MTG Arena promo codes: All free codes and how to redeem for September 2021

Magic The Gathering: Arena has taken the long-running card game into the digital realm, and MTG Arena promo codes can earn you some sweet rewards to build your deck.
Magic The Gathering: Arena has been a CCG fan’s best friend over the last couple of years, allowing players to build decks and test them against opponents from the comfort of their own homes.
The good news is that it’s here to stay, and MTG Arena promo codes are an ideal way to rack up rewards for the cost of nothing. Some contain cards, some have XP, and some offer cosmetics or even full decks.
So, whichever MTG Arena promo codes you’re looking for, here are all the ones we’ve found so far.
Contents
- MTG Arena promo codes list for September 2021
- How to redeem promo codes on PC
- How to redeem promo codes on iOS or Android
Magic The Gathering Arena promo codes list for September 2021
Here are all the codes we’ve found so far, but be careful – they’re case-sensitive.
Some codes may have expiry dates that haven’t yet been revealed, so be sure to redeem them quickly!
|Code
|Reward
|Expiry Date
|BORROWEDTIME
|4,000 XP
|September 23, 2021
|LevelUp
|2,000 XP
|N/A
|PlayTheros
|3 Theros Beyond Death packs
|PlayIkoria
|3 Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths packs
|PLAYM21
|3 Core Set 2021 packs
|PlayZendikar
|3 Zendikar Rising Booster Packs
|TryKaladesh
|1 Kaladesh Remastered booster pack
|PlayKaldheim
|3 Kaldheim Booster Packs
|PlayStrixhaven
|3 Strixhaven: School of Mages Booster Packs
|PlayDND
|3 D&D: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Booster Packs
|PlayMID
|3 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Booster Packs
How to redeem Magic The Gathering Arena promo codes on PC
Here’s how to redeem your MTG Arena promo codes on the PC application:
- Open MTG Arena on your PC or Mac
- Click on the “Store” option at the top of the screen.
- In the top-right corner of your screen, click “Redeem Code”.
- Type it in, then hit enter.
How to redeem Magic The Gathering Arena promo codes on mobile
Alas, codes cannot be added through the MTG Arena app on iOS or Android. Instead, you’ll need to visit the game’s official website.
Once there, you’ll need to log in and then select “Code Redemption” – then you can input your codes and find them once you log back into the game.
