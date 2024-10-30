How to Watch IShowSpeed’s $1m haunted house stream with MrBeast

IShowSpeed is set to be scared “sh*tless” by MrBeast after the YouTube philanthropist invited him to a $1M haunted house he set up for Halloween. Here’s how to watch it happen live.

YouTube streaming star IShowSeed has skyrocketed in popularity throughout 2024. Speed broke viewership records during his tour of Southeast Asia and became the number-one English streamer of all time.

On October 28, Speed was at the 2024 Balon d’Or ceremony in Paris, France, when he received a phone call from MrBeast, who threatened to scare him “sh*tless” in a haunted house that he had spent over $1m building.

Article continues after ad

“Speed, what are you doing on October 30 at 8 pm? Ok, this is bigger than the football event. On October 30th at 8 pm, I’ve got everything set up. I’ve built a crazy haunted house to celebrate Halloween for you, and I want you to stream it,” he said. “Speed, I spent over $1m in trying to scare you sh*tless. I’ll see you then.”

Article continues after ad

IShowSpeed made the stream official in an announcement on X, revealing how to watch him get scared live.

Article continues after ad

How to watch IShowSpeed x MrBeast haunted house stream

The stream will take place on Wednesday, October 30, at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST/12 am GMT, and fans can watch it live on IShowSpeed’s YouTube channel.

Fans are excited to check out the stream, as many replied to his X post to share their thoughts.

“BEST STREAM ABOUT TO HAPPEN,” one user commented.

Another said: “I speak for everyone when I say we will be watching.”

This isn’t the first time IShowSpeed has collaborated with MrBeast in 2024, either. He participated in a Total Wipeout course built by the YouTuber and featured in his underground city video in October.

Article continues after ad

It’s unknown what Speed will do next after this haunted house stream, but maybe he’ll start his next major country tour as he promised fans he’ll make his way around Australia.