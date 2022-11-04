How to watch Stranger Things watch party in Roblox

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at [email protected]

Roblox will be hosting an Immersive Watch Party for Stranger Things Day, here’s how you can get involved and watch the celebrations.

Season 4 of Stranger Things may be over, but the annual Stranger Things Day falls on Sunday, November 6 – this weekend. Screenings of the popular 80s-themed Netflix horror-drama will be happening all over the United States, but for those who can’t visit in person, you’ll be able to take part through the game Roblox.

Roblox will be hosting its own Stranger Things Watch Party, partnering with Netflix to let people take part in the fun while in-game. Essentially, this will involve logging into Roblox, making your way to the watch party with your avatar, and enjoying the show with other blocky characters. Here’s everything you need to know.

Contents

Netflix / Roblox Corp Netflix and Roblox will be working together to host this event.

When is the Roblox Watch Party for Stranger Things?

The Stranger Things Immersive Watch Party will take place on November 6, at 11AM PT, 3AM ET, 7AM GMT, and 6PM AEDT.

Screenings will then run for a whole week, every hour, on the hour, until November 13 at 11:59 PM PT.

The date is significant as November 6 is the day that Will Briers disappeared and entered the Upside Down for the first time in Stranger Things.

How to watch the Stranger Things Watch Party in Roblox

Netflix has created its own Roblox world for the event, so all you’ll need to do is enter this world to join the other players participating in the Stranger Things Immersive Watch Party.

You can also equip your character with some fun Stranger Things-themed gear such as a waffle backpack, an 80s bike, and Max’s walkman.

Stranger Things Immersive Watch Party trailer

Check out the trailer for the Watch Party below:

Roblox Stranger Things Watch Party schedule

Aside from just watching the show with Roblox, the event will also feature the following events:

Kick off! – 12AM PT

New Photo Drop 001 – 8AM PT

Prepare to be Puzzled – 10AM PT

Roblox Watch Party – 11AM PT

New Photo Drop 002 – 12PM PT

Headsets on – 1PM PT

Superfan Trivia w/ Special Guest – 2PM PT

Merch Hour – 3PM PT

Super Secret, Be There – 4PM PT

S4 Volume 2 Theatrical Screenings Throughout the Day

Netflix also has some surprises up its sleeves telling fans that, “news and debuts from across the Stranger Things universe; from gaming to new merchandise drops to never before seen photos and surprise reveals about the upcoming season.”

For more Roblox content, make sure to check out our guides:

Funky Friday codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | All Star Tower Defense codes | How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite | Archero promo codes | NBA 2K22 locker codes | Honkai Impact codes | Murder Mystery 2 codes | Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes | Adopt Me! Pets list | My Hero Mania codes | Grand Piece Online codes | Rocket League codes | Cookie Run: Kingdom codes | Muscle Legends codes