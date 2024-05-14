With tons of weapons to acquire and loads of abilities to unlock in Anime Dungeon Fighters, you need all the gems, coins, and magic dust you can access. Luckily, there are many Anime Dungeon Fighters codes for you to claim in May 2024.

You can use the gems, coins, and magic dust to upgrade your character and get the right gear. As you progress to challenging quests, these upgrades will make sure your health bar does not hit zero in Anime Dungeon Fighters.

So hurry up and grab your freebies before they expire.

BestBunny / Screenshot captured by Dexerto Unlock awesome weapons to defeat strong enemies.

All Anime Dungeon Fighters codes (May 2024)

Use this list of active Anime Dungeon Fighters codes to get free rewards:

COMESOON – Free 5 Hero Magic Dust and 500 Gems

– Free 5 Hero Magic Dust and 500 Gems DISCORD – Free x100 Cos Coins and x600 Gems

– Free x100 Cos Coins and x600 Gems NEWUPDATE – Free 500 Gems

– Free 500 Gems AURAUPDATE – Free 500 Gems

– Free 500 Gems LEOPARD – Free 5 Weapon Magic Dust and 2 Hero Magic Dust

How to redeem Anime Dungeon Fighters codes

To redeem Anime Dungeon Fighters codes, follow these easy steps:

Go to the official Anime Dungeon Fighters page. Click on the green button to launch the game. Tap the Shop button on the right side of the screen and select the Codes tab. Type or paste the code in the box. Hit Claim to get your free rewards.

The codes are case-sensitive, so make sure you enter them exactly as we’ve mentioned.

BestBunny / Screenshot captured by Dexerto Go to the Shop and select codes to redeem them.

List of expired codes

GOLDGIFT

GEMGIFT

BOOSTGIFT

ENCHANTINGUPDATE

PVPUPDATE

NEWHERO

NEWGAME

freegift2

FREEGIFT

WEEKENDGIFT2

WEEKENDGIFT1

NEWGAME2

What do Anime Dungeon Fighters codes do?

Anime Dungeon Fighters codes offer a variety of in-game rewards like gems, coins, magic dust, and more. These resources are necessary to advance faster in the game.

The developers release new codes to celebrate a milestone or during in-game events. Make sure you bookmark this page to check back regularly.

