Being able to see all your favorite Roblox items from one place is extremely helpful, so here’s exactly how you can do that on the platform.

There are a lot of exciting and unique items the players can obtain in Roblox, from cosmetics to customize your avatar’s appearance, to brand new character skins, and even new animations.

These items can typically be equipped to your avatar in different games whether you’re playing action titles such as My Hero Mania and Blox Fruits, or more relaxing experiences like Pet Simulator X and Bee Swarm Simulator.

Article continues after ad

For players who have built up a big library of items over time, you may want to add specific ones to your favorites so you can easily access and view them all in one place.

So if you’re wondering exactly how to see your favorite items in Roblox, we’ve got the answer for you right here.

Roblox There are a variety of great items for players to obtain in Roblox.

How to see your favorite items in Roblox

Before you can view all your most beloved items in one place, you’ll have to add them to your favorites in Roblox. To do this, simply follow the steps below:

Article continues after ad

Visit the official Roblox website. Search for the item you want to favorite using the search bar located at the top of the screen. Select the item, then click on the Star icon that appears underneath the preview image. The item will now be added to your favorites.

Once you’ve added the items you want to your favorites, you can see them all in one place by following the steps below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Once you’re logged into Roblox, select the three-line drop-down menu located on the top-left corner of the page. Navigate to the ‘Profile’ tab on the menu. Scroll down until you find the ‘Favorites’ tab. Click to open your ‘Favourites’ Section and you’ll be able to see all of the items you’ve compiled.

It’s worth noting that the ‘Favorites’ tab will only be available once you’ve added some items to your favorites so make sure to do this first!

There you have it, that’s how to see your favorite items on Roblox! For more Roblox content, check out our guides and code pages below:

Article continues after ad

How to get free Robux in Roblox | Best Roblox games to play in 2023 | Roblox promo codes | Roblox music codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | One Piece Millennium 3 codes | Ro Ghoul codes | Shindo Life codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | All Star Tower Defense codes | Murder Mystery 2 codes | Roblox Jailbreak codes