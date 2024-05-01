Roblox gets its “worst update yet” as players criticize in-game video ads

Roblox recently introduced video ads on the platform and players are already criticizing the update as the “worst” one yet.

Roblox’s metaverse continues to expand as the platform introduces more user-friendly tools for both casual players and creators. Furthermore, the most recent UGC upgrade allowed all creators to sell their creations on the Roblox Marketplace.

While that change received some criticism, Roblox released another update allowing advertisers to display video ads within experiences. Roblox had revealed plans to incorporate immersive adverts to the platform during RDC 2023, which users were skeptical of.

Since users are concerned these ads may interfere with their gameplay experiences, Roblox stated the immersive ad format does not require custom-built 3D content that players typically interact with, and it provides a chance for companies to easily connect with Gen Z.

Article continues after ad

Still, Roblox players are criticizing the decision, calling it the “worst update ever,” because they don’t want to see ads while they’re chatting with their friends on the platform.

Article continues after ad

One such player said, “I can just imagine in the future every game that I play say, ‘watch these ads to play the minigame’ or ‘need to watch 5 more ads to get this OP item’. The update is trash.”

Another chimed in, “Roblox really didn’t need this.” On the contrary, many believe this is a great initiative for brands to invite players to try out their experiences within Roblox which is always a plus.

Article continues after ad

E-commerce platforms such as Shipt and Walmart already host Roblox experiences where they can engage with their customers.

However, the games that continue to be the most popular on the platform are always those that are not sponsored and allow the ordinary Roblox user to fully immerse themselves in the gameplay rather than watching ads.