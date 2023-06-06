Pikmin 4 will allow avatar customization and players are thrilled

Pikmin 4 avatar customization screen showing all of the different variations players will be able to choose from.

Nintendo has revealed that the latest addition to the Pikmin series, Pikmin 4, will allow players to customize their very own avatar using its character creator tool.

Pikmin 4 is the latest and greatest to come from the beloved action-adventure series. Nintendo has officially announced that not only do we get to enjoy a brand new storyline, but we get to do so as our own characters.

Pikmin players have longed for more opportunities to customize their characters as they journey across each unique world. In previous games, players were given a set-in-stone main character, such as Captain Olimar in the original Pikmin game.

For the first time ever, Nintendo will allow our creativity to flow and make a brand new Captain of our very own minds.

New trailer shows off Pikmin 4 character creation tool

The trailer showcases a little bit about the lore and storyline of how Captain Olimar has once again crash-landed on a mysterious planet. In an attempt to save the trusty pilot from yet another crash, the rescue core was sent out to answer the Captain’s distress signal.

In a very expected turn of events, the rescue core also crash-landed onto the planet; that is where we come in! Since all of the efforts to save the Captain have failed, it is now up to the player to get to the unknown planet and rescue everyone who has face-planted onto the surface.

The character creation appears to be very in-depth. Players will be able to create their “ID Badge” which is how they create the avatar itself. From hair color to hairstyle, to preset character designs, it appears that we will have plenty of options to choose from to make characters our own.

Now, players aren’t going in with the latest and greatest technology, and are basically thrown onto the planet with just a will and a way. But players don’t seem to mind, as they’re more focused on this new character creation tool.

“Wasn’t expecting character customization for this next game, really exciting,” one fan commented on the video.

“Making your own captain is so awesome!” another said, with many others chiming in to agree.

Even though some fans were disappointed that more gameplay wasn’t shown, this new feature seems like it will be a massive crowd-pleaser.

Pikmin 4 is one of the highest anticipated games of the year and will be released on the Nintendo Switch on July 21, 2023.