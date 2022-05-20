Roblox True Piece codes (May 2022): How to redeem free Gems, Spins & Boosts

True Piece codes in Roblox can be used to receive various kinds of items like Gems, Spins, and Boosts in-game, so we’ve gathered together all the latest information on using these codes in May 2022.

True Piece has given away a whole host of free codes in the past, each of which provides you with unique rewards to help you on your journey to becoming the game’s best pirate (or marine, for that matter).

Upon using these codes in this Roblox-based game, you’ll get multiple free items that aid in powering up your character by boosting its offensive and defensive power. By doing so, exploring this diverse world will become just that little bit easier — so here’s everything to know about True Piece codes in May 2022.

Updated May 20, 2022, all codes expired.

Are there any active True Piece codes in Roblox (May 2022)?

Unfortunately, there are no current active codes that you can claim, which have been confirmed as of May 20, 2022.

Make sure to check back often for all the latest news, as our code list will be updated weekly to let you know of any changes.

Code Items – –

How to use True Piece codes in Roblox

When codes are made available in True Piece, redeeming them is an absolute breeze, and it doesn’t take much time at all. If you’re unfamiliar with the process, just follow this short list of steps to get started:

Launch the game.

After you’ve loaded in, press the ‘ Settings’ button on the bottom right corner of the screen .

on the . A menu will pop up on your screen with the allotted space to enter the codes.

will pop up on your screen with the allotted space to enter the codes. As codes are added to the table above, simply paste any of them into the in-game box and press Enter .

. That’s it! The rewards from each of the codes will be added to your account instantly.

All expired True Piece codes

As of May 20, 2022, there are a total of 21 expired codes in the game, but we’ll ensure to move these codes into the table above if, and when, they get activated again.

Code Items 10MILLVISITS 3x Perk Spins/ 1x Race Spin/ 30x Gems 100KMEMS 3x Perk Spins/ 30x Gems/ 1x one-hour Drop Boost 50KTRUELIKES 5x Perk Spins/ 50x Gems/ 1x two-hour Drop Boost 75KFAVS 2x Perk Spins/ 1x one-hour Drop Boost NEWSERVERCODES 3x Perk Spins 40KLIKES 2x Perk Spins/ 30x Gems/ 1x one-hour Drop Boost 30KLIKES 2x Perk Spins/ 1x one-hour Drop Boost 40KFAVS 2x Perk Spins / 30x Gems 25KLIKES 3x Perk Spins/ 1x one-hour Drop Boost 1MILLVISIT 30x Gems/ 3x Perk Spins/ 1x one-hour Drop Boost LETSGO10K 50x Gems/ Drop Boost/ 5x Perk Spins TRUESPINS 2x Perk Spins GIMMIEFRUIT 30x Gems WELOVECODES 30x Gems/ 1x Race Spin 5KTRUELIKES 30x Gems/ 5x Perk Spins/ 1x XP boost 1KTRUELIKES 30x Gems/ 1x Double Drop Boost 2KTRUELIKES 30x Gems/ 1x XP boost SORRYFORSHUTDOWNS Free Spins PERKSHOWNOW Free Spins FREESPINS 5x Perk Spins TRUEPIECEISHERE 5x Spins/ 2x Race Spins/ one hour XP Boost/ ten-minute Drop Boost/ 100x Gems

What are True Piece codes used for in Roblox?

As shown in the table above, codes in True Piece reward you with free Boosts, Gems, and Spins to use that help to enhance your stats to become the best fighter the game has ever seen.

Make sure to check back often in case some new codes are added by the developers, so that you don’t miss out on a chance to get all the amazing rewards in the game.

So, there you have it — everything you need to know about True Piece codes for May 2022.

