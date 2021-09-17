 Warframe Promo codes: Glyph, Weapon and Booster codes (September 2021) - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

Warframe Promo codes: Glyph, Weapon and Booster codes (September 2021)

Published: 17/Sep/2021 12:05

by Lloyd Coombes
Warframe Promo Codes
Digital Extremes

Share

Warframe

Warframe Promo Codes are a great way to customize your Tenno in Digital Extremes’ free-to-play game. Here are all the ones we’ve found for September 2021, as well as what they do and how to use them.

Warframe is a game all about creating a space ninja and running amok in an ever-expanding universe, and Digital Extremes has supported it for several years now.

The team also hands out Warframe Promo codes to players on a regular basis, offering a series of cosmetics and even the occasional weapon and Platinum drops.

Here are all the Warframe promo codes we’ve found so far, how to redeem them, and what they do.

Advertisement

Contents

Warframe Promo Codes
Digital Extremess
Warframe’s codes may help you bring out the big guns

All Warframe codes (September 2021)

As of September 2021, we’ve not found any weapon, booster, or Platinum codes – but you can add plenty of cosmetics to your account with the codes below.

Code Reward
Iflynn Iflynn Glyph
AdmiralBahroo AdmiralBahroo Glyph
Relentlesszen Glyph Golden Hand Decoration
Bricky Bricky Glyph
Brozime Brozime Glyph
BurnBxx BurnBxx Glyph
AnnoyingKillah AnnoyingKillah Glyph
CGsKnackie CGsKnackie Glyph
CohhCarnage CohhCarnage Glyph
Deejayknight Deejayknight Glyph
DjTechLive DjTechLive Glyph
AshiSogiTenno AshiSogiTenno Glyph
Bwana Bwana Glyph
Char Char Glyph
DimitriV2 DimitriV2 Glyph
DKDiamantes DKDiamantes Glyph
R/Warframe R/Warframe Glyph
DeuceTheGamer DeuceTheGamer Glyph
ExtraCredits ExtraCredits Glyph
FromThe70s FromThe70s Glyph
Gara Gara Glyph
Frozenballz Frozenballz Glyph
GrindHardSquad GrindHardSquad
Relentlesszen Relentlesszen Glyph
ElDanker ElDanker Glyph
MCGamerCZ MCGamerCZ Glyph
MikeTheBard MikeTheBard Glyph
Mogamu Mogamu
DNexus Dnexus Glyph
UnrealYuki UnrealYuki Glyph

How to redeem Warframe codes

While Warframe codes work on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC, you won’t redeem them in-game on any platform.

Instead, you’ll need to go via the game’s official website, where you can enter them. Next time you log in, the items will be found wherever you play Warframe.

What do Warframe codes do?

Warframe promo codes are split into the following:

  • Glyphs: These are essentially player avatars, and double as sprays that can be left during a mission.
  • Boosters: Players can increase the amount of resources harvested with boosters.
  • Items: On rare occasions, a promo code will offer a weapon or item for players.
  • Platinum: Warframe players will want to keep an eye out for Platinum codes, but if you don’t have any, we have a guide on how to earn some.

Now that you’ve read our guide on Warframe promo codes, check out all we know about cross-play in Digital Extremes’ title.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement