MTG Arena promo codes: All free codes and how to redeem for September 2021

Magic The Gathering: Arena has taken the long-running card game into the digital realm, and MTG Arena promo codes can earn you some sweet rewards to build your deck.

Magic The Gathering: Arena has been a CCG fan’s best friend over the last couple of years, allowing players to build decks and test them against opponents from the comfort of their own homes.

The good news is that it’s here to stay, and MTG Arena promo codes are an ideal way to rack up rewards for the cost of nothing. Some contain cards, some have XP, and some offer cosmetics or even full decks.

Advertisement

So, whichever MTG Arena promo codes you’re looking for, here are all the ones we’ve found so far.

Contents

Magic The Gathering Arena promo codes list for September 2021

Here are all the codes we’ve found so far, but be careful – they’re case-sensitive.

Some codes may have expiry dates that haven’t yet been revealed, so be sure to redeem them quickly!

Code Reward Expiry Date BORROWEDTIME 4,000 XP September 23, 2021 LevelUp 2,000 XP N/A PlayTheros 3 Theros Beyond Death packs PlayIkoria 3 Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths packs PLAYM21 3 Core Set 2021 packs PlayZendikar 3 Zendikar Rising Booster Packs TryKaladesh 1 Kaladesh Remastered booster pack PlayKaldheim 3 Kaldheim Booster Packs PlayStrixhaven 3 Strixhaven: School of Mages Booster Packs PlayDND 3 D&D: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Booster Packs PlayMID 3 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Booster Packs

How to redeem Magic The Gathering Arena promo codes on PC

Here’s how to redeem your MTG Arena promo codes on the PC application:

Open MTG Arena on your PC or Mac Click on the “Store” option at the top of the screen. In the top-right corner of your screen, click “Redeem Code”. Type it in, then hit enter.

How to redeem Magic The Gathering Arena promo codes on mobile

Alas, codes cannot be added through the MTG Arena app on iOS or Android. Instead, you’ll need to visit the game’s official website.

Once there, you’ll need to log in and then select “Code Redemption” – then you can input your codes and find them once you log back into the game.