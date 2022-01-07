Roblox Wacky Wizards all potions guide: Recipes, ingredients & effects

Wacky Wizards is a game within Roblox that lets players engage in a spot of alchemy for a variety of fun gameplay effects. Here’s a guide to all Wacky Wizard potions in Roblox.

Roblox is such a varied and customizable platform that it’s now probably impossible to experience all of it. However, when it comes to Wacky Wizards, Roblox players who enjoy mixing ingredients to create crazy potions will feel right at home.

While Wacky Wizards lets players indulge their inner Gandalf to brew some fun helpful potions — or their inner He Who Shall Not Be Named to conjure up some chaos — it helps to have a list of all of the potions in Wacky Wizards to know where to start.

Some are easily obtainable by exploring the world, but Premium potions require certain ingredients that need to be purchased using the Gems in-game currency. Here’s an in-depth guide to all potions in Wacky Wizards (free and premium), what you’ll need to brew them, and what each one produces.

Contents

How to use Wacky Wizard potions

To use all potions in Wacky Wizards, you’ll first need to obtain your cauldron at the start of the game. Once you have this you can then start to complete quests in order to gather the various ingredients you’ll need to mix your brews.

The more quests you complete, the more ingredients you’ll gather — meaning the more potions you can brew to mix up your questing gameplay. Once you have your required ingredients, just add them to your cauldron to produce the desired potion in order to enjoy the benefits of being a Wacky Wizard.

All free Wacky Wizard potions

Here are all the free potions in Wacky Wizards, listed in alphabetical order alongside that you’ll need to create them:

A-F free potions

Afro potion – Robux + Disco Ball (Afro hairstyle)

– Robux + Disco Ball (Afro hairstyle) Air Jumper Potion – Bird + Giraffe Hoof (Double jump)

– Bird + Giraffe Hoof (Double jump) Alien potion – Alien Parasite (Alien Parasite)

– Alien Parasite (Alien Parasite) Alien-arms potion – Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Alien Parasite

– Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Alien Parasite Alien-baby potion – Fairy + Alien Parasite

– Fairy + Alien Parasite Alien-clone potion – You + Alien Parasite (Turn into those you touch)

– You + Alien Parasite (Turn into those you touch) Alien-eruption potion – Eggcano + Pool Noodle + Eggcano (Slime eruption)

– Eggcano + Pool Noodle + Eggcano (Slime eruption) Alienhead potion – Giant’s Ear + Alien Parasite (Grow a big alien head)

– Giant’s Ear + Alien Parasite (Grow a big alien head) Armed potion – Giraffe Hoof + Spider + Pool Noodle (Grow spider arms)

– Giraffe Hoof + Spider + Pool Noodle (Grow spider arms) Aussie-gravity potion – You + Brain + You + Bird (Change Gravity)

– You + Brain + You + Bird (Change Gravity) Avocado-morph potion – Carrot + Beans (Turn into an avocado)

– Carrot + Beans (Turn into an avocado) Axolotl potion – You + Axolotl

– You + Axolotl Bald Potion – Brain + Chilli (Burn off your gear)

– Brain + Chilli (Burn off your gear) Banana Potion – Beans + Giant’s Ear + Giraffe Hoof + Fairy (Become a gorilla)

– Beans + Giant’s Ear + Giraffe Hoof + Fairy (Become a gorilla) Bang Potion – Brain + Giant’s Ear + Dynamite (Grow, then die)

– Brain + Giant’s Ear + Dynamite (Grow, then die) Banging Warts Potion – Witches Brew + Dynamite (Have explosive witch warts)

– Witches Brew + Dynamite (Have explosive witch warts) Banging-feet potion – Dynamite + Frog (Explode when you jump)

– Dynamite + Frog (Explode when you jump) Bean-man potion – Beans + KSI (Become a bean-man)

– Beans + KSI (Become a bean-man) Beangun potion – Gun + Beans (Fire beans)

– Gun + Beans (Fire beans) BEANOCK potion – Boxing Gloves + Beans (Punching people turns them into beans)

– Boxing Gloves + Beans (Punching people turns them into beans) Beanrms potion – Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Beans (Bean noodle arms)

– Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Beans (Bean noodle arms) Beany potion – Make Beans

– Make Beans Bee disguise potion – Sleepy Bee (Turn into a bee)

– Sleepy Bee (Turn into a bee) Bee-cannon potion – Gun + Honey (Fire bees)

– Gun + Honey (Fire bees) Big-arms potion – Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Giant’s Ear (Big noodle arms)

– Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Giant’s Ear (Big noodle arms) Blood-sucking potion – Bird + Fairy + Spider (Grow bat wings)

– Bird + Fairy + Spider (Grow bat wings) Bone-bow potion – Undead + Gun (Get a bone bow)

– Undead + Gun (Get a bone bow) Bone-gloves potion – Undead + Boxing Gloves (Bone Gloves)

– Undead + Boxing Gloves (Bone Gloves) Bounce-high potion – Bird + Frog (Jump higher)

– Bird + Frog (Jump higher) Bouncy potion – Giraffe Hoof + Dynamite (Exploding legs)

– Giraffe Hoof + Dynamite (Exploding legs) Bouncy potion – Giraffe Hoof + Dynamite + Beans (Bouncy mode)

– Giraffe Hoof + Dynamite + Beans (Bouncy mode) Bouncy-body potion – Brain + Rotten Sandwich + Bird (Bouncy body)

– Brain + Rotten Sandwich + Bird (Bouncy body) Boxing potion – Eggcano + Boxing Gloves (Kickboxing)

– Eggcano + Boxing Gloves (Kickboxing) Brains-Punch potion – Boxing Gloves + Brain (Zombie punches)

– Boxing Gloves + Brain (Zombie punches) British-tea potion – Honey + Beans (Spawn tea)

– Honey + Beans (Spawn tea) Broom potion – Fairy + Witches Brew + Dynamite (Exploding troll potion)

– Fairy + Witches Brew + Dynamite (Exploding troll potion) Broom potion 2 – Witches Brew + Fairy (Spawn a broomstick!)

– Witches Brew + Fairy (Spawn a broomstick!) Broomed potion – Witches Brew + 2021 Pumpkin

– Witches Brew + 2021 Pumpkin Builderman potion – Walking Cane + You (Become a builder)

– Walking Cane + You (Become a builder) Builders-club-hat potion – Walking Cane + Brain (Spawn builders hat)

– Walking Cane + Brain (Spawn builders hat) Buirts potion – Beans + Rotten Sandwich

– Beans + Rotten Sandwich Bullet potion – Gun (Spawn a gun)

– Gun (Spawn a gun) Bunny potion – Carrot + Frog (Become a rabbit)

– Carrot + Frog (Become a rabbit) Buxly Potion – Robux + Chameleon (Money potion)

– Robux + Chameleon (Money potion) Buxshoot potion – Gun + Robux (Fire Robux)

– Gun + Robux (Fire Robux) Buzz potion – Honey + Pet Tags (Spawn a pet bee)

– Honey + Pet Tags (Spawn a pet bee) Buzzing potion – Bird + Honey (Spawn bee wings)

– Bird + Honey (Spawn bee wings) Buzzy head potion – Honey + Brain (Changes your head to a bee)

– Honey + Brain (Changes your head to a bee) Camouflage potion – Chameleon (Camouflage to your surroundings)

– Chameleon (Camouflage to your surroundings) Candy-poop potion – Rotten Sandwich + 2021 Pumpkin (Poop candy)

– Rotten Sandwich + 2021 Pumpkin (Poop candy) Candycorn-arms potion – Corn (Spawn candy corn arms)

– Corn (Spawn candy corn arms) Candycorn-bee potion – Corn + Honey (Turn into a candy corn bee)

– Corn + Honey (Turn into a candy corn bee) Candycorn-legs potion – Corn + Giraffe Hoof (Spawn candy corn legs)

– Corn + Giraffe Hoof (Spawn candy corn legs) Cano potion – Eggcano + Pool Noodle (Turn into a beancano)

– Eggcano + Pool Noodle (Turn into a beancano) Carrot potion – Carrot (Turn into a carrot)

– Carrot (Turn into a carrot) Carrot-eyes potion – Carrot + Walking Cane

– Carrot + Walking Cane Celery-arms potion – Carrot + Pool Noodle (Spawn celery arms)

– Carrot + Pool Noodle (Spawn celery arms) Celery-legs potion – Carrot + Giraffe Hoof (Spawn celery legs)

– Carrot + Giraffe Hoof (Spawn celery legs) Centipede potion – Pool Noodle + Spider (Become a centipede)

– Pool Noodle + Spider (Become a centipede) Clash-sword potion – Walking Cane + Corn (Equip the classic sword item)

– Walking Cane + Corn (Equip the classic sword item) Cleetus potion – Cleetus’s Hat (Become a flamingo)

– Cleetus’s Hat (Become a flamingo) Cloneboom potion – Eggcano + You (Spawn clone)

– Eggcano + You (Spawn clone) Cloning Farts potion – Fairy + Rotten Sandwich (Create a poo clone)

– Fairy + Rotten Sandwich (Create a poo clone) Confetti-cannon potion – Gun + Disco Ball (Fire a confetti cannon)

– Gun + Disco Ball (Fire a confetti cannon) Confettiplosion potion – Dynamite + Disco Ball (Explode into confetti)

– Dynamite + Disco Ball (Explode into confetti) Corn-arms potion – Pool Noodle + Corn (Corn Arms)

– Pool Noodle + Corn (Corn Arms) Corn-grenade potion – Corn + Dynamite (Get a corn grenade)

– Corn + Dynamite (Get a corn grenade) Corn-legs potion – Pool Noodle + Corn + Giraffe Hoof (Corn Legs)

– Pool Noodle + Corn + Giraffe Hoof (Corn Legs) Corndude potion – Corn + You (Turn into corn)

– Corn + You (Turn into corn) Cornucopia-shoes potion – Cooked Turkey + Corn (Get corn shoes!)

