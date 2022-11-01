Stranger Things Day: Movie theater screenings, how to get tickets & more

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Netflix is celebrating Stranger Things Day by bringing episodes to movie theaters for one day only – here’s when and where the screenings are showing, how to get tickets, and more details.

Stranger Things Season 4 was a worldwide phenomenon when it hit Netflix earlier this year. All of our hearts were broken by Eddie Munson, Kate Bush dominated the charts, and the speculation for the finale was off the rails.

While the wait for the fifth and final season will be long, there’s something to celebrate in the meantime: Stranger Things Day, a yearly celebration of all things to do with beloved show.

To mark the occasion, Netflix is bringing some of Season 4’s feature-length episodes to cinemas – here’s when and where they’re showing, how you can get tickets, and more.

Stranger Things Day: When is it?

Stranger Things Day is on November 6, 2022. This day marks when Will Byers first went missing in Season 1.

The official synopsis reads: “November 6. The day Will Byers went missing and the day that started it all. Welcome to Stranger Things Day – a yearly celebration of all things STRANGER THINGS!

“This year, experience Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 on the big screen for the first time! Come dressed to impress in your favorite Stranger Things costume – prizes will be rewarded for best dressed! We’ll also have trivia, giveaways and other surprises, making this an event you won’t want to miss.”

Stranger Things Day: Which episodes are screening in movie theaters?

Netflix is bringing Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 to cinemas, meaning the two final feature-length episodes will be available to watch in movie theaters.

These amount to a combined runtime of 220 minutes, so make sure you don’t drink too much (or pick the right moments to pee).

Netflix

Stranger Things Day: Where are the movie theater screenings?

The Stranger Things Day screenings will be held in cinemas across the US in the following cities: Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, and Washington DC.

Sadly, the Stranger Things Day screenings are exclusive to the US, and there won’t be any held in the UK or elsewhere.

Stranger Things Day: How to get theater tickets

You can get tickets to the Stranger Things Day screenings by visiting the official website here, which will allow you to search for your city and redirect you to a booking website.

Tickets are around $10 depending on your cinema of choice.

You can find out more about Stranger Things Season 5 here.