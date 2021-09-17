Warframe Promo codes: Glyph, Weapon and Booster codes (September 2021)

Warframe Promo Codes are a great way to customize your Tenno in Digital Extremes’ free-to-play game. Here are all the ones we’ve found for September 2021, as well as what they do and how to use them.
Warframe is a game all about creating a space ninja and running amok in an ever-expanding universe, and Digital Extremes has supported it for several years now.
The team also hands out Warframe Promo codes to players on a regular basis, offering a series of cosmetics and even the occasional weapon and Platinum drops.
Here are all the Warframe promo codes we’ve found so far, how to redeem them, and what they do.
All Warframe codes (September 2021)
As of September 2021, we’ve not found any weapon, booster, or Platinum codes – but you can add plenty of cosmetics to your account with the codes below.
|Code
|Reward
|Iflynn
|Iflynn Glyph
|AdmiralBahroo
|AdmiralBahroo Glyph
|Relentlesszen Glyph
|Golden Hand Decoration
|Bricky
|Bricky Glyph
|Brozime
|Brozime Glyph
|BurnBxx
|BurnBxx Glyph
|AnnoyingKillah
|AnnoyingKillah Glyph
|CGsKnackie
|CGsKnackie Glyph
|CohhCarnage
|CohhCarnage Glyph
|Deejayknight
|Deejayknight Glyph
|DjTechLive
|DjTechLive Glyph
|AshiSogiTenno
|AshiSogiTenno Glyph
|Bwana
|Bwana Glyph
|Char
|Char Glyph
|DimitriV2
|DimitriV2 Glyph
|DKDiamantes
|DKDiamantes Glyph
|R/Warframe
|R/Warframe Glyph
|DeuceTheGamer
|DeuceTheGamer Glyph
|ExtraCredits
|ExtraCredits Glyph
|FromThe70s
|FromThe70s Glyph
|Gara
|Gara Glyph
|Frozenballz
|Frozenballz Glyph
|GrindHardSquad
|GrindHardSquad
|Relentlesszen
|Relentlesszen Glyph
|ElDanker
|ElDanker Glyph
|MCGamerCZ
|MCGamerCZ Glyph
|MikeTheBard
|MikeTheBard Glyph
|Mogamu
|Mogamu
|DNexus
|Dnexus Glyph
|UnrealYuki
|UnrealYuki Glyph
How to redeem Warframe codes
While Warframe codes work on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC, you won’t redeem them in-game on any platform.
Instead, you’ll need to go via the game’s official website, where you can enter them. Next time you log in, the items will be found wherever you play Warframe.
What do Warframe codes do?
Warframe promo codes are split into the following:
- Glyphs: These are essentially player avatars, and double as sprays that can be left during a mission.
- Boosters: Players can increase the amount of resources harvested with boosters.
- Items: On rare occasions, a promo code will offer a weapon or item for players.
- Platinum: Warframe players will want to keep an eye out for Platinum codes, but if you don’t have any, we have a guide on how to earn some.
Now that you've read our guide on Warframe promo codes, check out all we know about cross-play in Digital Extremes' title.