– Cooked Turkey + Corn (Get corn shoes!) Cow disguise potion – Cow Hat (Turn into a cow)

– Cow Hat (Turn into a cow) Creepy hands potion – Giant’s Ear + You (Grow creepy arms)

– Giant’s Ear + You (Grow creepy arms) Creepy-crawly potion – Pet Tags + Spider (Spawn a pet spider)

– Pet Tags + Spider (Spawn a pet spider) Crow potion – Witches Brew + Bird (Summon a murder of crows)

– Witches Brew + Bird (Summon a murder of crows) Crumbly potion – Chameleon + Beans (Turn into beans)

– Chameleon + Beans (Turn into beans) Dave potion – Pool Noodle + 2021 Pumpkin (Become the skeleton)

– Pool Noodle + 2021 Pumpkin (Become the skeleton) Demon-girl potion – Undead + Spider (Turn into a zombie)

– Undead + Spider (Turn into a zombie) Detacher potion – Witches Brew + Brain (Remove your head)

– Witches Brew + Brain (Remove your head) Digging potion – Pool Noodle + Beans (Turn into a worm)

– Pool Noodle + Beans (Turn into a worm) Disco-body potion – Brain + Disco Ball + You (Become a disco ball)

– Brain + Disco Ball + You (Become a disco ball) Disco-grenade potion – Chilli + Disco Ball Exploding disco ball)

– Chilli + Disco Ball Exploding disco ball) Disco-head potion – Brain + Disco Ball (Grow a disco ball head)

– Brain + Disco Ball (Grow a disco ball head) Discoman potion – Disco Ball (Become the disco-man)

– Disco Ball (Become the disco-man) DNA-scramble potion – Gun + Alien Parasite (Spawn DNA scrambler gun)

– Gun + Alien Parasite (Spawn DNA scrambler gun) Dog-vision potion – Walking Cane + Pet Tags (Get dog vision)

– Walking Cane + Pet Tags (Get dog vision) Domino-crown potion – Walking Cane + Frog (Become a builderman)

– Walking Cane + Frog (Become a builderman) Doppelganger potion – You + Chameleon (Become your neighbors)

– You + Chameleon (Become your neighbors) Dynamite slinger potion – Gun + Dynamite (Spawn dynamite gun)

– Gun + Dynamite (Spawn dynamite gun) Echotoplasm-melt potion – Ghost + Chilli (Become a melting ghost)

– Ghost + Chilli (Become a melting ghost) Eeely potion – Pool Noodle + Frog (Turn into an eel)

– Pool Noodle + Frog (Turn into an eel) Eggplant-morph potion – Carrot + 2021 Pumpkin (Become an eggplant)

– Carrot + 2021 Pumpkin (Become an eggplant) Empyreus potion – Robux + Brain (Get a Empyreus)

– Robux + Brain (Get a Empyreus) Enlarged Head potion – Brain + Giant’s Ear (Get a big head)

– Brain + Giant’s Ear (Get a big head) Exploding Squirts potion – Rotten Sandwich + Dynamite (Spawn poo that explodes)

– Rotten Sandwich + Dynamite (Spawn poo that explodes) Exploding-bee potion – Eggcano + Honey (Spawn exploding bee)

– Eggcano + Honey (Spawn exploding bee) Explosive potion – Dynamite

– Dynamite Explosive-vomit potion – Beans + Witches Brew + Dynamite (Explosive vomit)

– Beans + Witches Brew + Dynamite (Explosive vomit) Eyes potion – Chameleon + Frog (Grow creepy eyes)

– Chameleon + Frog (Grow creepy eyes) Eyeyyyy potion – Frog + Alien Parasite (Grow alien eyes)

– Frog + Alien Parasite (Grow alien eyes) Fancy zombie potion – Robux + Chameleon + Brain (Turn into a fancy zombie)

– Robux + Chameleon + Brain (Turn into a fancy zombie) Fedora potion – Fedora hat

– Fedora hat Fez potion – Cooked Turkey + Brain (Spawn a Turkish hat)

– Cooked Turkey + Brain (Spawn a Turkish hat) Fire Breathing potion – Rotten Sandwich + Chilli (Breathe fire)

– Rotten Sandwich + Chilli (Breathe fire) Fire farting potion – Beans + Chilli

– Beans + Chilli FIRE MUH LASER potion – Alien Parasite + Disco Ball (Fire Lasers)

– Alien Parasite + Disco Ball (Fire Lasers) Fire Walking potion – Bird + Chilli (Walk on fire)

– Bird + Chilli (Walk on fire) Fire-spine potion – Undead + Chilli (Spawn a pet pumpkin)

– Undead + Chilli (Spawn a pet pumpkin) Fireball potion – Eggcano + Bird (Become a fireball)

– Eggcano + Bird (Become a fireball) Firebee potion – You + Honey + Eggcano (Turn into a fire bee)

– You + Honey + Eggcano (Turn into a fire bee) Firework potion – Pool Noodle + Dynamite (Turn into a firework)

– Pool Noodle + Dynamite (Turn into a firework) Firey-arms potion – Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Chilli (Fire Noodle Arms)

– Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Chilli (Fire Noodle Arms) Flame-rolling potion – You + Pool Noodle + Chilli (Rolls have fire)

– You + Pool Noodle + Chilli (Rolls have fire) Flamethrower potion – Gun + Chilli (Burn others)

– Gun + Chilli (Burn others) Flaming-skin potion – Eggcano + Chilli (Flaming skin)

– Eggcano + Chilli (Flaming skin) Flamingo-gf potion – Walking Cane + Bird (Become flamingo’s girlfriend)

– Walking Cane + Bird (Become flamingo’s girlfriend) Flash potion – Eggcano + Giraffe Hoof (Run like fast)

Eggcano + Giraffe Hoof (Run like fast) Floating potion – Bird (No clipping)

– Bird (No clipping) Flounder potion – Fish (Flop around like a fish)

– Fish (Flop around like a fish) Flybux potion – Robux + Bird (Become a Flybux)

– Robux + Bird (Become a Flybux) Flying-bean potion – Bird + Beans (Become a flying bean)

– Bird + Beans (Become a flying bean) Flying-dutchman potion – Ghost + Fish (Become the flying dutchman)

– Ghost + Fish (Become the flying dutchman) Flying-eye potion – Cyclops Eye + Bird

– Cyclops Eye + Bird Foryxe potion – Foryxe’s Head (Become Foryxe)

– Foryxe’s Head (Become Foryxe) Frankenstein potion – Undead + You (Become Frankenstein)

– Undead + You (Become Frankenstein) Frog potion – Frog (Become a frog)

– Frog (Become a frog) Frog-boxing potion – Boxing Gloves + Frog (Boxing warts)

– Boxing Gloves + Frog (Boxing warts) Frog-legs potion – Giraffe Hoof + Frog (Grow grog legs)

– Giraffe Hoof + Frog (Grow grog legs) Fumblebottom potion – Kaden (Become Kaden Fumblebottom)

G-L free potions

Ghost-bee potion – Ghost + Honey (Become a ghost bee)

– Ghost + Honey (Become a ghost bee) Ghost-elephant potion – Giant’s Ear + Pet Tags + Ghost (Get a pet ghost elephant)

– Giant’s Ear + Pet Tags + Ghost (Get a pet ghost elephant) Ghost-foryxe potion – Foryxe’s Head + Pet Tags + Ghost (Get a pet ghost Froyxekiwi)

– Foryxe’s Head + Pet Tags + Ghost (Get a pet ghost Froyxekiwi) Ghost-jandel potion – Jandel’s Head + Pet Tags + Ghost (Get a pet ghost Jandelkiwi)

– Jandel’s Head + Pet Tags + Ghost (Get a pet ghost Jandelkiwi) Ghost-lizard potion – Chameleon + Pet Tags + Ghost (Get a pet ghost lizard)

– Chameleon + Pet Tags + Ghost (Get a pet ghost lizard) Ghost-pig potion – Ghost + Pet Tags (Get a pet ghost pig)

– Ghost + Pet Tags (Get a pet ghost pig) Ghost-pumpkinpet potion – 2021 Pumpkin + Pet Tags + Ghost (Get a ghost pumpkin pet)

– 2021 Pumpkin + Pet Tags + Ghost (Get a ghost pumpkin pet) Ghost-snake potion – Pool Noodle + Pet Tags + Ghost (Get a pet ghost snake)

– Pool Noodle + Pet Tags + Ghost (Get a pet ghost snake) Ghost-spider potion – Spider + Pet Tags + Ghost (Get a pet ghost spider)

– Spider + Pet Tags + Ghost (Get a pet ghost spider) Ghost-unicorn potion – Fairy + Pet Tags + Ghost (Get a pet ghost unicorn)

– Fairy + Pet Tags + Ghost (Get a pet ghost unicorn) Ghost-vision potion – Ghost + Rotten Sandwich (Enter the Ghost Dimension)

– Ghost + Rotten Sandwich (Enter the Ghost Dimension) Ghostbuster-equipment potion – GhostHunter Gear (Get Ghostbuster gear)

– GhostHunter Gear (Get Ghostbuster gear) Ghostly potion – Bird + Spider (Turn into a ghost)

– Bird + Spider (Turn into a ghost) Giant potion – Giant’s Ear (Become massive)

– Giant’s Ear (Become massive) Giant Squirts potion – Giant’s Ear + Rotten Sandwich (Huge poo)

– Giant’s Ear + Rotten Sandwich (Huge poo) Giant-cyclops potion – Undead + Giant’s Ear (Become a Cyclops)

– Undead + Giant’s Ear (Become a Cyclops) Giant-ray potion – Gun + Giant’s Ear (Shoot people with a giant laser)

– Gun + Giant’s Ear (Shoot people with a giant laser) Giant-snowball potion – Gingerbread Man + Giant’s Ear (Roll a giant snowball)

– Gingerbread Man + Giant’s Ear (Roll a giant snowball) Gill potion – Axolotl (Grow gills)

– Axolotl (Grow gills) Ginger-arms potion – Gingerbread Man + Pool Noodle (Get gingerbread arms)

– Gingerbread Man + Pool Noodle (Get gingerbread arms) Ginger-legs potion – Gingerbread Man + Giraffe Hoof (Get gingerbread legs)

– Gingerbread Man + Giraffe Hoof (Get gingerbread legs) Glowing potion – Eggcano + Chameleon (Make player glow in the dark)

– Eggcano + Chameleon (Make player glow in the dark) Golden potion – Robux + Fairy (Become a golden statue)

– Robux + Fairy (Become a golden statue) Grapple-tongue potion – Brain + Frog (Get a frogs tongue)

– Brain + Frog (Get a frogs tongue) Gravity-Punch potion – Boxing Gloves + Bird (Anti gravity punches)

– Boxing Gloves + Bird (Anti gravity punches) Grim-reaper potion – Ghost + Undead (Become the Grim Reaper)

– Ghost + Undead (Become the Grim Reaper) Grinch potion – Gingerbread Man + Spider (Become the Grinch)

– Gingerbread Man + Spider (Become the Grinch) Guest potion – Walking Cane + Pool Noodle (Become a guest)

– Walking Cane + Pool Noodle (Become a guest) Handed head potion – Brain + 2021 Pumpkin (Hold your own head)

– Brain + 2021 Pumpkin (Hold your own head) Hat-Grower potion – Robux + Giant’s Ear (Make your accessories grow)

– Robux + Giant’s Ear (Make your accessories grow) Headless potion – Bird + Brain (Become headless)

– Bird + Brain (Become headless) Headless-horse potion – Giraffe Hoof + 2021 Pumpkin (Become a headless horse)

– Giraffe Hoof + 2021 Pumpkin (Become a headless horse) Headwards potion – You + Brain (Turn your head upside down)

– You + Brain (Turn your head upside down) Heatseeking potion – Dynamite + Bird + Dynamite (Dangerous flying)

– Dynamite + Bird + Dynamite (Dangerous flying) Hibernation potion – Rotten Sandwich + Frog (Go to sleep)

– Rotten Sandwich + Frog (Go to sleep) High-Heel potion – Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear + Giraffe Hoof (Wear high heels)

– Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear + Giraffe Hoof (Wear high heels) Honey potion – Honey (Become covered in honey)

– Honey (Become covered in honey) Honeymelt potion – Chilli + Honey (Melt into honey)

– Chilli + Honey (Melt into honey) Hot potion – Chilli (Set on fire)

– Chilli (Set on fire) Hot-noodles potion – Eggcano (Get flaming noodle arms)

– Eggcano (Get flaming noodle arms) Hot-Punch potion – Boxing Gloves + Chilli (Fire punches)

– Boxing Gloves + Chilli (Fire punches) Hot-rich potion – Eggcano + Robux (Get a dominus)

– Eggcano + Robux (Get a dominus) How did u find this? potion – Jandel’s Head + Foryxe’s Head + Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Chameleon (Rainbow arms)

– Jandel’s Head + Foryxe’s Head + Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Chameleon (Rainbow arms) Identity Theft potion – You (Clone yourself)

– You (Clone yourself) Infinite potion – Fairy + Frog (Infinite double jump)

– Fairy + Frog (Infinite double jump) Invert potion – Witches Brew (Invert the game)

– Witches Brew (Invert the game) Invisible Head potion – Brain + Chameleon + Brain (Invisible head)

– Brain + Chameleon + Brain (Invisible head) Invisible potion – Brain + Chameleon (Turn invisible)

– Brain + Chameleon (Turn invisible) Iron potion – Pool Noodle + Giant’s Ear (Get big arms)

– Pool Noodle + Giant’s Ear (Get big arms) Jackbomb potion – Dynamite + 2021 Pumpkin (Drop a jack-o-bomb)

– Dynamite + 2021 Pumpkin (Drop a jack-o-bomb) Jandel potion – Jandel’s Head (Become Jandel)

– Jandel’s Head (Become Jandel) Jayingee potion – Jayingee (Become Jayingee)

– Jayingee (Become Jayingee) Jellyfish potion – Pool Noodle + Fish (Become a Jellyfish)

– Pool Noodle + Fish (Become a Jellyfish) Explosive punches potion – Boxing Gloves + Dynamite (Explosive punches)

– Boxing Gloves + Dynamite (Explosive punches) Ketchup-morph potion – Carrot + Eggcano (Become ketchup-man)

– Carrot + Eggcano (Become ketchup-man) Korblox potion – Robux + Giraffe Hoof (Get Korblox)

– Robux + Giraffe Hoof (Get Korblox) KSI potion – KSI (Become KSI)

– KSI (Become KSI) Lanky potion – Justin (Become Lanky)

– Justin (Become Lanky) Leg Day potion – Giraffe Hoof + Fairy (Get tiny legs)

– Giraffe Hoof + Fairy (Get tiny legs) Legged potion – Giraffe Hoof + Spider (Grow spider legs)

– Giraffe Hoof + Spider (Grow spider legs) Legs potion – Giraffe Hoof + Alien Parasite (Alien Legs)

– Giraffe Hoof + Alien Parasite (Alien Legs) Letss-gooo potion – Chameleon + Pool Noodle + You

– Chameleon + Pool Noodle + You Levitate potion – Bird + Fairy (Levitate)

– Bird + Fairy (Levitate) Levitation potion – Ghost (Levitate)

– Ghost (Levitate) Lilyjump potion – Bird + Giraffe Hoof + Frog (Double jump and place a lilypad)

– Bird + Giraffe Hoof + Frog (Double jump and place a lilypad) Lilypad-jumping potion – Bird + Giraffe Hoof + Fairy + Frog + Frog (Jump up and down a lilypad)

– Bird + Giraffe Hoof + Fairy + Frog + Frog (Jump up and down a lilypad) Limp potion – Pool Noodle + Rotten Sandwich (Ragdoll)Link Potion – Robux + You (Become the rich)

– Pool Noodle + Rotten Sandwich (Ragdoll)Link Potion – Robux + You (Become the rich) Lizard potion – Pet Tags + Chameleon (Get a pet lizard)

– Pet Tags + Chameleon (Get a pet lizard) Long Head potion – Brain + Beans (Stretchy head)

– Brain + Beans (Stretchy head) Long Neck potion – Giraffe Hoof + Pool Noodle (Long neck)

– Giraffe Hoof + Pool Noodle (Long neck) Long Rat potion – Spider + Witches Brew + Pool Noodle (Become a rat)

– Spider + Witches Brew + Pool Noodle (Become a rat) Long-bee potion – Pool Noodle + Sleepy Bee (Become a sleepy bee)

M-R free potions

Magical potion – Fairy + Pet Tags (Get a pet unicorn)

– Fairy + Pet Tags (Get a pet unicorn) Manublox potion – Manu (Become Manublox)

– Manu (Become Manublox) Mariofly potion – Mariofly5’s Mask (Become Mariofly5)

– Mariofly5’s Mask (Become Mariofly5) Marshmellow-giant potion – Ghost + Giant’s Ear (Become a giant marshmallow man)

– Ghost + Giant’s Ear (Become a giant marshmallow man) Martian monkey potion – Jandel’s Head + Alien Parasite (Become a Martian Monkey)

– Jandel’s Head + Alien Parasite (Become a Martian Monkey) Melon-morph potion – Carrot + Chameleon (Become a melon)

– Carrot + Chameleon (Become a melon) Melty potion – Eggcano + Rotten Sandwich (Turn into lava)

– Eggcano + Rotten Sandwich (Turn into lava) Mermaid potion – Fairy + Fish (Turn into a mermaid)

– Fairy + Fish (Turn into a mermaid) Minions potion – Fairy + Spider (Have spider pets)

– Fairy + Spider (Have spider pets) Mole-morph potion – Carrot + Undead (Become a mushroom)

– Carrot + Undead (Become a mushroom) Movie-popcorn potion – Corn + Brain (Become popcorn)

– Corn + Brain (Become popcorn) Mr-explosion potion – Undead + Dynamite (Mr-explosion potion)

– Undead + Dynamite (Mr-explosion potion) Mr. Rich potion – Cyclops Eye

– Cyclops Eye Mrs-potato-head potion – Carrot + Gingerbread Man + Fairy (Become Mrs. Potato Head)

– Carrot + Gingerbread Man + Fairy (Become Mrs. Potato Head) Mushroom-morph potion – Carrot + Cooked Turkey (Become a mushroom)

– Carrot + Cooked Turkey (Become a mushroom) Neon potion – Chameleon + Alien Parasite (Become an alien)

– Chameleon + Alien Parasite (Become an alien) Neon potion – Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Witches Brew (Neon arms)

– Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Witches Brew (Neon arms) Neon-body potion – Chameleon + Disco Ball (Become the neon disco ball)

– Chameleon + Disco Ball (Become the neon disco ball) New Zealand potion – Pet Tags + Foryxe’s Head (Get a pet Kiwi)

– Pet Tags + Foryxe’s Head (Get a pet Kiwi) New-years potion – New Year’s Ball (Become the New Year’s ball)

– New Year’s Ball (Become the New Year’s ball) New-years-hat potion – Brain + New Year’s Ball (Spawn a New Year’s celebration hat)

– Brain + New Year’s Ball (Spawn a New Year’s celebration hat) New-years-sparkler potion – Dynamite + New Year’s Ball (Get a New Year’s sparkler)

– Dynamite + New Year’s Ball (Get a New Year’s sparkler) Nexure potion – Nexure’s Head (Become Nexure)

– Nexure’s Head (Become Nexure) Ninja-mask-of-awesome potion – Walking Cane + Eggcano (Spawn a ninja mask)

– Walking Cane + Eggcano (Spawn a ninja mask) Nomer potion – Nomer’s Head (Become Nomer)

– Nomer’s Head (Become Nomer) Noodle combo potion – Chameleon + Pool Noodle (Get noodle arms)

– Chameleon + Pool Noodle (Get noodle arms) Nuclear potion – Dynamite + Giant’s Ear (Explosive hands)

– Dynamite + Giant’s Ear (Explosive hands) Octo potion – Giraffe Hoof + Spider + Fish (Become an octopus)

– Giraffe Hoof + Spider + Fish (Become an octopus) Oink potion – Pet Tags (Get a pet pig)

– Pet Tags (Get a pet pig) Old potion – Walking Cane (Become old)

– Walking Cane (Become old) Old-glinda potion – Walking Cane + Witches Brew (Become Old Glinda)

– Walking Cane + Witches Brew (Become Old Glinda) Old-movie-vision potion – Walking Cane + Pet Tags + Walking Cane + Ghost (Old movie vision)

– Walking Cane + Pet Tags + Walking Cane + Ghost (Old movie vision) Old-oz potion – Oz’s Wallet (Become the Old Oz)

– Oz’s Wallet (Become the Old Oz) Old-vision potion – Walking Cane + Ghost (Get old vision)

– Walking Cane + Ghost (Get old vision) Onett potion – You + Honey (Become Onett)

– You + Honey (Become Onett) Orange-pacghost potion – Ghost + Brain + Dynamite (Become an orange pacghost)

– Ghost + Brain + Dynamite (Become an orange pacghost) Parasite potion – Rotten Sandwich + Alien Parasite (Facehugger)

– Rotten Sandwich + Alien Parasite (Facehugger) Pet frog potion – Frog + Pet Tags (Pet Frog)

– Frog + Pet Tags (Pet Frog) Pet-pumpkin potion – 2021 Pumpkin + Pet Tags (Get a pet pumpkin)

– 2021 Pumpkin + Pet Tags (Get a pet pumpkin) Pet-turkey potion – Cooked Turkey + Pet Tags (Get a pet turkey)

– Cooked Turkey + Pet Tags (Get a pet turkey) Pie-bee potion – Cooked Turkey + Honey (Become a pie-bee)

– Cooked Turkey + Honey (Become a pie-bee) Pig Launcher potion – Gun + Pet Tags (Fire gurt)

– Gun + Pet Tags (Fire gurt) Pink-pacghost potion – Ghost + Brain + Fairy (Become a pink pacghost)

– Ghost + Brain + Fairy (Become a pink pacghost) Poison hair potion – Gun + Spider (Fire hair)

– Gun + Spider (Fire hair) Poisoonn potion – Rotten Sandwich + Boxing Gloves (Poison people with punches)

– Rotten Sandwich + Boxing Gloves (Poison people with punches) Pool Noodley potion – Pool Noodle (Give yourself noodle arms!)

– Pool Noodle (Give yourself noodle arms!) Poopy-gun potion – Gun + Rotten Sandwich (Fire poop)

– Gun + Rotten Sandwich (Fire poop) Popcorn-explosion potion – Corn + Beans (Explode into popcorn)

– Corn + Beans (Explode into popcorn) Popcorn-firework potion – Corn + Chilli (Turn into a popcorn firework)

– Corn + Chilli (Turn into a popcorn firework) Popcorn-gloves potion – Corn + Boxing Gloves (Explode into popcorn)

– Corn + Boxing Gloves (Explode into popcorn) Popcorn-gun potion – Corn + Gun (Get a popcorn gun)

– Corn + Gun (Get a popcorn gun) Popcorn-poop potion – Corn + Rotten Sandwich (Poop popcorn)

– Corn + Rotten Sandwich (Poop popcorn) Popping potion – Beans + Dynamite (Explode)

– Beans + Dynamite (Explode) Potato-grenade potion – Cooked Turkey + Dynamite (Get a potato grenade)

– Cooked Turkey + Dynamite (Get a potato grenade) Potato-head potion – Carrot + Gingerbread Man (Become Mr. Potato head)

– Carrot + Gingerbread Man (Become Mr. Potato head) Potato-musket potion – Cooked Turkey + Gun (Get a potato gun)

– Cooked Turkey + Gun (Get a potato gun) Potion-arms potion – Jandel’s Head + Foryxe’s Head + Chameleon + Pool Noodle (Noodle Arms)

– Jandel’s Head + Foryxe’s Head + Chameleon + Pool Noodle (Noodle Arms) PremiumSalad potion – PremiumSalad (Become PremiumSalad)

– PremiumSalad (Become PremiumSalad) Present potion – Gingerbread Man + You (Become a present)

– Gingerbread Man + You (Become a present) Present-bomb potion – Gingerbread Man + Chilli (Get a present bomb)

– Gingerbread Man + Chilli (Get a present bomb) Present-gloves potion – Gingerbread Man + Boxing Gloves (Get present boxing gloves)

– Gingerbread Man + Boxing Gloves (Get present boxing gloves) Present-grenade potion – Gingerbread Man + Dynamite (Get a present grenade)

– Gingerbread Man + Dynamite (Get a present grenade) Present-poop potion – Gingerbread Man + Rotten Sandwich (Poop presents)

