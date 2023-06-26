Pikmin 1+2 review: Nintendo classics revived with absurd price tag

15 years after its Wii port, Pikmin and its sequel have finally been brought onto a modern console. Previously some of Nintendo’s hardest games to play, fans are at last given the chance to try out the original Pikmin games bundled up in one convenient package.

Pikmin 1+2 is a port of the first two entries in Nintendo’s strategy puzzle game series. Both were first released on Gamecube in 2001 and 2004 respectively. A Wii U re-release would follow but a true modernized remaster of these classics has never seen the light of day.

This collection looks to fix this by offering fans a lawful option to access and play two of the best games from the Gamecube era. It even gives newcomers the opportunity to see what the hype is about ahead of Pikmin 4‘s launch in July.

The idea behind such a collection is wonderful and the execution isn’t bad at all and yet a questionable decision from Nintendo leaves me hesitant to recommend Pikmin 1+2. That is at least for now until a sale comes along and amends its troublesome price tag.

Pikmin 1+2 key details

Price: £39.99 / $49.99

Pikmin 1+2 trailer

Adventure on a peculiar planet

Both Pikmin games revolve around protagonist Olimar landing on a distant planet and discovering a strange flower-like species named Pikmin. Olimar and later his assistant Louie team up with the Pikmin, teaching them how to combine their strength to achieve incredible feats.

You are tasked with ordering the Pikmin around to defeat enemies and collect large objects that are far too heavy for Olimar. In the first game, these objects are parts of Olimar’s ship that he needs to collect to repair his rocket and return home. The sequel sees the captain instead looking for riches to pay off his company’s vast debt.

The overall flow of these games is superb, delivering a relaxed gameplay experience that still rewards players for managing their time efficiently. This is especially true in the first game where Olimar only has 30 days to acquire all of the lost parts and avoid the bad ending. It can be stressful but a good, fulfilling way.

It doesn’t take long to get familiar with Pikmin’s gameplay loop either with its opening tutorial areas doing a fantastic job of introducing the core mechanics. From there the only new information players need to learn is how each new type of Pikmin interacts with the world to be used for your benefit.

With the original Pikmin being over 20 years old I had some concerns its gameplay wouldn’t hold up, but that’s not the case. These games still have a strong sense of atmosphere and ambiance that hasn’t been lost. From a gameplay standpoint, Pikmin and Pikmin 2 stand the test of time.

Nintendo It’s satisfying to work with the Pikmin to achieve goals that you couldn’t alone.

As smooth as ever

Any vocal complaints about Pikmin 1+2’s control scheme are largely overstated. The camera controls can take a little getting used to but the game plays well enough, at least on the Pro Controller or a suitable third-party joypad. The Joycons don’t offer as good an experience but they still do the job.

However, those who liked the Wii version’s use of motion controls may have a trickier time getting used to the Switch port. The ability to use motion controls is still present but it’s not as well executed as it was on the Nintendo Wii.

This is to be expected given the entire premise of the Wii was its motion controls while that feature serves as a secondary function of the Switch. Even so, this isn’t a dealbreaker and most players should be able to adapt and get used to the new controls.

Nintendo Ordering around the Pikmin and controlling the camera can take some getting used to.

Hardly a remaster

It’s important to understand that Pikmin 1+2 is more so a re-release or port than it is a remaster. Admittedly, it’s a fine line and different people will have different definitions for what each term means but for me, this collection just doesn’t do enough to qualify as a remaster.

Pikmin 1+2 runs at 30 FPS, 1080p in docked mode, and 30 FPS, 720p in handheld mode. It introduces full widescreen to these games and does an excellent job of not distorting the visuals in their transition from 4:3.

The visuals have received a bump in clarity but that’s mostly a result of the improved resolution. Outside of a few exceptions, the majority of textures and models have been lifted straight out of the older versions.

Truthfully, Pikmin 1+2 looks dated even for a Switch title. These graphics wouldn’t look out of place as a first-generation Xbox 360 or PlayStation 3 indie game. Obviously, graphics aren’t everything but a little more ambition for this collection would have been appreciated.

The lack of visual improvements is disappointing enough but it’s the locked 30 FPS that I find truly inexcusable. If the developers opted to keep the aged visuals either for creative reasons or time limitations I’d at least expect a smoother frame rate to compensate.

Nintendo Pikmin 1+2 isn’t a collection worth buying for visuals alone with it looking basic and dated.

The price we pay

Despite its flaws, Pikmin 1+2 is still made up of two reasonable ports that play well enough and can be a lot of fun. Therefore the real problem and the reason I can’t recommend this collection isn’t the game at all, but rather its price point.

Nintendo has chosen to charge its customers $50 USD for the privilege of playing two 20-year-old Gamecube games that have hardly been updated.

A slight premium is expected as fans are paying for the benefit of having two genuine classics on a modern, hybrid console. Even so, that only justifies a $35, maybe $40 price point at most.

This is the same problem that Super Mario 3D All-Stars suffered from. A lower-cost remastered collection can be fine and serve its purpose but if a developer opts for this approach they can’t charge this much. There’s just not enough there to justify such a steep price tag unless you’re a seriously dedicated fan.

Nintendo Although fun, Pikmin 1+2 struggles to justify its hefty price tag.

The Verdict – 3/5

Pikmin 1+2 is a solid re-release with acceptable ports of two of the best games on Gamecube. It doesn’t offer overly improved visuals or better frame rates but there’s definitely enough there to have some really good fun. It’s just a shame that Nintendo has given it an absurd price tag that makes it impossible to recommend outside of a sale.