Don’t worry though, as there might be other ways to get your fix of Star Wars goodness on Xbox Game Pass soon, as new rumors suggest Star Wars Squadrons will appear on the Xbox Game Pass in April 2022. If you’ve been waiting to pick up an Xbox Game Pass subscription, then now might be the time.

LEGO Star Wars games have been dropping onto consoles since 2005, but The Skywalker Saga brings together the entire sci-fi saga with completely new campaigns and over 300 characters from every facet of the universe.

Want to know about Traveller’s Tales latest LEGO Star Wars game? We’ve got you covered:

