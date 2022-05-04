Roblox Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes (May 2022) – How to get free Gems & Mana

Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox can be redeemed to provide free Gems and Mana while trying to become the strongest sorcerer in the Academy of Magic. For May 2022, there are plenty of codes available that include a whole variety of free items.

Adventurers in the Roblox-based game, Sorcerer Fighting Simulator, can redeem various codes every month, rewarding you with lots of free items to help you progress within the game.

While exploring the world, you’ll work to become the strongest sorcerer ever in the prestigious Academy of Magic. Here, you’ll find various types of magic available to you which can be used to defeat enemies that lurk within the darkness.

While you fight evil and journey to become the greatest sorcerer ever, several challenges will arrive with an intention to break you down, but luckily, Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes will reward you with a bounty of items that will help you to better yourself in battle.

Updated May 4, 2022, to confirm code validity.

Contents

Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox (May 2022)

Below, we’ve listed all of the currently active Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes that players can claim as of May 4, 2022. As more are made available, we’ll be sure to update you right here.

Code Items alargefamily x2 Mana Boost for 2 hours amazing25klikes Mana and Gems (one-time use) happynewyear Free items onehundredkmembers 5,000 Gems reached65klikes 600 Mana reaching50klikes x2 Mana Boost for 1 hour sub2kgts 1,000 Gems (one-time use) Sub2PlanetMilo Mana and Gems (one-time use) ty4twentymil x2 Mana Boost for 1 hour tyforthe75klikes 10,000 Gems anawesome85klikes 10,000 Gems hypership 2,500 Gems sub2rfg

1,000 Gems sub2hyperdjano

1,000 Gems sub2carbonmeister

1,000 Gems

How to redeem Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox

The process of redeeming the above codes in the game is quite simple and can be done straight from the in-game menu. If you’re not aware of the process, simply follow these steps to ensure you waste no time in getting your rewards:

Launch Sorcerer Fighting Simulator and click on the Play button right in the bottom right of your screen .

right in the . Select the type of Magic you want to continue with and a character model will load into the game.

you want to continue with and a character model will load into the game. Click on the Trophy icon on the bottom left of the screen.

on the The Rewards menu will pop up.

menu will pop up. Under the same menu, a space will be provided with the option “ Enter Code ” in the center of the screen .

” in the . Copy any of the active codes from the chart above and paste them into the box.

Click on the Submit button to receive the respective rewards.

Full list of Sorcerer Fighting Simulator expired codes

Below is a list of all the currently expired codes in the game, along with the rewards they previously redeemed:

Code Items awesome5mil Use it to get x2 Mana Boost 30 Min halfamilvisits Use it to get 1,500 free gems (one-time use) RELEASE Use it to get some in-game free stuff (one-time use) tenkaylikes Use it to get 15 min mana boost (one-time use) tyfor1klikes Use it to get 1,000 free gems (one-time use) WELCOME Use it to get some in-game free stuff (one-time use) thankyou1 Use it to get free mana thankyou2 Use it to get 5000 gems thanksfor10milvisits

Use it to get 5000 gems secretcode

Use it to get 100 mana

What are Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes used for in Roblox?

As shown in the tables above, codes in the game are useful for those looking to gain free Gems and Mana, making it much easier to defeat players in return.

New codes are added quite often, and they can go a very long way in making your experience smoother and way more entertaining.

So, there you have it — everything you need to know about Sorcerer Fighting Simulator promo codes for May 2022.

