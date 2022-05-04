Roblox Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes (May 2022) – How to get free Gems & Mana

Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox can be redeemed to provide free Gems and Mana while trying to become the strongest sorcerer in the Academy of Magic. For May 2022, there are plenty of codes available that include a whole variety of free items.
Adventurers in the Roblox-based game, Sorcerer Fighting Simulator, can redeem various codes every month, rewarding you with lots of free items to help you progress within the game.
While exploring the world, you’ll work to become the strongest sorcerer ever in the prestigious Academy of Magic. Here, you’ll find various types of magic available to you which can be used to defeat enemies that lurk within the darkness.
While you fight evil and journey to become the greatest sorcerer ever, several challenges will arrive with an intention to break you down, but luckily, Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes will reward you with a bounty of items that will help you to better yourself in battle.
Updated May 4, 2022, to confirm code validity.
Contents
- Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox
- How to redeem codes
- All expired Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes in 2022
- What are codes in Sorcerer Fighting Simulator used for?
Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox (May 2022)
Below, we’ve listed all of the currently active Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes that players can claim as of May 4, 2022. As more are made available, we’ll be sure to update you right here.
|Code
|Items
|alargefamily
|x2 Mana Boost for 2 hours
|amazing25klikes
|Mana and Gems (one-time use)
|happynewyear
|Free items
|onehundredkmembers
|5,000 Gems
|reached65klikes
|600 Mana
|reaching50klikes
|x2 Mana Boost for 1 hour
|sub2kgts
|1,000 Gems (one-time use)
|Sub2PlanetMilo
|Mana and Gems (one-time use)
|ty4twentymil
|x2 Mana Boost for 1 hour
|tyforthe75klikes
|10,000 Gems
|anawesome85klikes
|10,000 Gems
|hypership
|2,500 Gems
|sub2rfg
|1,000 Gems
|sub2hyperdjano
|1,000 Gems
|sub2carbonmeister
|1,000 Gems
How to redeem Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox
The process of redeeming the above codes in the game is quite simple and can be done straight from the in-game menu. If you’re not aware of the process, simply follow these steps to ensure you waste no time in getting your rewards:
- Launch Sorcerer Fighting Simulator and click on the Play button right in the bottom right of your screen.
- Select the type of Magic you want to continue with and a character model will load into the game.
- Click on the Trophy icon on the bottom left of the screen.
- The Rewards menu will pop up.
- Under the same menu, a space will be provided with the option “Enter Code” in the center of the screen.
- Copy any of the active codes from the chart above and paste them into the box.
- Click on the Submit button to receive the respective rewards.
Full list of Sorcerer Fighting Simulator expired codes
Below is a list of all the currently expired codes in the game, along with the rewards they previously redeemed:
|Code
|Items
|awesome5mil
|Use it to get x2 Mana Boost 30 Min
|halfamilvisits
|Use it to get 1,500 free gems (one-time use)
|RELEASE
|Use it to get some in-game free stuff (one-time use)
|tenkaylikes
|Use it to get 15 min mana boost (one-time use)
|tyfor1klikes
|Use it to get 1,000 free gems (one-time use)
|WELCOME
|Use it to get some in-game free stuff (one-time use)
|thankyou1
|Use it to get free mana
|thankyou2
|Use it to get 5000 gems
|thanksfor10milvisits
|Use it to get 5000 gems
|secretcode
|Use it to get 100 mana
What are Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes used for in Roblox?
As shown in the tables above, codes in the game are useful for those looking to gain free Gems and Mana, making it much easier to defeat players in return.
- Read More: Titanage codes (May 2022)
New codes are added quite often, and they can go a very long way in making your experience smoother and way more entertaining.
So, there you have it — everything you need to know about Sorcerer Fighting Simulator promo codes for May 2022.
For more promo codes and other mobile gaming tips, make sure to check out our guides:
