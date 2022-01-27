Rocket League codes (January 2022) – How to get free cosmetics

Rocket League codes can help you to get certain cosmetics entirely for free to help show off your personal style. In January 2022, there are a handful of codes available.

Showing off your style in the lightning-fast action of Rocket League can make you stand out from the crowd, and utilizing the available codes can help you to do just that. From brand new wheels to boosts, banners, and even player titles, there are lots of different customization options.

As you take on your competitors in this high-octane car-based soccer game, we’ve got every active and expired code that you need to know about for January 2022.

Rocket League codes (January 2022)

There is currently one available code that players can claim in January 2022. We’ve tested this in-game, and confirm it to be currently working as of January 26, 2022.

It’s worth noting that codes are case sensitive, too, so make sure to enter them exactly as they’re displayed.

Code Reward popcorn Popcorn Rocket Boost

How to redeem codes in Rocket League

The process couldn’t be easier to redeem Rocket League codes. Follow the steps below and you’ll have all the cosmetics you need in no time:

From the main menu, locate ‘ Settings ‘ on the left side of your screen. Select that.

‘ on the left side of your screen. Select that. Next, head to the ‘ Extras ‘ tab at the far right of the window that appears.

‘ tab at the far right of the window that appears. Here, you’ll see ‘ Redeem Code ‘. Click that, you’ll get another window that pops up.

‘. Click that, you’ll get another window that pops up. Enter the promo code into the box and select ‘OK‘.

That’s it! Your new cosmetics will now be ready to use in your next match.

Full list of expired Rocket League codes

All of the currently expired codes in Rocket League are listed below, along with the rewards they previously rewarded:

Code Reward bekind VCR limited Topper couchpotato Couch Potato player title rlbirthday

WWE banners, antennas, wheels rlnitro

Breakout: Nitro Circus decal and antenna SARPBC

SARPBC logo, song, car, and antenna shazam

Octane: Shazam decal and Shazam wheels truffleshuffle

Octane: The Goonies decal WWE18 WWE banners, antennas, wheels wwedads WWE banners, antennas, wheels wrestlemania

WWE banners, antennas, wheels

What are codes in Rocket League used for?

As mentioned above, codes in the game are used to redeem free cosmetics. This can be for anything from antennas to titles, wheels, and even decals.

New codes are occasionally added to the game, so make sure to check back often to ensure you’ve got all of the latest free items.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Rocket League codes in January 2022.