– Gingerbread Man + Rotten Sandwich (Poop presents) Prince potion – You + Frog (Become a prince)

– You + Frog (Become a prince) Puffed potion – Beans + Fish (Become a pufferfish)

– Beans + Fish (Become a pufferfish) Pumoodle potion – Chameleon + Pool Noodle + 2021 Pumpkin (Get pumpkin noodle arms)

– Chameleon + Pool Noodle + 2021 Pumpkin (Get pumpkin noodle arms) Pump-gloves potion – Boxing Gloves + 2021 Pumpkin (Pumpkin Gloves)

– Boxing Gloves + 2021 Pumpkin (Pumpkin Gloves) Pump-legs potion – Giant’s Ear + 2021 Pumpkin (Grow pumpkin legs)

– Giant’s Ear + 2021 Pumpkin (Grow pumpkin legs) Pumpkin potion – Witches Brew + Robux (Become a pumpkin)

– Witches Brew + Robux (Become a pumpkin) Pumpkin-head potion – 2021 Pumpkin (Pumpkin head)

– 2021 Pumpkin (Pumpkin head) Punchy potion – Boxing Gloves (Big boxing gloves)

– Boxing Gloves (Big boxing gloves) Queenly potion – Honey + Robux (Become the Queen bee)

– Honey + Robux (Become the Queen bee) Ragdoll potion – Brain + Rotten Sandwich (Ragdoll)

– Brain + Rotten Sandwich (Ragdoll) Rainbow-body potion – Honey + Chameleon (Turn into a rainbow)

– Honey + Chameleon (Turn into a rainbow) Rainbow-popcorn-firework potion – Corn + Chilli + Chameleon (Turn into a rainbow popcorn firework)

– Corn + Chilli + Chameleon (Turn into a rainbow popcorn firework) Rainfro potion – Robux + Disco Ball + Chameleon (Get that rainbow afro)

– Robux + Disco Ball + Chameleon (Get that rainbow afro) Ratty potion – Witches Brew + Spider (Become a rat)

– Witches Brew + Spider (Become a rat) Red-pacghost potion – Ghost + Brain (Become a red pacghost)

– Ghost + Brain (Become a red pacghost) Revive-player potion – Undead + Witches Brew (Revive after drying)

– Undead + Witches Brew (Revive after drying) RIP potion – Undead + Rotten Sandwich (Placed in a grave)

– Undead + Rotten Sandwich (Placed in a grave) Robux potion – Robux (Drop a trail of Robux)

– Robux (Drop a trail of Robux) Rocket potion – Dynamite + Bird (Prepare for liftoff)

– Dynamite + Bird (Prepare for liftoff) Rolling potion – You + Pool Noodle (Noodle roll)

– You + Pool Noodle (Noodle roll) Rushhh potion – Giraffe Hoof + Honey (Sugar rush)

S-Z free potions

Sad-onion potion – Carrot + Fish (Become a sad-onion)

– Carrot + Fish (Become a sad-onion) Salad-morph potion – Carrot + Spider (Become a salad)

– Carrot + Spider (Become a salad) Sally potion – Pool Noodle + Cleetus’s Hat (Become Sally)

– Pool Noodle + Cleetus’s Hat (Become Sally) Sandwich-morph potion – Rotten Sandwich + You (Turn into a sandwich)

– Rotten Sandwich + You (Turn into a sandwich) Sans-rider potion – Undead + Eggcano (Egg ghost rider)

– Undead + Eggcano (Egg ghost rider) Santa potion – Gingerbread Man (Become Santa)

– Gingerbread Man (Become Santa) Scarecrow potion – Corn + Bird (Become a scarecrow)

– Corn + Bird (Become a scarecrow) Scared potion – Ghost + You (Get scared))

– Ghost + You (Get scared)) Shrink Ray potion – Chameleon + Fairy (Shrink yourself to death)

– Chameleon + Fairy (Shrink yourself to death) Shrink ray potion – Gun + Fairy (Make people smaller)

– Gun + Fairy (Make people smaller) Skeleton arms potion – Undead + Fairy (Get skeleton arms)

– Undead + Fairy (Get skeleton arms) Skeleton wings potion – Undead + Bird (Grow skeleton wings)

– Undead + Bird (Grow skeleton wings) Skeleton-spine potion – Undead (Grow a skeleton spine)

– Undead (Grow a skeleton spine) Skelly potion – Spider + 2021 Pumpkin (Become the skeleton)

– Spider + 2021 Pumpkin (Become the skeleton) Sketch potion – Sketch (Become Sketch)

– Sketch (Become Sketch) Skinny potion – Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear + Fairy (Become skinny)

– Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear + Fairy (Become skinny) Skis potion – Gingerbread Man + Fish (Get skis)

– Gingerbread Man + Fish (Get skis) Skull potion – Undead + Brain (Grow a skeleton head!

– Undead + Brain (Grow a skeleton head! Skull-arms potion – 2021 Pumpkin + Spider + Pool Noodle + Chameleon (Get skeleton noodle arms)

– 2021 Pumpkin + Spider + Pool Noodle + Chameleon (Get skeleton noodle arms) Skull-legs potion – Undead + Giraffe Hoof (Grow skeleton legs)

– Undead + Giraffe Hoof (Grow skeleton legs) Slenderrr potion – Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear + Witches Brew (You found a note)

– Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear + Witches Brew (You found a note) Slinky potion – Pool Noodle + Disco Ball (Become the Human Slinky)

– Pool Noodle + Disco Ball (Become the Human Slinky) Slowing Hoof potion – Giraffe Hoof + Rotten Sandwich (Walk slower)

– Giraffe Hoof + Rotten Sandwich (Walk slower) Smelling potion – Witches Brew + Pool Noodle (Grow a witches nose)

– Witches Brew + Pool Noodle (Grow a witches nose) Snowball-morph potion – Snowball (Become a ball of snow)

– Snowball (Become a ball of snow) Spahetti potion – Chameleon + Fairy + Chameleon + Pool Noodle (Spaghetti arms)

– Chameleon + Fairy + Chameleon + Pool Noodle (Spaghetti arms) Sparkler-head potion – Undead + Disco Ball (Sparkler head)

– Undead + Disco Ball (Sparkler head) Speaker potion – Fairy + Disco Ball (Disco grenande)

– Fairy + Disco Ball (Disco grenande) Speckled potion – Spider + Chameleon (Rainbow colored warts)

– Spider + Chameleon (Rainbow colored warts) Speedy potion – Giraffe Hoof (Speed your character up)

– Giraffe Hoof (Speed your character up) Spiderman potion – You + Spider (Spin webs)

– You + Spider (Spin webs) Square potion – Robux + Fish (Crab)

– Robux + Fish (Crab) Squirting potion – Rotten Sandwich (Poo sandwich)

– Rotten Sandwich (Poo sandwich) Sssssssssss potion – Eggcano + Dynamite (Become a creeper)

– Eggcano + Dynamite (Become a creeper) Ssssssssssssss potion – Pet Tags + Pool Noodle (Get a pet snake)

– Pet Tags + Pool Noodle (Get a pet snake) Steamy potion – Eggcano + Fish (Turn into a cloud of steam)

– Eggcano + Fish (Turn into a cloud of steam) Sticky-arms potion – Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Eggcano + Honey

– Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Eggcano + Honey Studded-brick potion – Walking Cane + Giraffe Hoof (Become a studded brick)

– Walking Cane + Giraffe Hoof (Become a studded brick) Sunburn potion – Chilli + You (Burning sun of death)

– Chilli + You (Burning sun of death) Sweet-arms potion – Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Honey (Honey flavored Noodle Arms)

– Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Honey (Honey flavored Noodle Arms) Sweet-shot potion – Gun + 2021 Pumpkin (Fire candy)

– Gun + 2021 Pumpkin (Fire candy) Sweetball potion – Witches Brew + Honey (Throw a ball of honey)

– Witches Brew + Honey (Throw a ball of honey) Swim potion – Bird + Fish (Swim in the air)

– Bird + Fish (Swim in the air) Tadpole potion – Fish + Frog (Become a tadpole)

– Fish + Frog (Become a tadpole) Tail potion – Witches Brew + Disco Ball (Grow a tail)

– Witches Brew + Disco Ball (Grow a tail) Tall potion – Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear (Get taller)

– Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear (Get taller) Teal-pacghost potion – Ghost + Brain + Fish (Become a teal pacghost)

– Ghost + Brain + Fish (Become a teal pacghost) Techno-viking potion – Giant’s Ear + Disco Ball (Become a Techno Viking)

– Giant’s Ear + Disco Ball (Become a Techno Viking) Thicc potion – Giant’s Ear + Frog (Grow big legs)

