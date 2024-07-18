Baldur’s Gate 3 item creates “horrifying” interactions with Elfsong Tavern rats

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player realized that using Void Bulbs in the Elfsong Tavern makes for “horrifying” interactions with rats.

As a grenade item, the Void Bulb is littered with suction cups that pull nearby objects toward the grenade’s target once thrown.

Of course, players have figured out ways to amplify the item’s OP qualities, combining it with spells and actions to ensure maximum damage against foes. For instance, using Void Bulb and Moonbeam at the same time can result in devastating Radiant damage.

But what happens if the grenade goes flying in the Elfsong Tavern when it’s overrun by rats? One player tested the idea and has since warned fellow Baldur’s Gate 3 players against making the same mistake.

“Do not use a Void Bulb on the rats in the Elfsong cellar,” a Redditor named JohniiMagii said. According to the user, this particular consumable is a little too effective, since its effect on rats is “absolutely horrifying to witness.”

Larian Studios The Roveer’s Storehouse quest tasks players with solving a rat problem.

Naturally, after being told not to do something, Baldur’s Gate 3 players want to see the chaos a Void Bulb can cause in a rat-infested Elfsong cellar.

One response to the Reddit thread reads, “Time to reload and use the void bulb for the first time ever.”

“Something to take note of for my next run,” said another about the warning.

Others chimed in with their own peculiar techniques for clearing out the cellar’s unwanted inhabitants.

A certain conjuration spell helped one user fight the infestation. “I sent Shadowheart into the doorway, had her cast spirit guardians, and just kept passing my following turns as I watched the rats run gleefully into the holy blender.”

Another user cited this combination as a surefire method – “Black hole + hunger of Hadar one shots them all.”

Void Bulb could soon become another fan-favorite solution for dealing with Elfsong Tavern’s rat problem, though Baldur’s Gate 3 players have no shortage of options.

