D&D potions made drinkable with fanmade recipes

Dungeons & Dragons fans are sharing the potions they’ve made to use with their games in case a player needs to chug down some healing juice after a battle.

Fantasy fans wish they could brew potions with magic effects, especially ones that won’t get them arrested. Some D&D fans do make physical potions for their games, ones that are actually edible and can be drunk during the middle of a session.

A user on the DnD Reddit created a thread to show off their homemade potion bottles, which were used as props for a game. The liquid inside wasn’t edible, as it was made from epoxy resin and food coloring, but other users offered their own recipes for drinkable potions.

“I did the potion bottles thing too, with edible glitter! Makes the potions nice and swirly,” one user said, “I ended up having different flavor potions take them to different planes, using a fiery ginger shot to go to infernal planes, strawberry milkshake to the pleasant good-aligned planes, and water with a drop of peppermint extract for wind. Went down a treat!”

“My wife made potion shots with glitter and other effects (all food safe) and only one person during the session said anything,” one fan lamented, “She even bought tiny bottles with old corks and decorated them.”

The adult fans also offered alcoholic options. “We had ours full of red dye Goldschlager,” one said, while another brave player mentioned, “This reminds me of a one-shot I did in a low magic world where for every healing potion the players had to take a shot (first 2 liquor, next 4 wine, beer after that, else we would die.”

For the D&D 5e Druids who eschew potions, there is another option. “I have a box of fruit snacks. When I cast Goodberry I will give them out.”

Physical props are a great way to get players invested in the game, and many DMs already make their own maps and craft cryptic notes for their group to decipher. Having drinkable potions would be even better, but if they’re too tasty, then players might start willingly taking hits, all for that sweet sweet 2d4+2 healing.