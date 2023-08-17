How to play Pikmin on Roblox

Popular Nintendo RTS game Pikmin is now available on Roblox. While the gameplay differs from the original puzzle adventure, Pikmin 3 is a must-play for fans of the series. Here’s how to play the game for free in Roblox.

Roblox is home to tens of thousands of games that are both original and inspired by other games, bringing fans together to honor the legacy of inspired games. Over the years, Roblox users have created goofy versions of games such as Fall Guys, Fortnite, and Call of Duty, in which the community enjoys a similar but humorous experience to that of the original games.

A fan has created an experience that pays tribute to the Pikmin Series, bringing to Roblox a popular Nintendo game. Pikmin is primarily a real-time strategy game that integrates analytical reasoning with adventure.

To accomplish tasks, defeat enemies, and gather resources, players command squads of Pikmin, each of which has its own unique abilities and characteristics. Players can now experience the Pikmin adventure for free with a Roblox version that is currently under development and playable in beta.

Here’s how to play Pikmin for free on Roblox.

Roblox Players can choose from a variety of classic Pikmin characters in this Roblox experience.

How to play the Pikmin experience in Roblox

Pik-min W.I.P. is the name of AfroGunsou’s unfinished Roblox adaptation of the Nintendo RTS game. Since the experience is still in development, you may encounter minor errors during gameplay. However, you can now commence your adventure in the game by following these steps:

Open Roblox on your preferred device. Type Pik-Min in the search bar. Out of all the search results, select the one with AfroGunsou as the creator. Click the green Play button to launch the experience.

When you initiate the game, you will be able to select which Pikmin character you would like to play as. You may select up to four Pikmin characters and other creatures from which you can hunt down other Pikmin.

Together, players can traverse the open world and parkour through a variety of obstacles to evade hostile creatures. The puzzles from the original game have not yet been added to the game, but the developer is working diligently to release the full experience later this month.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about how to play Pikmin on Roblox.

Article continues after ad

