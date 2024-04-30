How to make Walmart purchases in Roblox

The new Walmart Discovered Roblox experience lets you make real-life purchases while playing the game. Here’s how it works.

Roblox has collaborated with Walmart to introduce a new e-commerce feature that allows gamers to make real-world purchases as they play the game.

Through an experience called Walmart Discovered, players can interact with accessories, goods, and user-generated content (UGCs), check their real-world values, and make an official purchase on the Walmart website. With ambitions to expand Roblox’s metaverse, the developers at RDC 2023 stated their intention to add e-commerce to the platform in 2024.

Walmart/Roblox Some real-world items available in Walmart are also UGCs in Roblox.

With the first of several projects, a fully functional e-commerce infrastructure is now in place, allowing you to effortlessly make Walmart purchases on your own. Here’s how to do it in Roblox.

Article continues after ad

How to purchase Walmart items in Roblox

Purchasing items from Walmart is quite easy in Roblox. All you need to do is:

Head into the Walmart Discovered experience and walk around the shopping stations. Once you spot an item you like, head closer and interact. As soon as you interact with an item, in this case, say headphones, you’ll be able to see a Walmart listing of the product that you can buy. You need to head to a screen or a terminal, which then takes you to the actual Walmart website. From there, you’ll need to log in to your Walmart account, add the product to your cart, and add shipping and payment details like you would in a web browser.

The best part – you can also try on a desired product on your Roblox avatar to see how it would look in the real world. Once satisfied, make the purchase and your order will be shipped to you in no time.

Article continues after ad

Check out more Roblox content:

How to get voice chat on Roblox | How to give people Robux in Roblox | Best Roblox games to play in 2024 | Roblox promo codes | Roblox guides | Best Roblox music codes | How many people play Roblox?