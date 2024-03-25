D&D players reveal their most ridiculous homebrew magic items

D&D fans are revealing the strongest, weirdest, and most ridiculous homebrew magic items they’ve unleashed upon their unfortunate players.

The Dungeons & Dragons 5e Dungeon Master’s Guide is filled with magic items for players to use in their campaigns, but plenty of DMs prefer to make their own, and they aren’t afraid to get silly.

A user on the DnD Reddit has created a thread asking players and DMs to reveal the homebrew magic items they have created or encountered in their games. It didn’t take long for some truly ridiculous artifacts to be listed.

“Someone posted about a bag of scolding that insults the person whenever they use it. The thread had a string of insults to use” one user said, while another joked, “One I found on DDB and take no credit for is a magical fake mustache that compelled people to compliment you on your mustache. It’s cursed, however, if someone compliments the mustache it immediately falls off.”

“My two favorites are: a cursed wig that changes its wearer’s alignment to Lawful Evil, and they must act accordingly: the Hell Toupee,” one player wrote, “The Decanter of Endless Ham – functions identically to the Decanter of Endless Water, but with ham. Cartoon-level, bone-in ham.”

“+0.5 Sword,” one math fan wrote, “Gets a +0.5 to Hit (rounded down), but crits if you match the enemy’s AC exactly. Started off as a joke, but in reality, it effectively doubles your chances of a critical hit and became super broken when our rogue started using it.”

“The Bagpipes of invisibility,” one wannabe Highlander wrote, “Wondrous item, rare, attunement required When attuned to the Bagpipes of Invisibility, the owner may use an action to become invisible. This feature is only available when the bagpipes are being played. Invisibility effect ends anytime the bagpipes stop playing.”

For the truly chaotic groups, one player suggested this. “I read a good one that should be here. The ring of prestochango. When character puts ring on it self destructs (no damage) and that player is now DM for the next 30 minutes to one hour.”

DMs love creating their own magic items or adapting famous weapons to D&D. It doesn’t all have to be Andurils and Kusanagis, as D&D has plenty of room for joke items that players can enjoy.