– Giant’s Ear + Frog (Grow big legs) Throw-tix potion – Walking Cane + Robux (Raining tix)

– Walking Cane + Robux (Raining tix) Ticking potion – Brain + Dynamite (Head explodes)

– Brain + Dynamite (Head explodes) Tiny Head potion – Brain + Fairy (Shrink your head)

– Brain + Fairy (Shrink your head) Tiny potion – Fairy (Make yourself smaller)

– Fairy (Make yourself smaller) Tomato-grenade potion – Carrot + Dynamite (Get a tomato grenade)

– Carrot + Dynamite (Get a tomato grenade) Tomato-morph potion – Carrot + Chilli (Become a tomato)

– Carrot + Chilli (Become a tomato) Truck potion – Witches Brew + Giant’s Ear (Get big ears)

– Witches Brew + Giant’s Ear (Get big ears) Trunk potion – Pet Tags + Giant’s Ear (Get a pet elephant)

– Pet Tags + Giant’s Ear (Get a pet elephant) Turkey potion – Turkey (Get a pet turkey)

– Turkey (Get a pet turkey) Turkey-arms potion – Cooked Turkey + Pool Noodle (Get turkey arms)

– Cooked Turkey + Pool Noodle (Get turkey arms) Turkey-bow potion – Cooked Turkey + Bird (Get a turkey bow)

– Cooked Turkey + Bird (Get a turkey bow) Turkey-dance potion – Cooked Turkey + Disco Ball (Do a turkey dance)

– Cooked Turkey + Disco Ball (Do a turkey dance) Turkey-dinner potion – Cooked Turkey (Eat turkey)

– Cooked Turkey (Eat turkey) Turkey-leg-club potion – Cooked Turkey + Undead (Get a turkey leg weapon)

– Cooked Turkey + Undead (Get a turkey leg weapon) Turkey-legs potion – Cooked Turkey + Giraffe Hoof (Get turkey legs)

– Cooked Turkey + Giraffe Hoof (Get turkey legs) Turkey-poop potion – Cooked Turkey + Rotten Sandwich (Poop turkey eggs)

– Cooked Turkey + Rotten Sandwich (Poop turkey eggs) Turkey-Rex potion – Cooked Turkey + Giant’s Ear (Become a dino turkey)

– Cooked Turkey + Giant’s Ear (Become a dino turkey) Twitchy potion – Witches Brew + Rotten Sandwich

– Witches Brew + Rotten Sandwich Unresolved Size potion – Fairy + Giant’s Ear (Keep getting smaller then bigger)

– Fairy + Giant’s Ear (Keep getting smaller then bigger) Upside Down potion – You + Brain + You (Turn yourself upside down)

– You + Brain + You (Turn yourself upside down) Vapor potion – Dynamite + Alien Parasite (Vaporize yourself)

– Dynamite + Alien Parasite (Vaporize yourself) Void star potion – Void Star (Become a void star)

– Void Star (Become a void star) Vomit potion – Witches Brew + Beans

– Witches Brew + Beans Wall walker potion – Giraffe Hoof + Frog + Spider (Walk on walls)

– Giraffe Hoof + Frog + Spider (Walk on walls) Warty potion – Spider (Get Warts)

– Spider (Get Warts) Watergun potion – Gun + Fish (Squirt gun)

– Gun + Fish (Squirt gun) Wide Load potion – Beans + Giant’s Ear (Get wide)

– Beans + Giant’s Ear (Get wide) Winged-bean potion – Walking Cane + Beans (Become a flying bean)

– Walking Cane + Beans (Become a flying bean) Witchy potion – Witches Brew + You (Become Glinda)

– Witches Brew + You (Become Glinda) Wizard potion – Jandel’s Head + Foryxe’s Head (Become Oz)

– Jandel’s Head + Foryxe’s Head (Become Oz) Xmas-bee potion – Gingerbread Man + Honey (Become a xmas-bee)

– Gingerbread Man + Honey (Become a xmas-bee) Xmas-spine potion – Gingerbread Man + Walking Cane (Get a Xmas-spine)

– Gingerbread Man + Walking Cane (Get a Xmas-spine) Youkin potion – You + 2021 Pumpkin (Youkin potion)

– You + 2021 Pumpkin (Youkin potion) Zero-gravity potion – Bird + Alien Parasite (Anti-gravity)

– Bird + Alien Parasite (Anti-gravity) Zom-bee potion – Undead + Honey (Become a zom-bee)

– Undead + Honey (Become a zom-bee) Zombie potion – Brain (Become a zombie)

– Brain (Become a zombie) Zombie-fish potion – Undead + Fish (Become a zombie fish)

Wacky Wizards all premium potions

The below potions require at least one Premium Ingredient which can be purchased with Gems. These can be farmed by completing daily quests within Robox. Here are all the premium potions in Wacky Wizards, listed in alphabetical order:

A-F premium potions

60s potion – Magic Seed + Fairy

– Magic Seed + Fairy Abduction potion – Alien Parasite + Wheel + AirStrike (Abduct people in PVP)

– Alien Parasite + Wheel + AirStrike (Abduct people in PVP) Accelerating potion – Beard + Giraffe Hoof

– Beard + Giraffe Hoof Air Walk potion – Bird + Frozen Egg

– Bird + Frozen Egg Airbender-glider potion – Anime Sword of Destiny + Bird + Anime Sword of Destiny (Get an air glider)

– Anime Sword of Destiny + Bird + Anime Sword of Destiny (Get an air glider) Airstrike potion – AirStrike (Call in an airstrike)

– AirStrike (Call in an airstrike) Akimbo-katanas potion – Anime Sword of Destiny + Corn (Equip 2 katanas)

– Anime Sword of Destiny + Corn (Equip 2 katanas) Anime-run potion – Anime Sword of Destiny (Run like anime)

– Anime Sword of Destiny (Run like anime) Ant potion – Wheel + Spider

– Wheel + Spider Aquaman potion – Superhero Cape + Fish (Become Aquaman)

– Superhero Cape + Fish (Become Aquaman) Beany potion – Mr. Cauldron + Beans (Become a can of beans)

– Mr. Cauldron + Beans (Become a can of beans) Bee mount potion – Honey + Mount (Get a bee mount)

– Honey + Mount (Get a bee mount) Bee-swarm potion – AirStrike + Honey (Bee Swarm)

– AirStrike + Honey (Bee Swarm) Beed potion – Zeus’s Beard + Honey (Spawn Bees)

– Zeus’s Beard + Honey (Spawn Bees) Believe-it potion – Anime Sword of Destiny + Eggcano (Believe it potion)

– Anime Sword of Destiny + Eggcano (Believe it potion) Big-gun potion – AirStrike + Giant’s Ear (Get a big gun)

– AirStrike + Giant’s Ear (Get a big gun) Blastoff potion – Mr. Cauldron + Bird (Become a rocket)

– Mr. Cauldron + Bird (Become a rocket) Blizzard potion – Cloud + Frozen Egg (Blizzard)

– Cloud + Frozen Egg (Blizzard) Blue-flame-sword potion – Walking Cane + Corn + Anime Sword of Destiny + Fish (Equip a powerful blue sword)

– Walking Cane + Corn + Anime Sword of Destiny + Fish (Equip a powerful blue sword) Bouncy potion – Mr. Cauldron + Pool Noodle (Place a trampoline)

– Mr. Cauldron + Pool Noodle (Place a trampoline) Burning Car potion – Wheel + Chilli

– Wheel + Chilli Bux Walk potion – Robux + Frozen Egg

– Robux + Frozen Egg Candycane-arms potion – 2021 Snowman + Pool Noodle (Get candy cane arms)

– 2021 Snowman + Pool Noodle (Get candy cane arms) Candycane-legs potion – 2021 Snowman + Giraffe Hoof (Get candy cane legs)

– 2021 Snowman + Giraffe Hoof (Get candy cane legs) Candycane-sword potion – Walking Cane + Corn + 2021 Snowman (Get candy cane sword)

– Walking Cane + Corn + 2021 Snowman (Get candy cane sword) Cannon potion – Mr. Cauldron + Dynamite (Become a cannon)

– Mr. Cauldron + Dynamite (Become a cannon) Car-seat potion – Mr. Cauldron + Wheel (Become a car)

– Mr. Cauldron + Wheel (Become a car) Cauldron potion – Mr. Cauldron (Become a working cauldron)

– Mr. Cauldron (Become a working cauldron) Caveman potion – You + Frozen Egg

– You + Frozen Egg Classic-tree potion – Walking Cane + Magic Seed (Become a tree)

– Walking Cane + Magic Seed (Become a tree) Clone Army potion – You + Magic Seed

– You + Magic Seed Control-jump potion – Zeus’s Beard + Frog (Control your jump height)

