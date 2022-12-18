Viral video captures terrifying moment slingshot ride snaps and crashes

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

A viral TikTok showed the horrifying moment passengers on a slingshot ride were sent crashing into a metal beam, after one of the bungee cords broke loose.

The incident took place in Winter Wonderland, an annual Christmas event held in Hyde Park, London, and was captured by TikTok user alby_lad.

In the shocking video, which has amassed over 3.5 million views, the bungee cords can be seen slipping on take off, and being hurled to the left instead of straight up.

The green metal cage collided with a supporting post and spun erratically, leaving the two riders dangling high above the ground.

An eyewitness said they heard a “massive bang,” and claimed that the passengers were stuck on the slingshot ride for about 20 minutes before they were finally escorted off.

London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police said they were called out to the incident, but the riders had been rescued by the time they got there.

The Met said in a statement: “Police were called at 20.22 on Wednesday 14 December to reports of two people trapped in a bungee ride in Hyde Park. Officers attended along with London Fire Brigade.

“It was reported that two teenage boys have been in a fairground ride when there was an incident that left the cage they were riding in suspended in the air.

“The cage had been lowered down before police arrived and the boys had also left the scene. There were no reported injuries.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Winter Wonderland said in a statement: “We can confirm that a technical issue involving the reverse bungee occurred on Wednesday evening. Both riders were safely escorted off the ride, checked by our on-site medics and were not injured.”

They said safety was the “highest priority” at the Hyde Park attraction, and that all rides had “rigorous and regular” safety checks.