Roblox Shindo Life codes November 2021 – How to get free Spins, EXP & Coins

Shindo Life codes in Roblox can help you to get some free spins to win fantastic items, helping to take your time spent fighting opponents out in arenas to the very next level. In November 2021, there are lots of codes available, including EXP boosts and plenty of Spins.

Every month, players in the Roblox-based Shindo Life can redeem different codes in the game, granting a wide array of items such as free Spins, EXP, and even RELL Coins.

Previously known as Shinobi Life 2 and developed by RELL World, the game takes place in a similar environment to the likes of Naruto. For November, we’ve gathered every available code so far that you’ll need to make your experience that much smoother.

Shindo Life codes in Roblox (November 2021)

Here are all of the Shindo Life codes players can claim in November 2021. These have all been tested in-game, and are confirmed to be working as of November 10, 2021.

Code Items bigExperienceMon!

2x EXP for 1 hour bigjobMON! 30 Spins bossMonRELL! 90 Spins bigthickcodeMon!

90 Spins giftFOEdayZ! 5 Million EXP IeatChiken! 200 Spins ShindoBlickyHittingMilly!

10,000 RELL Coins / 150 Spins ToSleepMon!

5,000 RELL Coins / 50 Spins

How to redeem Shindo Life codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Shindo Life is incredibly easy to do, and it only takes a couple of steps:

Proceed to the official Shindo page and click the large green button to launch the game.

to launch the game. Once in-game, on the left side of your screen, you’ll see ‘ Game Mode Select ‘ with two red arrows above and below ‘ Play ‘.

‘ with two red arrows above and below ‘ ‘. Click those until you see ‘ Edit ‘ and select it.

‘ and select it. The character customization screen will open. Here, press Tab on your keyboard and find [YOUTUBE CODE] on the top right of your screen.

on your keyboard and find on the top right of your screen. Click that, and then copy and paste the above codes into it.

into it. If successful, your code will redeem automatically.

Full list of Shindo Life expired codes

Below is a list of all the currently expired codes in the game, along with the rewards they previously redeemed:

Code Items 10MillEXP!

10 Million EXP / 4,000 RELL Coins 100OPDATESmon!

90 Spins 150kayRC! 150,000 RELL Coins BacktoWok! 90 Spins BankaiDokei! 25,000 RELL Coins / 250 Spins beDaSauceMon 90 Spins BenkeiEkuman! 90 Spins berryCoolMon! 30 Spins BETTERgraphics! 250 Spins bigBeardMon! 5 Million EXP biggerShOOs! 25 Spins BigRELLmonCode! 5,000 RELL Coins / 50 Spins chadSanGiGA! 2x EXP chapEmUp! 90 Spins checkmateMon! 30 Spins chillenBuildenMon! 30 Spins CleanAnimsMON! 30 Spins DaBoatWEELfloat! 5,000 RELL Coins deTingBigMon! 5,000 RELL Coins / 50 Spins EpicGRAPHICS! 30,000 RELL Coins fellaDeRELLa! 30 Spins FiredUpMon! 30 Spins FlippingWokMon! 90 Spins FREExpMOM! EXP Boost halfChikenMon! 90 Spins HardWokMon! 90 Spins howToSleepMon! 5,000 RELL Coins / 50 Spins J0eStar! 30 Spins LetDeMonWok! 90 Spins NewEFFECTS! 500 Spins PetdeDogMon! 90 Spins poopENhoopyEn 2,000 RELL Coins / 25 Spins R3LLPATCHY! 5,000 RELL Coins / 50 Spins Raioojun!

90 Spins RELLniceCode! 7,000 RELL Coins / 70 Spins RunningfromDeMon! 200 Spins shhcheaKs!

25 Spins shhneckT!

25 Spins ShindoGraphics! 500 Spins shrekT! 25 Spins S0rry4BUGZ! 4,000 RELL Coins / 50 Spins TaiMister! 150 Spins tingsMonTings! Double EXP for 1 hour useDeBrainMon! 90 Spins VerifiedTwitter! 5,000 RELL Coins / 75 Spins

What are Shindo Life codes used for in Roblox?

As shown in the tables above, Shindo Life codes are useful for players as they grant fantastic bonuses to help defeat players easier by gaining EXP boosts to progress quicker, free Spins, or even providing RELL Coins to utilize.

New codes are added quite often, and they can go a very long way in making your experience that much smoother.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Shindo Life codes in Roblox for November 2021.