– Zeus’s Beard + Frog (Control your jump height) Cooker potion – Mr. Cauldron + Chilli (Cook players)

– Mr. Cauldron + Chilli (Cook players) Cursed-gloves potion – Anime Sword of Destiny + Boxing Gloves (Get cursed gloves)

– Anime Sword of Destiny + Boxing Gloves (Get cursed gloves) Death potion – Witches Brew + Magic Seed

– Witches Brew + Magic Seed Dizzy potion – Hat of Gears + Brain

– Hat of Gears + Brain Dragonblox-z potion – Anime Sword of Destiny + Brain (Dragonblox Z)

– Anime Sword of Destiny + Brain (Dragonblox Z) Earth-morph potion – Cloud + You (Become Earth)

– Cloud + You (Become Earth) Earthquake potion – Cloud + Carrot + Cloud (Earthquake)

– Cloud + Carrot + Cloud (Earthquake) Elf potion – 2021 Snowman + Fairy (Become an elf)

– 2021 Snowman + Fairy (Become an elf) Energy-ball potion – Anime Sword of Destiny + Ghost (Fire an energyball)

– Anime Sword of Destiny + Ghost (Fire an energyball) Erupting potion – Eggcano + Hat of Gears (Summon a volcano)

– Eggcano + Hat of Gears (Summon a volcano) Explodespell potion – Witches Brew + Beard

– Witches Brew + Beard Fart-villain potion – Rotten Sandwich + Superhero Cape (Become a fart- villain)

– Rotten Sandwich + Superhero Cape (Become a fart- villain) Festive-hat potion – 2021 Snowman + You (Get a festive hat)

– 2021 Snowman + You (Get a festive hat) Festive-zombie potion – 2021 Snowman + Undead (Become a festive zombie)

– 2021 Snowman + Undead (Become a festive zombie) Fire napalm potion – AirStrike + Chilli (Fire napalm)

– AirStrike + Chilli (Fire napalm) Fire-bow potion – Anime Sword of Destiny + Gun (Get a fire bow)

– Anime Sword of Destiny + Gun (Get a fire bow) Fire-nado potion – Cloud + Eggcano (Spawn fire tornadoes)

– Cloud + Eggcano (Spawn fire tornadoes) Fire-statue potion – Chameleon + Zeus’s Beard + Eggcano (Turn players golden)

– Chameleon + Zeus’s Beard + Eggcano (Turn players golden) Flame-sword potion – Walking Cane + Corn + Anime Sword of Destiny (Equip a flame sword)

– Walking Cane + Corn + Anime Sword of Destiny (Equip a flame sword) Flash potion – Superhero Cape + Giraffe Hoof (Super speed)

– Superhero Cape + Giraffe Hoof (Super speed) Floating potion – Witches Brew + Hat of Gears

– Witches Brew + Hat of Gears Flying Poo potion – Hat of Gears + Bird + Rotten Sandwich

– Hat of Gears + Bird + Rotten Sandwich Freeze storm potion – AirStrike + Frozen Egg (Create a storm that freezes players)

– AirStrike + Frozen Egg (Create a storm that freezes players) Freeze-burn potion – Frozen Egg + Chilli (Freeze to death)

– Frozen Egg + Chilli (Freeze to death) Freeze-gun potion – Gun + Frozen Egg (Freeze others)!)

– Gun + Frozen Egg (Freeze others)!) Frog-mount potion – Mount + Frog (Ride a frog)

– Mount + Frog (Ride a frog) Frog-rain potion – Cloud + Frog (Raining frogs)

– Cloud + Frog (Raining frogs) Froggirl potion – Anime Sword of Destiny + Frog (Become a frog girl)

– Anime Sword of Destiny + Frog (Become a frog girl) Frozen potion – Frozen Egg

– Frozen Egg Frozen potion – Frozen Egg + Magic Seed (Become a frozen tree)

– Frozen Egg + Magic Seed (Become a frozen tree) Frozen-hit potion – Boxing Gloves + Frozen Egg (Freezing punches)

– Boxing Gloves + Frozen Egg (Freezing punches) Fuse potion – Hat of Gears + Dynamite

– Hat of Gears + Dynamite Fuser potion – Mr. Cauldron + Chameleon (Fuse into players around you)

– Mr. Cauldron + Chameleon (Fuse into players around you) Fuser potion – Mr. Cauldron + Fairy

G-L premium potions

Ghost-forcefield potion – Ghost + Frozen Egg (Get a ghost forcefield)

– Ghost + Frozen Egg (Get a ghost forcefield) Ghost-penguin potion – Frozen Egg + Pet Tags + Ghost (Get a pet ghost penguin)

– Frozen Egg + Pet Tags + Ghost (Get a pet ghost penguin) Giant mount potion – Mount + Giant’s Ear (Ride an elephant)

– Mount + Giant’s Ear (Ride an elephant) Gingerbread Man potion – 2021 Snowman + Giant’s Ear (Run fast)

– 2021 Snowman + Giant’s Ear (Run fast) Giraffe mount potion – Mount + Giraffe Hoof (Ride a giraffe)

– Mount + Giraffe Hoof (Ride a giraffe) God potion – Beard

– Beard Golden Tree potion – Robux + Magic Seed

– Robux + Magic Seed Goldify potion – Robux + Fairy + Chameleon + Beard

– Robux + Fairy + Chameleon + Beard Green-dude potion – Superhero Cape + Giant’s Ear (Become a green dude)

– Superhero Cape + Giant’s Ear (Become a green dude) Ground-pound potion – Anime Sword of Destiny + Giraffe Hoof (Ground AOE attack)

– Anime Sword of Destiny + Giraffe Hoof (Ground AOE attack) Gun-fire potion – AirStrike + Gun (Fire guns… what?)Hail potion – Cloud + Rotten Sandwich (Hail Storm)

– AirStrike + Gun (Fire guns… what?)Hail potion – Cloud + Rotten Sandwich (Hail Storm) Happy feet potion – Frozen Egg + Pet Tags (Get a pet penguin)

– Frozen Egg + Pet Tags (Get a pet penguin) Hard As potion – Magic Seed + Chameleon + Hat of Gears

– Magic Seed + Chameleon + Hat of Gears Headdle potion – Hat of Gears + Giraffe Hoof + Brain

– Hat of Gears + Giraffe Hoof + Brain Honey-walk potion – Honey + Frozen Egg (Walk on water with honey)

– Honey + Frozen Egg (Walk on water with honey) Hoombox potion – Hat of Gears + Beard

– Hat of Gears + Beard Hot-air balloon potion – Mr. Cauldron + Giant’s Ear (Hot Air Balloon)

– Mr. Cauldron + Giant’s Ear (Hot Air Balloon) Hot-coco potion – 2021 Snowman + Beans (Hot chocolate)

– 2021 Snowman + Beans (Hot chocolate) Human Flight potion – Beard + Bird

– Beard + Bird Human-torch potion – Superhero Cape + Chilli (Become human torch)

– Superhero Cape + Chilli (Become human torch) Hurricane potion – Cloud + Fish + Cloud (Spawn a hurricane)

– Cloud + Fish + Cloud (Spawn a hurricane) Ice potion – Frozen Egg + Chameleon

– Frozen Egg + Chameleon Iced-skin potion – Eggcano + Chilli + Frozen Egg (Have frozen skin)

– Eggcano + Chilli + Frozen Egg (Have frozen skin) Icy-arm potion – Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Frozen Egg (Fire noodle arms)

– Chameleon + Pool Noodle + Frozen Egg (Fire noodle arms) IED potion – AirStrike + Beans (Spawn a bean can IED)

– AirStrike + Beans (Spawn a bean can IED) Infectious potion – Beard + Rotten Sandwich

– Beard + Rotten Sandwich Invisible potion – Superhero Cape + Chameleon (Become invisible)

– Superhero Cape + Chameleon (Become invisible) Ivy potion – Superhero Cape + Magic Seed (The poison ivy)

– Superhero Cape + Magic Seed (The poison ivy) Jetpack potion – Hat of Gears + Bird

– Hat of Gears + Bird Kachow potion – Wheel + Beard

– Wheel + Beard Landmine potion – Mr. Cauldron + Giraffe Hoof (Drop a landmine)

– Mr. Cauldron + Giraffe Hoof (Drop a landmine) Laser-strike potion – Alien Parasite + AirStrike (Laser strike)

– Alien Parasite + AirStrike (Laser strike) Last-skyfolder potion – Anime Sword of Destiny + Bird (Become arrow head)

– Anime Sword of Destiny + Bird (Become arrow head) Lava-walk potion – Eggcano + Frozen Egg (Walk on lava)

– Eggcano + Frozen Egg (Walk on lava) Leafy potion – Magic Seed

– Magic Seed Let’s goo potion – Wheel + Beans

– Wheel + Beans Light-headed potion – 2021 Snowman + Brain (Become light headed)

