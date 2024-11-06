Stranger Things 5 episode titles promise mystery character’s disappearance

Strangers Things returns in 2025 for the show’s fifth and final season, and thanks to a ‘Stranger Things Day’ announcement, we know now the titles of the eight concluding episodes.

November 6 is Stranger Things Day, as that’s the date on which Will Byers went missing in 1983, setting the show’s central mystery in motion.

To celebrate the occasion, Netflix has dropped a trailer that features the titles of all eight upcoming episodes, which promise an escape, a disappearance, and a possible Wrinkle in Time connection.

Article continues after ad

Here’s all eight titles:

1. The Crawl

2. The Vanishing Of

3. The Turnbow Trap

4. Sorcerer

5. Shock Jock

6. Escape From Camazotz

7. The Bridge

8. The Rightside Up

The teaser then ends with the words: “In the fall of 1987, one last adventure begins.”

So who is ‘Vanishing‘ in Episode 2 of Season 5? We’re likely to get a name nearer the streaming date, in line with the Season 1, Episode 1 title ‘The Vanishing of Will Byers.’

Recent rumors suggest that Holly Wheeler will be the person disappearing, with that character thought to be played by Evil Dead Rise star Nell Fisher in the final season.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

‘The Turnbow Trap‘ is likely a reference to ‘Turnbow Land Development and Reality,’ a company whose advertising billboard could previously be glimpsed in the Upside Down.

‘Sorcerer‘ could have something to do with spell-casting in Dungeons and Dragons. Or a reference to the 1977 William Friedkin movie about a group of guys transporting dynamite across South America. But let’s be honest, it’s more likely DnD.

‘Shock Jock‘ might feature an athlete being electrocuted. But the smart money is on Episode 5 revolving around the WSQK Radio Station, a Stranger Things set that has been spotted in unofficial behind-the-scenes footage.

Article continues after ad

‘Escape From Camazotz‘ is maybe the most intriguing title, as Camazotz is a bat-like creature from Mayan mythology, meaning the title could concern a new monster from the Upside Down.

Ariel Books

But Camazotz is also a planet in Madeleine L’Engle’s beloved fantasy novel ‘A Wrinkle in Time,’ where giant brain-shaped creature ‘IT’ resides.

Article continues after ad

With Stranger Things loving a cultural reference, and monsters important to both stories, don’t be surprised to see ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ being referenced in Season 5.

Article continues after ad

As for ‘The Rightside Up,’ here’s hoping this hints at our heroes saving the world from the Upside Down in the very final episode of Stranger Things.

We’ll write more about these titles when more information drops, but until then, you can head here for Stranger Things 5 filming details, or here for details of the director who came out of retirement for Season 5.