Swedish House Mafia Roblox event: How to join, date, more

Electronic music group Swedish House Mafia arrives at Roblox with a virtual experience and concert. Here’s all the info you’ll need on how to join, event date, timing, and more.

Roblox is quickly becoming one of the most popular metaverse platforms, with brands, pop cultural icons, and musicians all offering immersive, user-generated experiences for Roblox players. Musicians like Elton John, FloRida, BlackPink, and many more have used virtual concerts to get closer to their fan base.

Concerts in Roblox provide users the ability to dress up like their favorite band or musician while also giving them the chance to claim in-game items for free. In addition, they encourage similar artists and public figures to sign up for the platform, bringing their respective audiences with them.

Roblox users will soon be able to experience one of the most popular electronic music acts, Swedish House Mafia, live when they play a special song for Roblox users. Here are all the details of the event, including any potential rewards.

How to join Swedish House Mafia Roblox event

Swedish House Mafia Music Experience created by DJ’s World on Roblox is all set to go live on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 6 PM EST / 3 PM PST. It will be replayed every hour on the hour throughout the weekend until Monday, December 4th at 6 PM EST / 3 PM PST.

Players who would like to visit the pre-event lobby can now visit the experience on the official page on the Roblox website. Still, if you’re new to the platform, follow these steps to join the event.

Launch Roblox on your supported device. Search for Swedish House Mafia Music Experience or go to the official page. Favorite the event to store it in your library. Click the green Play button to launch the experience. Customize your avatar and you’re done!

Once the experience is live, players will be able to enjoy mini-games, a firework display, explore the world, and collect letters to finish the scavenger hunt and gain VIP access to the event by liking the experience before it goes live.

Roblox Players will be able to purchase exclusive UGC items during the event.

Are there any free rewards to claim from the event?

As of now, there are no free rewards announced by the organizers that players can claim during the experience. However, they can purchase exclusive Swedish House Mafia UGC merch as well as Glowsticks for the event from the Avatar shop.

We’ll keep you updated right here as soon as we get any further info on any freebies.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about the Swedish House Mafia event in Roblox.