– 2021 Snowman + Brain (Become light headed) Lightning potion – Anime Sword of Destiny + Frozen Egg (Become Electric)

– Anime Sword of Destiny + Frozen Egg (Become Electric) Lightning-blast potion – Anime Sword of Destiny + Dynamite (Cast a powerful lightning spell)

– Anime Sword of Destiny + Dynamite (Cast a powerful lightning spell) Lightningstorm potion – Cloud + Dynamite (Spawn a thunderstorm)

– Cloud + Dynamite (Spawn a thunderstorm) Limo potion – Wheel + Pool Noodle

– Wheel + Pool Noodle Lizzzard mount potion – Mount + Chameleon (Ride a lizard)

M-R premium potions

Manbat potion – Superhero Cape + Robux (Become a manbat)

– Superhero Cape + Robux (Become a manbat) Meatball-rain potion – Cloud + Beans (Raining Meatballs)

– Cloud + Beans (Raining Meatballs) Melting potion – Frozen Egg + Witches Brew (Melt)

– Frozen Egg + Witches Brew (Melt) Meteorite potion – Beard + Beans

– Beard + Beans Monster potion – Wheel + Giant’s Ear

– Wheel + Giant’s Ear New Zealand mount potion – Mount + Jandel’s Head (Ride a Kiwi)

– Mount + Jandel’s Head (Ride a Kiwi) Ninja potion – Anime Sword of Destiny + Spider (Become a ninja)

– Anime Sword of Destiny + Spider (Become a ninja) Ninjaflake potion – Gingerbread Man + Anime Sword of Destiny (Get a ninjaflake)

– Gingerbread Man + Anime Sword of Destiny (Get a ninjaflake) Oink mount potion – Mount (Ride a pig)

– Mount (Ride a pig) Old-candycane potion – 2021 Snowman + Walking Cane (Become an old person)

– 2021 Snowman + Walking Cane (Become an old person) Ornament-grenade potion – 2021 Snowman + Dynamite (Christmas explosion)

– 2021 Snowman + Dynamite (Christmas explosion) P9. Bushy potion – Magic Seed + Chameleon

– Magic Seed + Chameleon P90: Lilypad-morph potion – Magic Seed + Frog (Morph into a lilypad)

– Magic Seed + Frog (Morph into a lilypad) Penguin mount potion – Mount + Frozen Egg (Ride a penguin)

– Mount + Frozen Egg (Ride a penguin) Planet-orbit potion – Cloud + Alien Parasite (Planetary Orbit)

– Cloud + Alien Parasite (Planetary Orbit) Portal potion – Superhero Cape + Gun (Spawn portals)

– Superhero Cape + Gun (Spawn portals) Pressing potion – Mr. Cauldron + Eggcano (Become a volcana)

– Mr. Cauldron + Eggcano (Become a volcana) Purple-car potion – Superhero Cape + Wheel

– Superhero Cape + Wheel Purple-dude potion – Superhero Cape + Zeus’s Beard (Purple Dude)

– Superhero Cape + Zeus’s Beard (Purple Dude) Rain-cloud potion – Cloud + Ghost (Rain cloud)

– Cloud + Ghost (Rain cloud) Rich potion – Wheel + Robux

– Wheel + Robux Rock Bender potion – Magic Seed + Beard

– Magic Seed + Beard Rock potion – Cloud + Carrot (Become a rock)

– Cloud + Carrot (Become a rock) Rocket-sled potion – Gingerbread Man + Wheel (Become a rocket-powered Santa sled)

– Gingerbread Man + Wheel (Become a rocket-powered Santa sled) Rotation potion – (Rot Pot) Hat of Gears

S-Y premium potions

Sabre potion – Superhero Cape + Boxing Gloves

– Superhero Cape + Boxing Gloves Saddle potion – Hat of Gears + Giraffe Hoof

– Hat of Gears + Giraffe Hoof Sandstorm potion – Cloud + Giraffe Hoof (Spawn a sandstorm)

– Cloud + Giraffe Hoof (Spawn a sandstorm) Sansrider-motorcycle potion – Undead + Eggcano + Wheel (Get a motorcycle)

– Undead + Eggcano + Wheel (Get a motorcycle) Shocking-Hit potion – Boxing Gloves + Zeus’s Beard (Punches have electricity)

– Boxing Gloves + Zeus’s Beard (Punches have electricity) Shrink-beam potion – AirStrike + Fairy (Hit people and shrink them to death)

– AirStrike + Fairy (Hit people and shrink them to death) Shroom potion – Magic Seed + Rotten Sandwich

– Magic Seed + Rotten Sandwich Size Controller potion – Fairy + Giant’s Ear + Beard

– Fairy + Giant’s Ear + Beard Slip potion – Giraffe Hoof + Frozen Egg

– Giraffe Hoof + Frozen Egg Snowflake-firework potion – 2021 Snowman + Chilli (Become a snowflake firework)

– 2021 Snowman + Chilli (Become a snowflake firework) Snowman potion – 2021 Snowman (Become a snowman)

– 2021 Snowman (Become a snowman) Snowman-pet potion – 2021 Snowman + Pet Tags (Get a pet snowman)

– 2021 Snowman + Pet Tags (Get a pet snowman) Spider-dude potion – Superhero Cape + Spider (Become Spider-Dude)

– Superhero Cape + Spider (Become Spider-Dude) Spinny legs potion – Giraffe Hoof + Fairy + Hat of Gears (Spinny legs)

– Giraffe Hoof + Fairy + Hat of Gears (Spinny legs) Spooky mount potion – Mount + Spider (Ride a spider)

– Mount + Spider (Ride a spider) Ssssssssssssss potion – Mount + Pool Noodle (Get eaten by a snake)

– Mount + Pool Noodle (Get eaten by a snake) Statue potion – Chameleon + Beard

– Chameleon + Beard Stickybomb potion – Hat of Gears + Dynamite + Honey (Throw a sticky bomb)

– Hat of Gears + Dynamite + Honey (Throw a sticky bomb) Stumped potion – Magic Seed + Giraffe Hoof

– Magic Seed + Giraffe Hoof Superman potion – Superhero Cape (Become superman)

– Superhero Cape (Become superman) Sus potion – Hat of Gears + Beans

– Hat of Gears + Beans Sus-gun potion – Hat of Gears + Beans + Gun

– Hat of Gears + Beans + Gun Sus-O-Ween potion – Hat of Gears + Beans + 2021 Pumpkin (Become Sus Of Ween)

– Hat of Gears + Beans + 2021 Pumpkin (Become Sus Of Ween) Sus-punch potion – Hat of Gears + Beans + Boxing Gloves (Punch people sus)

– Hat of Gears + Beans + Boxing Gloves (Punch people sus) Take off potion – Wheel + Bird

– Wheel + Bird Teeny Wheel potion – Wheel + Fairy

– Wheel + Fairy Teleportation potion – Beard + Fairy

– Beard + Fairy Throbux potion – Robux + Hat of Gears

– Robux + Hat of Gears Throw nukes potion – AirStrike + Dynamite (Throw nukes)

– AirStrike + Dynamite (Throw nukes) Titan potion – Anime Sword of Destiny + Giant’s Ear (Attack on Roblox)

– Anime Sword of Destiny + Giant’s Ear (Attack on Roblox) Tornado potion – Cloud (Spawn Tornadoes)

– Cloud (Spawn Tornadoes) Tsunami potion – Cloud + Fish (Spawn tsunami)

– Cloud + Fish (Spawn tsunami) UFO potion – Alien Parasite + Wheel (Fly a UFO)

– Alien Parasite + Wheel (Fly a UFO) Ugly-sweater potion – 2021 Snowman + Fish (Get an ugly sweater)

– 2021 Snowman + Fish (Get an ugly sweater) Uni potion – Hat of Gears + Frog (Ride a unicycle)

– Hat of Gears + Frog (Ride a unicycle) Unicorn mount potion – Mount + Fairy (Ride a unicorn)

– Mount + Fairy (Ride a unicorn) Unlucky potion – Beard + Dynamite

– Beard + Dynamite Vehicle potion – Wheel

– Wheel Water walking potion – Fish + Frozen Egg

– Fish + Frozen Egg Werewolf potion – Superhero Cape + Witches Brew (Become a werewolf)

– Superhero Cape + Witches Brew (Become a werewolf) Xmas-tree potion – Gingerbread Man + Magic Seed (Become a Xmas tree!)

– Gingerbread Man + Magic Seed (Become a Xmas tree!) Yeti potion – 2021 Snowman + Frozen Egg (Become an abominable snowman)

So there you have it — a guide to all the potions you can get in Wacky Wizards.

