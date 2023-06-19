Roblox users mock new avatars that look like NFTs

Roblox introduced a new set of avatars, and users have been quick to compare them favorably to non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Despite being implemented in time for the Roblox Developers Conference 2023, the default avatar update was met with mockery from the community.

When creating a profile on Roblox, one of the largest metaverse sites, users have a broad selection of avatars from which to pick. Over time, players can purchase Robux, the in-game currency, and use them to customize their avatars with unique clothing, accessories, and other cosmetics.

Article continues after ad

However, Roblox’s “blocky” default avatars and their simplistic facial features have long been a distinguishing element of the platform. Seeing as how other metaverse platforms are moving towards more lifelike avatars, it appears that Roblox has opted to do the same.

The platform has had a number of updates as we approach the 2023 Roblox Developers Conference (RDC). Roblox now offers modern avatars for new users to select from, which was one of the biggest updates.

Article continues after ad

The community, however, was not amused by the shift and wasted no time in comparing and mocking them to NFTs.

Roblox players mock new avatars to NFTs and other metaverse platforms

Roblox recently released a series of free Avatars in the Avatar Shop that players can now choose from instead of the default “blocky” ones. The change comes as the corporation plans to overhaul the Roblox Studio with realistic tools and new features for a more mature audience ahead of RDC 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, as soon as these were released in the shop, users and content creators like KreekCraft took no time in mocking them to the ones that are taken from some “random Metaverse NFT game”. Alongside the tweet, he attached images of similar avatars from Bitmoji, Meta, and Horizon Worlds.

Article continues after ad

Roblox New Avatars have now been added to the Avatar Shop to be purchased for free.

An OG Roblox user upon seeing the tweet said, “Feel like the new avatars just don’t really suit ROBLOX at all. Like Roblox is known to be a blocky game but introducing this, just completely feels out of place”.

Another user who is a fan of Roblox’s ‘Blocky’ avatars commented, “When is Roblox gonna learn they need to embrace normal avatars because they’re iconic”.

Roblox users may now visit the Avatar Shop, where they can select one of over 20 available characters and personalize it to their liking. Roblox has been silent on the matter, so users can only hope that an update and explanation will be provided on RDC 2023.