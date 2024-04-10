SportsFootball

Jamie Carragher claims “common sense” verdict reached over Arsenal penalty controversy

Matt Hobkinson
Bukayo Saka celebrates for Arsenal in their Champions League quarter-final vs Bayern MunichAssociated Press

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has claimed that “common sense” prevailed after the referee refused to award a penalty to Bayern Munich during their Champions League quarter-final with Arsenal.

After the whistle had been blown for Arsenal to take a goal kick, David Raya passed the ball to defender Gabriel Magalhaes who then picked it up inside the area.

There were muffled appeals from a handful of Bayern Munich players, but the protests were waved away by referee Glenn Nyberg, as the centre-back put the ball down to take the kick himself.

Despite Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel insisting that his side should have had a spot-kick after the match, Carragher has claimed that the referee made the right decision.

“The referee used common sense,” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) regarding the incident.

“There was no advantage gained by Arsenal, it’s just a mix up over who was taking the goal kick with no Munich player near the incident. You’d be sick if that went against you, especially in a CL [Champions League] quarter-final.”

“I admire the referee for not being so pedantic and showing some understanding of the situation and not just hiding behind the rule book!” Carragher added in response to a fan claiming that Arsenal would have wanted a penalty if the tables were turned.

The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw by the visitors at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg of the tie. Bukayo Saka put Arsenal ahead in the 12th minute, before the Premier League leaders were pegged back by strikes from Serge Gnabry and former Tottenham star Harry Kane.

Mikel Arteta’s side went level through a 76th minute goal from Leandro Trossard, but there was further controversy in the penalty area after Bukayo Saka was seemingly caught by Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the last minute of the game.

The referee failed to award a penalty and the VAR did not recommend an on-field review as the full-time whistle went shortly afterwards.

Saka was in disbelief at the referee’s decision as Arsenal’s assistant coach, Albert Stuivenberg, had to keep the 22-year-old away from remonstrating with the official on the pitch after the game.

Arsenal therefore head to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, April 17 knowing that they will need to beat the Bundesliga team in Germany if they are to progress to a Champions League semi-final against the winners of Man City vs Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola’s side are also at a stalemate after their first leg following a breathless 3-3 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

