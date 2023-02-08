Hogwarts Legacy: All potions, recipes, ingredients & more

There are plenty of potions for you to brew in Hogwarts Legacy with each of them offering unique perks and boosts for your character. We’ve got all the recipes to help you brew these potions in the game.

Brewing potions isn’t the easiest of tasks in Hogwarts Legacy. From collecting all the necessary ingredients to brewing the potion accurately in your cauldron, the entire process can be quite lengthy. However, concocting potions can go a long way in helping you with various tasks including combats and duels.

Our guide will not only take you through all the potions available in the game but also their recipes and the boosts you can get by using them. Additionally, you will also find out the best methods to collect ingredients for your recipes along with the various places where you can brew them.

However, before jumping into that, we also have a plethora of guides to make your life easier in Hogwarts Legacy. Be it learning Unforgivable Curses, advancing time, or changing your equipped spells, we have you covered. Having said that, let’s dive in and check out everything that you need to know about brewing potions in the game.

Contents

How to brew potions in Hogwarts Legacy

Portkey Games You can brew your potions in the Room of Requirement after you unlock it in Hogwarts Legacy.

In order to start brewing potions, you will have to follow the main story of Hogwarts Legacy. You will be able to brew potions in the Potions classroom as soon as you have your first class with Professor Sharp. Additionally, you will also be able to brew potions in the Room of Requirement once you unlock it later in the story. You can start brewing simply by interacting with your potions station at either of the locations mentioned above.

However, you must note that in order to brew any potion you will need to obtain its respective recipe in the game. Some recipes can be found as you progress through the story of the game while most of the others have to be purchased from the store called J Pippin’s Potions in Hogsmeade. This means that even if you know to brew a specific potion and also have all the ingredients necessary, you won’t be able to brew it until you obtain the respective recipe in the game.

How to find ingredients for potions in Hogwarts Legacy

Given that Hogwarts Legacy features an open-world environment, you will come across plenty of wild herbs and items that can serve as ingredients for specific potions. For this reason, it is highly recommended that you keep collecting any item that you come across in the game. However, foraging for ingredients can take quite a bit of time.

Nevertheless, the easiest method to collect ingredients for your recipe is to purchase them directly from either J Pippin’s Potions or from The Magic Neep. You can find both these stores in Hogsmeade and the two of them cover almost all ingredient requirements for your potions.

All potions in Hogwarts Legacy and their uses

Portkey Games The Potions classroom is the place to start learning your brewing skills in Hogwarts Legacy.

Before you start brewing, you should note that you will need both, the recipe as well as all the required ingredients to make a specific potion. Once you have obtained everything you need, you can easily brew the respective potion in your cauldron. Having said that, here’s a list of all the potions available in Hogwarts Legacy along with their use and the ingredients required to brew them.

Potion name Use of potion Ingredients Edurus Potion Improves defense 1 Ashwinder Eggs, 1 Mongrel Fur Wiggenweld Potion Restore health 1 Horklump Juice, 1 Dittany Leaves Focus Potion Reduces all spell cooldown 1 Lacewing Flies, 1 Fluxweed Stem, 1 Dugbog Tongue Maximus Potion Increases all spell damage 1 Leech Juice, 1 Spider Fang Invisibility Potion Makes your character invisible 1 Leaping Toadstool Caps, 1 Knotgrass Sprig, 1 Troll Bogeys Thunderbew Potion Stuns and damages nearby enemies 1 Leech Juice, 1 Shrivelfig Fruit, 1 Stench of the Dead Felix Felicis Reveals the location of large chests 1 Lacewing Flies, 1 Fluxweed Stem

And that's everything witches and wizards at Hogwarts need to know about brewing potions and collecting recipes and ingredients in Hogwarts Legacy!

