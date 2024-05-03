Roblox set to collab with Stranger Things & One Piece in new Netflix crossover

A Roblox crossover between Stranger Things and One Piece is on the way, news of the collaboration confirmed by Netflix in a new teaser trailer.

Roblox has two major new crossovers on the way, with the Netflix Geeked X account (formerly known as Twitter) teasing the new collabs in a brief video package.

The footage shown opens with a shot of a long hallway that appears to be a school, based on the lockers lining the walls of the footage. In the distance, an enemy that looks to be a Demogorgon can be seen stalking around in front of a portal.

In Stranger Things, the Demogorgon is a creature from The Upside Down, an underworld that is filled with many nefarious creatures including the aforementioned Demogorgon.

Following this, the Netflix teaser trailer cuts to footage of a ship sailing across the sea. The giant skull adorning the sails of the ship confirmation that Roblox will also be collaborating with One Piece.

Given that Netflix recently released a live-action One Piece series and is currently developing the final season of Stranger Things, it’s no surprise to see the two IPs getting the spotlight in Roblox.

After all, video game collaborations have never been more popular. Fortnite and Call of Duty have both crossed over with the likes of Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Walking Dead, and many other major franchises. It’s more common than not in 2024 for live-service titles.

As for when fans can expect this new Roblox crossover to go live, Netflix Geeked simply told their viewers that the collaboration will be arriving in the game “soon.”

And as for the specifics of what these collabs might include, those details are being kept under wraps for now. Though fans can likely expect some custom experiences, costumes, and more. We’ll be sure to update you here as the full reveal comes into focus.